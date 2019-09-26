With deer archery season beginning in Ohio on Saturday, there’s a lot of hunting and fishing topics in the news.
More important than anything else is individual safety. In the thrill of hunting or fishing for that once-in a-lifetime trophy, outdoorsman can be ignorant of obvious safety hazards in the woods or streams.
The sad thing is in outdoor accidents, most could have been prevented. According to the International Hunter Education Association just under 1,000 hunters in the U.S. and Canada are shot each year with around 75 being fatal. A majority of these accidents are self inflicted or involving a group.
Almost 6,000 hunters each year are injured falling from tree stands but many other hazards can ruin a day in the woods as well including, accidental stab wounds, heart attacks, dehydration and even car accidents while on the way.
This doesn’t even take into regard other dangers such as getting lost, spraining an ankle or the rare animal attack.
Hunting and fishing can be dangerous, but like anything else, you can minimize it.
It’s always a good idea to let someone know where you’re going, especially if you’re going alone. No trophy is worth accidentally shooting someone else or yourself, identify and know where other hunters are.
Finally, blaze orange is your friend, wear it, it can save your life.
Every year there’s the annual debate whether animals can see blaze orange and does it scare them off. In my opinion, what scares off an animal more than anything is movement and noises in the woods regardless if you’re wearing blaze orange or camo.
The orange is there to protect you from other hunters in the woods and it just makes sense. No squirrel, deer or other animal is worth accidentally shooting another hunter or being shot because you couldn’t see them.
The following is a a little bit of this and that in the hunting and fishing world in the Midwest.
Wasting disease test in the works
Minnesota is just one of a handful of states in the Midwest that is affected by Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal brain disease that attacks the Prions of the brain and has affected deer populations, especially in herds. Along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, CWD has continued to climb in those states every year.
Ohio, so far, has been spared with the only known cases of the disease being found on private lands.
At this point, no known cure has been found and science has yet to determine whether venison affected by the disease is safe to consume by humans, currently the belief is, it is not safe. Normally, a test to determine whether CWD is present in the deer in Minnesota has taken days and even weeks to determine.
But recently, the University of Minnesota may have developed a faster test that could determine the presence of CWD in minutes rather than days.
The Minnesota Center for Prion Research and Outreach is searching for the key to the disease, a cure and a way to detect it thanks to a $1.8 million grant from the Minnesota Environmental Trust Fund.
The goal is to develop a hand-held device that could test the blood, saliva, urine or deer droppings in the field rather than the laborious process of testing the lymph nodes.
Such a device could more quickly determine where deer affected with CWD are so they can be isolated to stop the spread.
Baiting ban fight
In January, a ban went into affect in the lower peninsula and some part of the upper peninsula of Michigan prohibiting the use of baiting and feeding in conjunction with hunting. Baiting includes the use of grains, vegetables, fruits or salts to lure deer toward a hunter.
The reasoning behind the ban was to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease that can also affect elk, reindeer and moose.
Since the ban went onto affect, lawmakers and hunters have attempted to stop the Michigan Natural Resources Commission from enforcing the ban via an appeal.
Their contention is the ban will hurt the hunting industry and cause civil disobedience while the MDNR believes feeding and baiting exposes deer to other deer in an unnatural way, thus allowing exposure to happen.
No resolution has been reached and more study is ongoing in the fight.
Last of the Elk
Elk used to be prevalent in the Midwest especially in Michigan until 1875 when they were considered extinct due to overhunting and mismanagement.
But in 1918, Elk were reintroduced into the Wolverine state, mainly in the northern part of the state and through controlled hunting and study, the population has steadily grown to more than 1,000 in recent years.
Essentially, the elf population has been gone from lower Michigan since the late 1860’s but a former MDNR Officer recalls a case in 1973 where Elk were poached in Cass County.
How the Elk came to be in southwest Michigan continues to be a mystery. The thought is a wealthy dentist transported elk to his property illegally in the 1920’s and through a natural population spread, the small herd eventually survived and thrived into the 1970’s.
Today, it is believed that all of that original herd’s descendants are gone but no one is for sure which means, one day there may be elk in lower Michigan again either from that herd or the natural spread from the northern herd.
With good elk management hunts since the 1980’s, Michigan has seen the population expand, bringing back a species that was extinct.
Positive news for Ohio Anglers
Surveys from the western basin of Lake Erie suggest an exceptional walleye and perch hatch for the second-straight year.
It was the second-highest hatch index for walleye ever and the index for perch was well above the average as well. Both indexes show numbers well above the projected 20-year averages meaning the populations are growing in both species.
Surveys will continue which help determine bag limits for the next two years. The numbers this season will help set the quotas for the 2021 fishing season.
