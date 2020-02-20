Once known as the Sparrow Hawk, this little dynamo is common along country roadsides, sitting on telephone wires, to scope out its prey.
The sparrow hawk has been renamed as the American Kestrel, when a DNA study and the shape of its wings indicated that this bird, about the size of a Mourning Dove, is actually a falcon. This falcon is the most colorful of the raptors (hawks and falcons) and is the only diurnal (hunts during the day) raptor that is a cavity nester (wildlife.ohiodnr.gov).
Though a year round resident in Ohio, some American Kestrels migrate further south. Of those migrating in the winter, the male kestrels tend to be found further north than the female. The female also tends to like more open areas than the male does (birdsna.org).
The kestrel has always been in Ohio, but became much more common, especially in northwest Ohio, when the forests were cleared.
The smallest of the raptors, the American Kestrel is nine inches in length, with a 22 inch wingspan. The most colorful of all the raptors, according to wikipedia.org, the male is a bit more colorful than the female. The male has blue-gray wings with a red tail and a black band. The wings have black spots and the underside has dark barring. The belly and flanks are white, with black spots.
The wings and tail of the female are red, with dark brown barring. several black bands. The underside coloring ranges from creamy to buff.
In both, the head is white and sports a blue-gray top. They also have a black facial marking on each side of the head, with two black spots on each side of the white and orange nape (the back of the head). There is no real answer to the spots on the back of the head, but one theory is that it may give the look of a false eye, helping to ward off predators. While this little guy is a bird of prey, it also serves as food for larger raptors, in particular, the Cooper’s Hawk.
The American Kestrel is also the only falcon that sometimes hovers when hunting. The Rough-Legged Hawk is the only other raptor that hovers when hunting.
When hunting, the kestrel relies on either the aforementioned hovering, or watching from a perch. It does not engage in long chase pursuits like other falcons, but is usually successful in getting its prey. Interestingly, according to Raptors of Ohio (wildlifeohiodnr.gov), the kestrel is able to see ultraviolet light. This enables it to see trails of urine from voles, in helping to track them down.
A reason for overall strong population numbers for the American Kestrel compared to other raptors is that it adapts to eating a lot of different things. Among them are insects, small rodents, small snakes, frogs and even an occasional small bird, red squirrel and Northern Flicker.
A nervous bird that doesn’t sit still for very long, the kestrel frequently bobs its tail and moves to another spot on the wires. This bird, which usually catches its prey with its talons, either eats its prey on the spot, or takes it back to a perch. It may also store its prey for later, in grass clumps, tree roots, bushes and fence posts.
The American Kestrel is found year round in its border states of Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. But for the most part, is only found in Michigan during migration and in the spring and summer, to breed.
The kestrel develops a strong bond with its mate, mating for life. It usually chooses a nest cavity, like woodpecker holes. It may also use man made structures. The female does most of the incubating, with the male sitting on the nest about 20% of the time. About 3-5 eggs are laid.
The male feeds the female when she is on the nest and it takes between 26-32 days for the eggs to hatch. The wings of the young usually develop enough after another 28-31 days, so that they can successfully fly from the nest. If a successful nest takes place early enough, there is sometimes a second brood. The same nest is sometimes used for several years.
Though a permit is required, the American Kestrel is also used in falconry, usually as a beginning bird. These birds quickly calm down and may eat out of someone’s hand the day after they are caught. Usually, training can start within a week and the bird is ready to hunt in 3-5 weeks (ohiofalconry.org).
