OPSWA NORTHWEST GIRLS BASKETBALL DISTRICT TEAMS
As selected by a panel of media members from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM: Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start, 5-foot-5, so., 16.7 points per game; Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, fr., 15.2; Alysia Lawson, Toledo Bowsher, 5-8, sr., 20.7; Kendall Carruthers, Holland Springfield, 5-4, jr., 15.1; Faith Kuhn, Mansfield Madison, 6-3, sr., 17.2; Dekota Smith, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-8, jr. 13.6; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross, 5-5, so., 11.7.
SECOND TEAM: Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-11, jr., 11.0; Gretchen Sigman, Holland Springfield, 5-11, so., 10.8; Jada Dames, Toledo Bowsher, 5-5, jr., 14.6; Madi Michaelson, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, sr., 10.3; Paige Brown, Sylvania Southview, 5-9, jr., 11.9; Tamyah Worthy, Toledo Start, 5-7, sr., 9.8; Carly Maple, Sylvania Northview, 5-8, sr., 12.7.
THIRD TEAM: Bri Nichols, Findlay, 6-0, sr., 8.0; Aiyanna String, Toledo Bowsher, 5-8, sr., 10.0; Jada Shoup, Toledo Whitmer, 5-8, so., 12.8; Brooke Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, fr., 7.6; Denni Lawrence, Toledo Whitmer, 5-6, fr., 9.8; Miyasia Matthews, Sandusky, 5-4, sr. 11.0; Carma Johnson, Fremont Ross, 5-8, so., 8.8.
Player of the Year: Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start.
Coach of the Year: Jami Carter, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.
Honorable Mention: Makaree Chapman, Ashland; Kelsey Shindeldecker, Findlay; Chloe Kilbride, Perrysburg; Katie Sims, Perrysburg; Vaeh Cable, Toledo Notre Dame; Tai’Laya Garrison, Toledo Start; Jennifer Roe, Toledo Start; Josie Dzierwa, Toledo St. Ursula; Addy Allen, Wapakoneta.
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM: Marianna Plas, Vermilion, 5-6, sr. 19.2; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, 5-6, jr., 13.2; Sophie Niese, Shelby, 5-6, sr., 9.1; Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 14.6; Brinn Hunt, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 11.2; Zoe Best, Lima Shawnee, 5-9, so., 16.3; Emma Pedroza, 5-7, sr., 14.3; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 15.3.
SECOND TEAM: Emma Bollinger, Bellevue, 5-6, sr., 14.3; Kelley Baker, Sandusky Perkins, 6-2, sr., 4.9; Bekah Conrad, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, sr., 17.3; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, so., 10.8; Ava Craddock, Lima Bath, 5-8, sr., 13.8; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, so., 20.2; Reese Grothaus, Bryan, 5-7, jr., 11.7; Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor, 5-9, sr., 21.1.
THIRD TEAM: Brynn Vogel, Bellevue, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Haylee Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior, 5-8, so., 12.2; Lilly Wortman, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-7, jr., 10.1; Natia Nelson, Toledo Rogers, 5-11, so., 15.3; Grace Freiberger, Lima Shawnee, 5-6, so., 12.5; Sofi Houg, Van Wert, 5-7, jr., 15.6; Sophie Chipps, Napoleon, 5-6, jr., 10.7.
Player of the Year: Sophie Niese, Shelby.
Coach of the Year: Scott Sellers, Bellville Clear Fork.
Honorable Mention: Addi Arnold, Bryan; Kiyah Wentz, Mansfield Senior; Monetta Hilory, Mansfield Senior; Molly Plas, Vermilion; Kristen Harrah, Clyde; Cameron Kaufman, Perkins; Hailey Rees, Bellevue; Summer Moehlman, Norwalk; Kenzie Smith, Norwalk; Kendall Zeiher, Sandusky Perkins; Raegan Heck, Sandusky Perkins; Lexi Smith, Tiffin Columbian; Taylor Klingshirn, Celina; Lucy Porter, Maumee; Emily Baer, Toledo Central Catholic; Corniya Clay, Toledo Central Catholic; Mary Ellis, Toledo Central Catholic; Mylah Williams, Toledo Rogers; Elizabeth Freeman, Toledo Scott; Laverta Latson, Toledo Scott; Kamara Smith, Toledo Woodward; Rachel Clark, Lima Bath; Addisyn Freeman, Elida; Kyra Welch, Van Wert; Teanna Greter, Galion; Scarlett Williams, Rossford; Natalee Perkins, Galion; Delilah Taylor, Bryan; Noelle Ruane, St. Marys Memorial; Audi Albert, Shelby.
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM: Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, sr., 22.6; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, so., 18.9; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Ariel Page, Montpelier, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-7, so., 16.2; Kylie Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, jr., 15.7; Delani Robinson, Millbury Lake, 5-10, sr., 19.8.
SECOND TEAM: Riley Irwin, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-7, jr., 13.5; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron, 5-9, sr., 8.8; Randi Wilson, Northwood, 5-10, sr., 10.3; Bekah Bowser, Metamora Evergreen, 5-5, sr., 17.6; Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview, 5-2, jr., 15.6; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-3, jr., 11.7; Kaylyn Risner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-5, sr., 16.5; Devyne Eisenhauer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, sr., 11.1; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-8, sr., 14.2.
THIRD TEAM: Sophia Reineke, Van Buren, 6-0, sr., 18.3; Katie Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, so., 12.4; Carrigan Vent, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-7, sr., 12.7; Janae Pease, Paulding, 5-5, sr., 13.7; Autumn Pelock, Wauseon, 5-1, sr., 11.9; Kelly Crites, Sherwood Fairview, 5-11, so., 13.8; Averi McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, sr., 12.3; Alycia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-6, sr., 11.0; Mary Leeper, Ashland Crestview; 5-8, sr., 9.5.
