Ottoville senior Josh Thorbahn signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to continue his academic and basketball career at the University of Findlay (Division II. Watching Mattin (seated center) sign his letter of intent are his mother Melanie (seated left) and father Jon (seated right). Back row, from left: Ottoville assistant coach Connor Lautzenheiser, assistant coach Pat Miller, sisters Carly, Lexie and Erica Thorbahn and Ottoville head coach Keith Utendorf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.