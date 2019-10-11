NLL Championship
The postseason of cross country will officially kickoff this weekend with the annual league meets for athletes in the Northern Lakes League and the Northwest Conference at two sites on Saturday.
The NLL will converge on Whiteford Valley Golf Course in Ottawa Lake, Mich. to battle for first place.
The Sylvania Northview boys and Perrysburg girls triumphed a year ago and should be in the mix again this time around.
The Napoleon boys took sixth in 2018 and are hoping to better that mark thanks to two standouts returning.
Daniel Gaffney (Sr.) finished 12th a year ago for the Wildcats while teammate Ryan Otto (So.) crossed the line in 14th.
In the girls race, Napoleon took fourth and could play a role as Macee Dilbone (Sr.) who finished 15th and Rebekah Zachrich (So.) who took 24th return as the leaders again this year.
NWC Championships
Meanwhile in Van Wert, the Columbus Grove boys and girls are hoping to replicate what they did a season ago by sweeping the annual Northwest Conference championships.
The Bulldogs had four runners in the top ten on the boys side including Johnny Schmiedebush (Sr., second), Caleb Stechschulte (So., fifth), Breece Pingle (Sr., ninth) and Carson Clossan (So., 10th).
Kayden Sarver (Jr.) of Paulding will look to lead his pack to a strong finish this year.
For the girls, Columbus Grove bring back three top ten runners including Alyssa Ellerbrock (Sr., first), Erin Downing (So., fourth) and Leanndra Price (Jr., sixth).
The Panther took fourth as a team led by Elyse Manz (Jr.) who finished 11th in the race and returns for another this season.
The Bulldog boys are currently ranked seventh in the state while the girls sit at fifth with one first place vote in D-III.
The NWC race will be at the Van Wert Reservoir on Saturday and will commence at 9 a.m. as will the NLL event.
