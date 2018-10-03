Ottawa-Glandorf volleyball wins first-place battle over Defiance
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf took a big step in the WBL title race Tuesday with a three-set victory over Defiance in a battle of league unbeatens.
Strong serving and hitting from Taylor Alt and Emily Annesser proved to be too much, as the No. 2 Titans topped the Lady Bulldogs, 25-22, 25-16 and 25-15.
O-G (17-1) seized sole possession of first place in the WBL at 6-0. Defiance fell to 13-5 overall and 5-1 in the WBL, with three WBL games remaining.
Alt knocked down 16 kills while Annesser had nine kills. Alaina Schimmoeller added five kills and Saleigha Ellerbrock chipped in four kills. The Lady Titans had 13 aces to just four for Defiance. Plus, Defiance committed eight service errors, while O-G had just four.
Kendra Ellerbrock collected 19 assists, Brianna Schimmoeller had 10 assists and Saleigha Ellerbrock added two assists for O-G. Defensively, Eiden was 12-13 in serve receive and had 11 digs, Annesser was 8-8 in serve receive and had 11 digs, Alt was 13-14 in serve receive and had 11 digs, while Brianna Schimmoeller collected four digs.
“I’ve worked with all three setters, so I’m comfortable with all of them,” Alt said. “I had a good night, but we have other hitters as well. That makes it harder to defend us, because they don’t know where the hitters are coming from. We’re definitely a good serving team and I think one reason our record is so strong this year is because we play well together and have great team chemistry. We’re looking for our second straight league title and our sixth one in the last seven years.”
Defiance stayed close in the first game and led, 9-7. However, O-G, with the help of two of Annesser’s five aces, scored five straight points to go out in front, 13-9.
Defiance clawed back within 16-15 after two kiils and an ace from Kendall Black. But two aces from Maddie White enabled the Lady Titans to take a 20-16 lead.
Two kills from Janelle Bryant brought Defiance within 22-20, forcing an O-G timeout. A Defiance serving error gave O-G a 23-20 lead, before two O-G hitting errors enabled Defiance to cut the lead to one, 23-22, forcing another Lady Titans’ time out.
But Defiance promptly served up another error and Alt ended the first game with a kill, giving O-G a 25-22 win.
“There were good rallies back and forth, but what helped us was that we called time outs at the right times,” said O-G coach Ann Ellerbrock. “Each time we did that, Defiance committed a serving error. Plus, we practice aggressive serving and when it works, the opponent is not getting a chance to run their offense. You risk mistakes with that type of serving, but tonight it really worked for us. Also, one reason we’ve been successful is because everyone accepts their role, from our hitters, to digging up most every ball. Hopefully, we’ll be tough to beat at tournament time.”
Defiance led 6-5 in the second game, but two aces from Eiden turned the tide, fueling an eight point run, to put O-G up, 13-6.
Defiance could never get closer than seven points the rest of the game, with O-G winning that one, 25-16.
In the final game, the Lady Titans jumped out to a 12-4 run, after a Kasey Ellerbrock kill. Defiance then put together a seven point run, to close to within 14-11. Bryant had two kills, while Black had a block and Lexi Williams had an ace. But after an O-G time out, another Defiance serving error put O-G up, 15-11.
With the score at 15-12, a Defiance hitting error and a kill from Alaina Schimmoeller put O-G up, 17-12. Defiance kept within 20-14, after a Kaylee Brashear kill. But O-G finished the game on a 5-1 run. Four straight points, with a kill and an ace from Alt, brought the score to 24-14. An O-G hitting error brought the score to 24-15, but Alt finished the match with another kill.
“I think tonight, the girls wanted this win so bad, that they just needed to take a deep breath. But we made way too many serving errors and had trouble at times with serve receive,” said Defiance coach Jolene Williams. “The first game, we had a lot of momentum, but we lost it during the second game and you can’t do that against a good team like O-G. If we could have had our A game, it could have been different. But we’re not out of it and we’re going to finish strong. It’s been a long time since we’ve had this good of a record and I’m proud of the girls.”
Bryant led Defiance with 14 kills, while Brashear had eight kills and Black finished with four. Jordan Davis collected 26 assists.
Defensively, Williams was 13-16 in serve receive and had 22 digs, Katie Baden was 7-11 in serve receive and had 12 digs, Brashear was 14-18 in serve receive, along with 10 digs and Bryant was 10-12 in serve receive and had 20 digs.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf def. Defiance, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15
Defiance (13-5, 5-1 WBL) — Lexi Williams 10-13 serving, 3-3 setting, 13-16 serve receive, 22 digs; Abby Elwood 4-5 hitting, Katie Baden 5-7 serving, 7-11 serve receive, 12 digs; Kaylee Brashear 20-22 hitting, 8 kills, 5-6 serving, 2-3 setting, 14-18 serve receive, 10 digs; Kendall Black 4-5 hitting, 4 kills, 7-7 serving, 3 digs; Jordan Davis 8-8 hitting, 7-8 serving, 71-76 setting, 26 assists, 3 digs; Janelle Bryant 27-31 hitting, 14 kills, 11-12 serving, 3-3 setting, 10-12 serve receive, 20 digs.
Ottawa-Glandorf (17-1, 6-0 WBL) — Claire Eiden 16-17 serving, 8-8 setting, 12-13 serve receive, 11 digs; Alaina Schimmoeller 10-11 hitting, 5 kills, 4 digs; Erica Annesser 20-21 hitting, 9 kills, 14-15 serving, 5 aces, 8-8 serve receive, 11 digs; Kasey Ellerbrock 3-6 hitting, 3 digs; Taylor Alt 32-36 hitting, 16 kills, 12-12 serving, 6-6 setting, 13-14 serve receive, 11 digs; Maddie White 7-10 hitting, 9-9 serving, 3 aces; Saleigha Ellerbrock 11-11 hitting, 4 kills, 4-4 serving, 7-7 setting; Brianna Schimmoeller 10-10 serving, 28-29 setting, 10 assists, 4 digs; Kendra Ellerbrock 4-6 serving, 43-44 setting, 19 assists.
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf won.
