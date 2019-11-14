It wasn’t that long ago when kids spent any available time outdoors, playing sports, hunting, fishing or just enjoying being outside.
But as the culture has changed, so has the interest of America’s youth. As technology has evolved and advanced, the love of the outdoors has shifted away from the young, who have found other things to do.
What used to be passed from generation to generation is now being left behind, labeled as archaic and a fad.
For those who love the outdoors, this movement away from understanding why hunting and fishing is so important not only to the preservation of wildlife but also a maintaining a connection to previous generations is disheartening.
Former Holgate resident, Chris Matson is doing his part to change people’s mind about being outdoors by using technology.
Matson, now a resident of Palm Bay, Fla. has set up a YouTube channel, Matson’s Outdoors that features his exploits in the outdoors.
“I started our channel, because our boys Fischer (4yrs old) and Diver (6 yrs old) began to watch YouTube videos on their own that involved fishing and fish keeping,” explained Matson. “We basically did all that anyway so my wife and I began to record our outings.”
What started as simple idea quickly involved into a lot more for Matson and his family.
“Now we have numerous fish aquariums and even a pool pond (an actual pool made into a fish pond that has fish in it),” he said. “The boys always wanted me to play the videos in their rooms and I thought of the idea, why not put the videos on YouTube? So I figured out how to edit videos and uploaded them to YouTube. The channel isn’t blowing up or anything, but it was mainly started up for the family to watch. I now live in Florida and my family lives in Ohio, so it gives them a chance to watch what the boys are up to as they grow.”
Matson’s own love for the outdoors began like so many others, with a family that was deep-rooted in the simple life.
“I would say it’s from growing up in a country house,” answered Matson. “I didn’t have any electronics like video games, cell phones or anything to keep me occupied. My twin brother Chuck and I would walk out to the woods or ride our bikes places and explored on our own.
“I started fishing at a young age when my dad and grandpa would take Chuck and I fishing. My dad did a little hunting when I was younger and I tried but it really wasn’t my thing. I would love to do some hunting now that I’m grown.”
From that early age, Matson’s need to be outdoors grew exponentially and is now being passed on to his boys.
“I recently went to Miami to fish for Peacock Bass, which is a beautiful fish and my first cast I caught my first ever Peacock Bass and it was on video,” he added. “I drove about three hours for that moment and it couldn’t have been better.
“Now taking my boys on nature walks and watching them explore things on their own is another awesome experience. Watching them observe wildlife and learning the animals first-hand is another priceless moment as a parent. Instead of raising kids to be afraid of everything, we try to teach them to learn and understand the animal.”
More than just learning about animals, Matson is also trying to impress the need to respect and preserve natural habitats.
“I think what we are doing now is making a huge impact in our boys lives,” he said. “Another important thing we try to teach them is, always leave the area better than when we got there. It’s important to make sure they clean up after themselves and not leave a mess. Animals are going extinct all the time and it’s really sad. Teaching them the importance of conservation is a huge deal with our family.”
While Matson is seeing immediate results in his own family, he hopes to impact his YouTube viewers as well.
“I would love for people to understand there is more than electronics in this world,” he concluded. “Too many people rely on their phones and video games for entertainment. Go out and enjoy nature and see what Mother Nature has to offer. To see the excitement on my boys face every time they hook up with a fish is priceless. Electronics can wait for rainy days.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.