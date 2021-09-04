METAMORA — Ottawa Hills scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first three quarters on its way to a 49-19 win over host Evergreen.

Ottawa Hills quarterback Chase Miller connected on 8 of 9 pass attempts for 221 yards and two touchdowns. His leading receiver was AJ George who caught five passes for 146 yards and one TD. Issac Tavtigian carried the ball 11 times for 115 yards and two scores.

Evergreen quarterback Payton Boucher threw for 249 yards on 12 of 22 passing and one TD. Riley Dunbar had four catches for 110 yards and a TD for Evergreen. Boucher led the Vikings on the ground with 21 carries for 110 yards and two scores.

Ottawa Hills  14  14  14  7 — 49

Evergreen  0  7  6  6  — 19

OH - George 84-pass from Miller (Duran kick).

OH - Tavtigian 18-run (Duran kick).

OH - Perozek 3-run (Duran kick).

E - Dunbar 70-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).

OH - George 9-run (Duran kick).

OH - Tavtigian 67-pass from Miller (Duran kick).

E - Boucher 21-run (conversion failed).

OH - Tavtigian 59-run (Duran kick).

E - Boucher 1-run (conversion failed).

OH - Perozek 44-run (Duran kick).

