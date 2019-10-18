COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife will be releasing ring-necked pheasants this fall at 24 of Ohio’s public hunting areas. More than 14,000 pheasants are scheduled to be released to provide additional hunting opportunities across the state.
“Releasing pheasants provides an opportunity for Ohio hunters to continue a rich tradition,” said Kendra Wecker, Chief of the Division of Wildlife. “Ohio has a dedicated base of pheasant hunters and we appreciate their support and contributions to wildlife conservation efforts here in Ohio. I encourage all hunters to ask a friend to tag along this season and experience a great time outdoors.”
An Ohio apprentice hunting license is available to people who want to try hunting and must be accompanied by a licensed hunter who is at least 21 years old. The apprentice hunting license is a great way to introduce someone to hunting and provide a positive experience in the field.
The Division of Wildlife will release pheasants prior to the small-game weekends for youth hunters. Youth ages 17 and younger can hunt statewide for rabbit, pheasant and all other legal game in season during two designated weekends, Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27.
Ohio’s small game hunting season begins on Friday, Nov. 1. Pheasants will be released for opening day, and prior to the Veterans Day and Thanksgiving holiday weekends.
A table of scheduled release numbers and locations can be found at bit.ly/2019ohiopheasant.
Youth and regular pheasant hunting within the Ringneck Ridge Area in Sandusky County require a free permit from the Sandusky County Park District.
Pheasant hunting season opens Friday, Nov. 1, and remains open through Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with a daily bag limit of two rooster (male) birds. No hens (females) may be killed.
Statewide pheasant hunting hours are sunrise to sunset.
Deer harvesting
suggestions
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is asking deer hunters to help keep Ohio’s wild white-tailed deer herd free of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). CWD is an incurable fatal neurological disease that affects deer populations.
There is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans; however, hunters are encouraged to follow standard precautions when handling deer parts, including: Wear rubber gloves when field-dressing and thoroughly wash hands and instruments after butchering and field dressing. Minimize the handling of brain and spinal tissues. Do not eat the brain, spinal cord, eyes, spleen, tonsils and lymph nodes. Do not consume meat from any animal that appears sick or tests positive for CWD.
Hunters may have their deer tested by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for a small fee. Please call 614-728-6220 for more information.
To help protect Ohio’s deer herd from CWD, hunters should properly dispose of their deer carcasses by double-bagging all high-risk parts (brain, spinal cord, eyes and lymphoid tissue) and dispose of them in a secure container.
To minimize the risk of spreading CWD, hunters planning to hunt outside of Ohio are reminded to follow carcass regulations prior to returning. The proper handling of carcasses, trims, and parts dramatically decreases the odds of introducing CWD into Ohio’s wild deer herd. No person is permitted to bring high-risk carcass parts of CWD-susceptible species (white-tailed deer, black-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, caribou or moose) into Ohio from any state, Mexican state or Canadian province. High-risk carcass parts may be transported through Ohio if they are not unloaded within the state.
If you hunt outside Ohio, you must bone out the meat before returning to the state with an elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, black-tailed deer, caribou or moose. Only the following parts may be brought into Ohio: Meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached; Meat that is boned out, securely and completely wrapped either commercially or privately; Cleaned hides with no heads attached; Skull plates that have been cleaned of all meat and brain tissue; Antlers with no meat or tissue attached; Cleaned upper canine teeth; Hides and capes without any part of the head or lymph nodes attached; or Finished taxidermy mounts.
As a reminder, portions of Holmes and Tuscarawas counties have been declared a Disease Surveillance Area (DSA) as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to monitor CWD. Specific regulations that apply to hunters, including mandatory sampling dates and inspection state locations, may be found in the 2019-2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations book and at wildohio.gov.
If hunters have questions about CWD or actions they may take to help protect Ohio’s wild deer herd, they may call their county wildlife officer, 800-WILDLIFE (800-945-3543), or a wildlife district office.
