Hunting has been a part of the American fabric since its very founding. What used to be a necessity to survive in a new land has slowly evolved to a pastime for many people.
Passed from generation to generation, knowledge of the outdoors is slowly fading away.
But there are efforts to curb this decline all over the country with initiatives to get youth outdoors. Locally, Liberty Center native Josh Atkinson is doing his part through YouTube and Facebook on his own channel and page, The Will Hunt Life.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Atkinson was also a host and producer of a hunting show which gives him the knowledge to develop his own channel.
“For nine or 10 years I was on a hunting show (Blitz TV on the Sportsman Channel) as a ProStaff and eventually was asked to be a co-host, handle marketing and social media,” he explained. “I was also doing some executive production, rough cutting episodes and things like that for three years.
“This past October I decided to start a YouTube channel and in December I went away from Blitz TV. Whitetails and turkeys will be the focus of our channel but we’re trying to be well-rounded by showing some trapping, fishing and probably some other game hunts.”
Much more than to showcase trophy bucks or spotlight achievements, Atkinson is hoping to turn attention to everything outdoors.
“Our focus is that you don’t have to shoot a big deer to have a good hunt,” he said. “We want to get kids out and involved, we weren’t able to get that accomplished in the fall but we hope to in turkey season. The goal is to get kids excited about the outdoors as well.”
A big part of the content of the channel will involve education but product reviews and tips will also be a part the production.
“We want to educate and I think an example of that is our trapping videos,” added Atkinson. “We show how to trap fox and coyote and if the water goes down we’d like to show beaver trapping as well to show people the hows and why of trapping. It will be educational but fun as well with some product reviews.
“In the summer we hope to test safety harnesses but we won’t test how you would think we might. We’re going to pull one apart and show the forces it takes to pull one apart. The point is that we want to be safe and through our videos want people to realize we’re not bloodthirsty but we care for wildlife.”
Changing the perception of hunters or outdoorsman, in general, is a key area that Atkinson hopes to focus on. Rather than destroying habitats, Atkinson hopes to show the truth that outdoorsman actually help preserve and protect species and their dwelling.
“I don’t think people understand how hunting is a huge part of the conservation effort,” he related. “All the money spent on licenses and firearms comes back to the state through the Pittman-Robertson Act. The state can takes those funds and improve conservation. Recently, the big focus in Ohio was wetlands, especially in the Lake Erie marshlands. That improves the environment for ducks and geese and has also drawn the attention of non-hunters such as birders. The reality is hunters trappers and fisherman paid for all that and I don’t think the general public knows that.”
The Pittman-Roberston Act or the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937 takes a portion of the tax on firearms, ammunition, licenses and archery equipment that is set aside to be used for conservation, education and research. Since its birth, more than $14 billion dollars has been allocated to conservation efforts.
Conservation begins with a love for the outdoors and Atkinson’s own love began from a TV show.
“I grew up watching Marty Stouffer on ‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’ and what amazed me was the variety of animals and how close they could get to them in the wild, “ he said. “In my teen years I became a hunter and loved seeing new property, the land, topography and being outdoors. That’s what I want to keep doing while educating and entertaining people.”
Atkinson, Chad Durfey of Defiance and Steve Collins of Liberty Center are shaping their channel the way they want to, which may be slightly different than the run-of-the-mill hunting show.
“Not all hunting shows are like this but many focus on shooting the biggest buck and we’ve seen that it has ruined careers because they go too far,” explained Atkinson. “Hunting is meant to be fun whether you shoot the biggest buck or just being outdoors and that’s what I want this channel to be.”
Another hunting show on TV may be possible in the future, but as of now, Atkinson and his crew are focused on the here and now.
“I have been approached about doing a show from the hunting networks and that may be something in the future,” he concluded. “When I was younger and on a show it was a thrill but that’s not why I’m doing this now.”
