Special to The Crescent-News
COLUMBUS – Ohio welcomed back high school football in grand style last week with the kickoff of Week 1 of the 2022 season.
In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
In no particular order, here are Week 1’s standouts:
• After playing football at the historic WW Skiles Field for 94 years, the Shelby Whippets closed the venue out with style. Junior Casey Lantz drilled the game-winning field goal as time expired to help the Whippets beat the Madison Rams 10-7 in the final game ever on Friday night. Lantz moved from quarterback to receiver during the week leading up to the contest and scored the final 10 points in Skiles Field history with a 65-yard receiving touchdown, an extra point and the game-winning field goal. Shelby will move to the new Whippet Athletic Complex in week 3 against Bellevue bringing and end to a stadium in which they played at since 1928.
• Steubenville coach Reno Saccoccia became Ohio’s all-time winningest football coach with 402 thanks to Big Red’s 21-0 victory over Louisville. In his 40th season, Saccoccia is now 402-80 since taking over in 1983. He surpassed Jim France (Akron Coventry/Akron Manchester) who posted a 401-129-4 career record.
• Wayne Trace junior quarterback Kyle Stoller had a memorable first start, completing 22 of 31 through the air for 214 yards with one touchdown pass while running for two scores to lead the Raiders to an 18-14 win at Fort Recovery in the season opener Friday night.
• After losing the state title game last season, ending a 55-game winning streak, the longest in the nation, Kirtland’s Hornets reloaded in a big way on opening night against Painesville Harvey. In a 34-8 victory, Kirtland had four rushers with over 60 yards on the ground, and two more with more than 50 yards on the ground.
• Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis caught everything thrown his way in the Tygers’ 41-19 win at Norwalk on Friday. The junior receiver and defensive back had three catches for 84 yards, including touchdown grabs of 24 and 52 yards, and intercepted two passes. In the same game, senior Ricky Mills was electric every time he touched the ball with four rushing TDs on nine carries and 84 yards. He also added eight tackles, two for a loss, and a sack on defense.
• In a wild finish that made ESPN SportsCenter’s Top Plays segment, Westerville Central executed a hook-and-lateral as time expired to knock off Westerville North 23-20. Sitting at its own 23-yard line with 5.1 seconds remaining, quarterback Jaystin Gwinn completed a pass of 19 yards over the middle to Jacob Harris, who, moments before being tackled by three Warriors defenders, flipped the ball behind him to Kobi Davis, who caught the pitch in stride and outraced the secondary to the end zone.
• Ashland Crestview’s Hayden Kuhn and Adison Reymer helped the Cougars extend their regular-season winning streak to 12 games in a 49-14 win over Loudonville on Friday night. Kuhn was 14-for-19 for 230 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Reymer piled up 124 yards on the ground on 21 carries with two TDs.
• The Plymouth Big Red piled up 378 yard on the ground in a 41-14 win over Oberlin in Week 1. Shae Sparks ran for 132 yards on nine carries while Caiden Allen added 70 yards on three carries. Plymouth had just 37 attempts averaging more than 10 yards per carry.
• Ontario’s sophomore quarterback Bodpegn Miller threw for 166 yards and a touchdown while running for two more scores in the Warriors’ 21-17 win over Lexington.
• Shenandoah freshman QB Braxton Barnett made a big splash in his varsity debut, completing 18-of-23 passes for a school record 322 yards with 5 TD passes in two and a half quarters as the Zeps beat Newcomerstown, 48-8.
• St. Clairsville had three 100-yard rushers in a season-opening 48-34 win over Canton South – Andrew Vera (143), Dino Burk (111) and Jacob Walker (107).
• Caldwell and Buckeye Trail endured a two hour, 55-minute weather delay and finished their game at midnight, with Caldwell winning, 17-6.
• Jackson’s Cade Wolford ran the ball eight times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching three passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the Ironmen’s 35-8 victory over Logan.
• Paint Valley’s Cavan Cooper completed 10-of-18 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, while additionally carrying the ball 16 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 42-26 victory over Blanchester.
• Portsmouth senior quarterback Tyler Duncan, making his first career varsity start, completed 18-of-30 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the Trojans’ 42-28 victory at Valley. Devon Lattimore made six receptions for 158 yards, and caught three of Duncan’s four TD passes.
• The victories came nearly 10 months apart, but Utica finally is on a winning streak. A 31-0 victory against Hebron Lakewood in the 2021 season finale ended a 19-game losing streak, and Utica followed up Friday with a 26-19 victory against Centerburg.
• Senior quarterback Zach Heckman threw a pair of touchdown passes and later scored the game-winner on the ground with less than two minutes left. It marked Utica’s first victory against its former Mid-Buckeye Conference foe since 2010.
• Newark Catholic’s final game of the 2021 season kicked off at 10:30 a.m., and it’s first game of 2022 nearly kicked off after 10 p.m. The Green Wave, the Division VII state runners-up last season, waited more than three hours Saturday night to kick off its season opener against Columbus Ready, but persistent storms forced the cancellation of the Week 1 matchup between old rivals.
• Bellevue senior Tyler Ray caught nine passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed a 37-yard pass and a 2-point conversion in a 24-14 win over Port Clinton.
• Jake Boggs ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns to lead Margaretta past Vermilion, 34-7. It was the first win for Gary Quisno at Margaretta. Quisno, an OHSFCA Hall of Famer, is in his 34th season as a head coach. His career record is 254-95. He previously coached at Danbury, Oak Harbor (29 years) and Perkins. His last head coaching stop was at Perkins, where he stepped down in 2009 due to health reasons.
