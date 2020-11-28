112820_cno_thorbahn LOI.jpg

Ottoville senior Josh Thorbahn signed a national letter of intent on Tuesday to continue his academic and basketball career at the University of Findlay (Division II. Watching Mattin (seated center) sign his letter of intent are his mother Melanie (seated left) and father Jon (seated right). Back row, from left: Ottoville assistant coach Connor Lautzenheiser, assistant coach Pat Miller, sisters Carly, Lexie and Erica Thorbahn and Ottoville head coach Keith Utendorf.