Co-Player of the Year: Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon.
Coach of the Year: Amy Bays, Ashland Crestview; Denise Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson.
Honorable Mention: Ava Ayers, Millbury Lake; Emma Aumend, Ashland Crestview, Anna McFarland, Ashland Crestview; Allison Weithman, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Madalyn Kimmel, Bucyrus; Mia Hurst, Huron; Isabelle Duchette, Collins Western Reserve; Madelyn Kolb, Collins Western Reserve; Lindsay Roberts, Milan Edison; Kalli Quillen, Milan Edison; Syana Sivongsak, Willard; Grace Hall, Willard; Jessica Holsapple, Huron; Jenna Leugers, Coldwater; Autumn Schroeder, Northwood; Lilyan Goecke, Spencerville; Chloe Glenn, Ottawa-Glandorf; Anna Barber, Elmwood; Lyrique Johnson, Fostoria; Anna Durliat, Van Buren; Ali Bishop, Van Buren; Brooke Deeter, Liberty-Benton; Jenna Kurtz, Upper Sandusky; Julia Brodman, Carey; Gina Goodman, Genoa; Leah McQuade, Archbold; Addi Ziegler, Archbold; Peyton Armey, Liberty Center; Kadence Carroll, Wauseon; Nova Okuley, Defiance Tinora; Anna Gray, Defiance Tinora; Carley Coffman, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Zoe Turner, Northwood; Alycia Middlebrooks, Fostoria; Cassidy Foos, Kansas Lakota.
DIVISION IV
FIRST TEAM: Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, so., 22.2; Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 18.4; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, sr., 21.1; Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, sr., 21.2; Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-11, sr., 19.0; Maddy McCall, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, sr., 13.6; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, sr., 16.4; Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, so., 19.4; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, jr., 19.6.
SECOND TEAM: Olivia Schalk, New Riegel, 5-11, so., 15.7; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, jr., 17.3; Kaylona Butler, Toledo Christian, 5-6, jr., 14.7; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, jr., 20.0; Avery Henschen, New Knoxville, 5-10, sr., 12.3; Kaylee Freund, New Bremen, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Makenna Depinet, Attica Seneca East, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, sr., 14.2; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, so., 18.6; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway, 5-11, jr., 15.6; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-11, so., 10.1.
THIRD TEAM: Madison Brown, Pioneer North Central, 5-5, sr., 16.0; Grace Hagemyer, North Baltimore, 6-1, sr., 14.1; Astianna Coppes, Antwerp, 5-9, sr., 12.0; Frannie Webb, Tiffin Calvert, 5-8, sr., 14.0; Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel, 5-5, sr., 10.8; Allison Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 6-1, jr., 10.5; Alexis Rippel, Mansfield Christian, 5-9, jr., 13.5; Ella Mescher, Minster, 6-0, sr., 10.5; Amelia Boes, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, sr., 12.7; Sydney Hohman, New Riegel, 5-8, sr., 10.7; Graisyn Yoder, Monroeville, 5-11, sr., 10.3.
Player of the Year: Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian; Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville.
Coach of the Year: Tim Hegemier, New Knoxville; Tim Nicely, Defiance Ayersville; Tim Wensink, Toledo Christian.
Honorable Mention: Anna Sparks, Mansfield Christian; Kendyl Beverly, Greenwich South Central; Emily Klopp, Sycamore Mohawk; Chloe Wilkinson, Old Fort; Paige McVetta, Rawson Cory-Rawson; Whitney Langhals, Leipsic; Justine Eis, Holgate; Libbie Baker, West Unity Hilltop; Macey Bauder, Elmore Woodmore; Mara Pearson, Fort Recovery; Carly Thorbahn, Ottoville; Aubrynn Maiyer, Mansfield Christian; Taylor Battle, Toledo Emmanuel Christian; Kelaysia Harrison, Maumee Valley Country Day; Ella Berenzweig, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Linnea Hughes, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Brittan Kromer, Sandusky St. Mary’s; Jaylin Branham, Plymouth; Erin Stevens, Plymouth; Emilee Rowland, New London; Claire Osborn, Greenwich South Central; Angela Williams, Greenwich South Central; Grace Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central; Hannah Lyons, Monroeville; Carsyn Henschen, New Knoxville; Haley Fledderjohann, New Knoxville; Whitley Rammel, Fort Recovery; Molly Winner, Maria Stein Marion Local; Lindsey Koenig, Maria Stein Marion Local; Riley Trentman, New Bremen; Chloe Bornhorst, New Bremen; Paige Williamson, Rockford Parkway; Claire Wendel, St. Henry; Katie McClurg, Minster; Bella Wilson, Dola Hardin Northern; Kylie Jolliff, Arlington; Eliza Dehart, McComb; Hailey Lennard, North Baltimore; Courtney Sumner, Ada; Savanah Ridenour, Columbus Grove; Brooklyn Smith, Arlington; Makayla Gillfillan, Rawson Cory-Rawson; Julia Evak, New Washington Buckeye Central; Bryn Tegenkamp, Continental; Brooke Vennekotter, Kalida; Elise Kramer, Ottoville; Kendall Bollenbacher, Lincolnview , Sami Scoles, Bluffton; Laci McCoy, Convoy Crestview; Olivia Stolly, Lima Central Catholic; Brooke Nelson, Ridgemont; Raegan Hutchison, Waynesfield-Goshen; Kaylee Dockery, Defiance Ayersville; Aewyn McMichael, Antwerp; Carlie Kiess, Edon; Sophie Blausey, Elmore Woodmore; Ryen Smith, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic; Maria Maringer, Danbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.