FINDLAY — During the last week of August through the first two weeks of September, a rare sandpiper makes an annual trip to the only place it can be found with regularity in northwest Ohio: the Findlay Reservoir. Even more unusual is the fact that this bird, the buff-breasted sandpiper is only found on reservoir number one, the smallest of the two reservoirs. In addition, it is usually the juvenile buff-breasted that is found there.
The buff-breasted sandpiper’s numbers have sharply declined in the last century, to the point where the bird is now listed as “near threatened.”
The bird is also most often found in a unique spot on reservoir one, on the northwest part of the walking trail that moves from north to south. The buff-breasted can also be occasionally seen on the northern most section of the trail, that moves from west to east. Only small numbers, though, of one to four, are found there.
While the buff-breasted will fly when approached, it is quite tame and allows for good, fairly close up looks, before it flies off. The buff-breasted prefers dry, grassy areas and, according to allaboutbirds.com, is known as “the ‘grass-piper’, because it favors dry, sparsely vegetated zones of mudflats. While the reservoir is not a mudflat, the walking trail certainly fits the bill of sparse vegetation.
The buff-breasted sandpiper stands seven inches in length. The best description of the bird is that its appearance is that of a “dove-shaped shorebird” (allaboutbirds.com).
The coloration of the buff-breasted sandpiper, according to wikipedia.org, is “buff color on its head, neck and chest, paling to white undertail coverts. It has a small head, short bill and yellow legs. In flight, the buff body is in sharp contrast to the underwing, which is white with a marbled tip.”
The back of the buff-breasted sandpiper is mottled with dark spots.
The buff-breasted sandpiper breeds in the extreme northwest Canada and extreme northwest Alaska. It migrates to South America. In the spring, the bird carves a mainly direct northern path through the interior of the U.S. and is rarely seen in Ohio. But in the late summer months, for about a three week stint, the bird can be found at Findlay Reservoir One. Small numbers were also observed in the northeast corner of the state, in Conneaut.
But don’t try to find the buff-breasted sandpiper later than the second week in September. While I found one a couple of years ago in early September, I tried a little later this year and was unsuccessful in finding one.
