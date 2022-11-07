Ohio St Northwestern Football

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams carries the ball as Northwestern defensive back Cameron Mitchell closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

EVANSTON, Ill. – Ohio State struggled more than expected before coming away with a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday in what might have become known as the gone with the wind game if it had turned out differently.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments