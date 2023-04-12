Ohio St Spring Game Football

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown plays in an NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

 Jay LaPrete

The competition between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to become Ohio State's starting quarterback was expected to be the center piece of the Buckeyes' spring football game on Saturday, but an injury to Brown's throwing hand has changed that.

Tags

Recipe of the Day

Load comments