COLUMBUS — Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunters concluded the 2019-2020 hunting season by harvesting 184,465 deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Deer hunting in Ohio began Sept. 28, 2019, and concluded Feb. 2, 2020. The final harvest total represents all deer taken during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth seasons. During the 2018-2019 deer hunting seasons, 172,670 deer were checked.
“It was another productive season for Ohio’s deer hunters. Ohio has a world-class deer population and continues to offer one of the best hunting experiences in the nation,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Even as this year’s deer season concludes, many are looking forward to spring wild turkey hunting and will begin preparations for the next deer season. Plan to take someone new with you this year to share your passion and knowledge of Ohio’s wildlife and hunting traditions.”
Top 10 counties for deer harvest during the 2019-2020 seasons include: Coshocton (6,715), Tuscarawas (5,781), Ashtabula (4,949), Muskingum (4,929), Licking (4,878), Knox (4,746), Guernsey (4,524), Holmes (4,507), Carroll (3,843) and Trumbull (3,668).
Ohio’s youth hunters harvested 6,234 on Nov. 23-24, 2019. During the 2019 weeklong and two-day deer-gun seasons, hunters checked in 77,187 deer. Muzzleloader hunters added an additional 10,615 deer from Jan. 4-7, 2020. On Feb. 2, archery hunters concluded their season with 88,860 deer taken. Archery hunters accounted for 48% of deer checked in 2019-2020. Ohio’s record deer harvest was in 2009-2010, when 261,260 were checked.
Ohio is a popular hunting destination for many out-of-state hunters. During the 2019-2020 hunting seasons, more than 34,000 nonresident Ohio hunting licenses were sold. The top five states for purchasing a nonresident hunting license in Ohio include: Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, North Carolina and New York.
Editor’s Note: A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2019-2020 hunting seasons is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2019-2020, and the 2018-2019 harvest numbers are in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are subject to change.
Adams: 2,793 (2,965); Allen: 1,118 (878); Ashland: 3,378 (2,962); Ashtabula: 4,949 (4,895); Athens: 3,360 (3,455); Auglaize: 960 (826); Belmont: 2,936 (2,629); Brown: 2,315 (2,278); Butler: 1,454 (1,273); Carroll: 3,843 (3,476); Champaign: 1,266 (1,115); Clark: 761 (748); Clermont: 2,412 (2,308); Clinton: 772 (703); Columbiana: 3,180 (2,799); Coshocton: 6,715 (6,063); Crawford: 1,256 (1,123); Cuyahoga: 903 (930); Darke: 809 (687); Defiance: 1,763 (1,588); Delaware: 1,519 (1,408); Erie: 1,058 (1,021); Fairfield: 1,857 (1,799); Fayette: 340 (290); Franklin: 735 (736); Fulton: 795 (707); Gallia: 2,191 (2,499); Geauga: 1,922 (1,858); Greene: 842 (809); Guernsey: 4,524 (4,307); Hamilton: 1,550 (1,549); Hancock: 1,387 (1,145); Hardin: 1,459 (1,163); Harrison: 3,594 (3,214); Henry: 783 (675); Highland: 2,565 (2,283); Hocking: 3,163 (2,803); Holmes: 4,507 (3,934); Huron: 2,291 (2,104); Jackson: 2,821 (2,855); Jefferson: 2,077 (1,684); Knox: 4,746 (4,271); Lake: 849 (799); Lawrence: 1,552 (1,806); Licking: 4,878 (4,587); Logan: 2,163 (1,949); Lorain: 2,134 (2,080); Lucas: 778 (721); Madison: 555 (484); Mahoning: 1,884 (1,908); Marion: 926 (788); Medina: 2,141 (2,084); Meigs: 2,910 (3,083); Mercer: 814 (674); Miami: 879 (735); Monroe: 2,472 (2,282); Montgomery: 770 (701); Morgan: 2,920 (2,940); Morrow: 1,596 (1,487); Muskingum: 4,929 (4,663); Noble: 2,914 (2,909); Ottawa: 517 (476); Paulding: 1,114 (969); Perry: 2,570 (2,447); Pickaway: 800 (727); Pike: 1,901 (1,877); Portage: 2,503 (2,295); Preble: 1,036 (979); Putnam: 849 (699); Richland: 3,469 (3,263); Ross: 2,974 (2,758); Sandusky: 880 (832); Scioto: 2,030 (2,162); Seneca: 2,054 (1,776); Shelby: 1,100 (901); Stark: 2,848 (2,788); Summit: 1,498 (1,469); Trumbull: 3,668 (3,462); Tuscarawas: 5,781 (5,245); Union: 960 (923); Van Wert: 553 (495); Vinton: 2,439 (2,392); Warren: 1,213 (1,130); Washington: 3,292 (3,110); Wayne: 2,411 (2,082); Williams: 1,660 (1,558); Wood: 1,050 (909); Wyandot: 1,562 (1,451).
2020 total: 184,465
2019 total: (172,670)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.