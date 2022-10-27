COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is officially finished and that means only one thing: It’s playoff time!
Before we turn the page to the postseason, let’s check out some of the best high school football performances from around the state in Week 10 with this week’s Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook:
• In the first half of Ashland Crestview’s 47-16 win over Mapleton, the Cougars scored a touchdown on every offensive possession, nailed ever extra point attempt and allowed zero passing yards for the well-rounded effort. After just 24 minutes of game time, the Cougars already owned a 35-0 lead as they clinched their third consecutive Firelands Conference championship. Senior defensive end Owen Barker broke the career sacks record with 25.5 when he added a couple in Week 10.
• Xenia’s Trei’Shaun Sanders ran for 250 yards and 2TDs on 33 carries in a 34-0 win at Sidney to complete a 10-0 campaign for the Bucs. The Xenia record book shows 1902 as the only other team which had an undefeated regular season or reached 10 wins in school history. Tremell Wright also went over 1,000 yards receiving, marking the first time Xenia has had a 1,000-yard passer (Gavin McManus), rusher (Sanders) and receiver (Wright) during the same season.
• Tri-Valley quarterback Max Lyall and wide receiver Ashton Sensibaugh set single-game school records in a 41-7 rout of John Glenn. Lyall threw a new mark of 434 yards on 17-of-22 passing, along with six TDs, and Sensibaugh hauled in six catches, three for scores, for a school record 250 yards.
• Findlay’s Dallas DeLaCruz hadn’t started at quarterback since seventh grade, but with four-star recruit Ryan Montgomery held out as a precautionary measure and back-up Brady Allen out with a broken arm. DeLaCruz stepped in, completed 8-of-9 passes, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Trojans’ 32-0 win over Lima Senior.
• River Valley’s Cayden Shidone threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 103 yards and three more scores in a 56-49 loss to Galion.
• In Lakewood St. Edward’s 41-20 win against Akron Hoban, matching the top-ranked teams in Division I and II from last week’s AP state poll, Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling still managed 157 yards and two TDs on 30 carries against the stingy Eagles defense. That puts him at 2,089 yards and 31 TDs on the season.
As for how St. Edward won, the Eagles gained 318 yards on the ground and 436 yards in total offense. Junior quarterback Casey Bullock ran for 100 yards and two TDs on 18 carries. Senior Marvin Bell, who expected to play a backup role, came in for injured teammate Josh Gribble and ran for 133 yards and three TDs on 16 carries.
• Lodi Cloverleaf captured its first league championship since 1971 with a 41-6 victory at Akron Springfield. The Colts shared the Metro Athletic Conference with defending champion Norton and Woodridge.
• Danny Stoddard threw for six touchdowns for the fourth time this season as Medina defeated Solon 48-7. Stoddard has passed for 3,896 yards and a Medina County-record 49 touchdowns in his first season as the replacement for reigning Ohio Mr. Football Drew Allar.
• A year after setting Medina’s single-season receiving record, senior Brennen Schramm passed that Friday with his nine-catch, 137-yard performance with four TDs — all in the first half — in the Bees’ 48-7 win vs. Solon. Schramm had 82 receptions for 1,333 yards and 14 TDs last year, including the playoffs. This year, he already has 84 receptions for 1,193 yards and 14 scores. Schramm also is Medina County’s career receiving record holder with 194 receptions.
• Marion Local wrapped up a perfect regular season and an outright Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 35-0 win over Coldwater in a battle of teams that were top-ranked in their respective divisions. Marion, ranked #1 in Division VII, held the Division V #1-ranked Cavaliers to just 91 yards of total offense. Darren Meier scored four of the Flyers’ five touchdowns and recovered a fumble that led to a score. Coldwater, who lost starting quarterback Marcel Blasingame in a Week Nine win over Versailles, struggled to get moving with receiver Braylen Harlamert taking the snaps at quarterback for the first full game. The game was highly anticipated for the battle for the MAC title, but fans were hoping to get into the 50/50 drawing. The winner of the 50/50 took home $11,687.
• Ending their storied rivalry against Perrysburg when Maumee enters the Northern Buckeye Conference next season, Panthers quarterback Kyle Arndt threw for 158 yards and three TDs and rushed for another 117 yards on 14 carries as the Yellow Jackets beat Maumee 52-21. Maumee had been a charter member of the Northern Lakes League but will enter the NBC next school year as schools in northwest Ohio shuffle their league affiliations.
• Rootstown senior running back Cody Coontz has set three school records this season: Single-game rushing: 41 carries for 375 yards in a Week 8 win over Grand Valley; Single-season rushing: 2,148 yards (and counting since Rootstown qualified for the playoffs); Career rushing: 3,104 yards (and counting)
• Mogadore football plays its 100th all-time playoff game on Friday night. They are currently 67-32 all-time in the playoffs. They are undefeated in home playoff games at 24-0. They are making their 25th consecutive playoff appearance.
