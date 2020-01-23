One hawk that can easily go unnoticed is the Cooper’s Hawk. It generally prefers wooded areas. Often a bird of the woods, the Cooper’s Hawk pursues birds with reckless abandon, tearing through clusters of tree branches, while in hot pursuit.
However, it can sometimes be spotted around a bird feeder, where it is hopes to get an easy meal. One was spotted near my bird feeder this week. According to ohiodnr.gov, there is a simple solution to the problem: take the bird feeder down for a couple of days and the hawk will usually move on.
The Cooper’s Hawk is seen more often than in previous years, with more now seen in urban and suburban areas. According to ohiodnr.gov, there is a strong number of rock pigeons and mourning doves in those areas, which are both preferred food sources.
This hawk preys on mammals and birds and prefers medium sized birds, like the aforementioned doves and pigeons, along with starlings, robins and blue jays for its meals. It will, however, occasionally take small birds, around bird feeders.
The Cooper’s Hawk also eats small mammals, though the eastern version leans more heavy on birds. According to wildlifeohiodnr.gov, a Cooper’s Hawk captures its prey with its feet and then squeezes the life out of its victim.
The Cooper’s Hawk is a year round resident in Ohio, though many of them do migrate to the southeastern states. Of those that migrate, the juvenile females are the first to take off, followed by the juvenile male, then the adult female and lastly, the adult male.
This hawk is often confused with two other birds of prey: the peregrine falcon and the sharp-shinned hawk. The peregrine has a dark head all over and is usually slightly bigger, ranging between 13-23 inches and with a wingspan of four feet. The Cooper’s Hawk does have a longer tail and is similar in size, between 14-18 inches. However, the the wingspan is smaller, at three feet.
Also, the Cooper’s Hawk is generally dark on the top of the head and a lighter gray on the rest of the head. The peregrine also generally prefers more open areas for its hunting.
The sharp-shinned hawk looks a lot like the Cooper’s Hawk, but is slightly smaller, at 12 inches long and a two foot wingspan. Also, the sharp-shinned hawk is a winter resident in northwest Ohio. However, it generally is not found in northwest Ohio in the summer and mostly breeds in the southern part of Ohio.
The Cooper’s hawk female is generally larger than the male. The bird as a whole is slate gray in color on the back and with rusty barring on the front and breast and has two red eyes.
The Cooper’s Hawk has a lifespan of nearly 12 years and is monogamous. The male builds the nest, which is usually high above the ground, between 25 and 50 feet. The male also feeds the female and the young, until fledged. Then, both adults feed the youngsters for awhile. The nest usually contains four to five eggs, which hatch after 32-36 days. There is one brood per year and the youngsters then fledge after 27-34 days.
