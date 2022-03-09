OPSWA NORTHWEST GIRLS BASKETBALL DISTRICT TEAMS

As selected by a panel of media members from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM: Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start, 5-foot-5, so., 16.7 points per game; Elise Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, fr., 15.2; Alysia Lawson, Toledo Bowsher, 5-8, sr., 20.7; Kendall Carruthers, Holland Springfield, 5-4, jr., 15.1; Faith Kuhn, Mansfield Madison, 6-3, sr., 17.2; Dekota Smith, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-8, jr. 13.6; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross, 5-5, so., 11.7.

SECOND TEAM: Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-11, jr., 11.0; Gretchen Sigman, Holland Springfield, 5-11, so., 10.8; Jada Dames, Toledo Bowsher, 5-5, jr., 14.6; Madi Michaelson, Sylvania Northview, 6-0, sr., 10.3; Paige Brown, Sylvania Southview, 5-9, jr., 11.9; Tamyah Worthy, Toledo Start, 5-7, sr., 9.8; Carly Maple, Sylvania Northview, 5-8, sr., 12.7.

THIRD TEAM: Bri Nichols, Findlay, 6-0, sr., 8.0; Aiyanna String, Toledo Bowsher, 5-8, sr., 10.0; Jada Shoup, Toledo Whitmer, 5-8, so., 12.8; Brooke Bender, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-11, fr., 7.6; Denni Lawrence, Toledo Whitmer, 5-6, fr., 9.8; Miyasia Matthews, Sandusky, 5-4, sr. 11.0; Carma Johnson, Fremont Ross, 5-8, so., 8.8.

Player of the Year: Sinai Douglas, Toledo Start.

Coach of the Year: Jami Carter, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.

Honorable Mention: Makaree Chapman, Ashland; Kelsey Shindeldecker, Findlay; Chloe Kilbride, Perrysburg; Katie Sims, Perrysburg; Vaeh Cable, Toledo Notre Dame; Tai’Laya Garrison, Toledo Start; Jennifer Roe, Toledo Start; Josie Dzierwa, Toledo St. Ursula; Addy Allen, Wapakoneta.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM: Marianna Plas, Vermilion, 5-6, sr. 19.2; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, 5-6, jr., 13.2; Sophie Niese, Shelby, 5-6, sr., 9.1; Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 14.6; Brinn Hunt, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 11.2; Zoe Best, Lima Shawnee, 5-9, so., 16.3; Emma Pedroza, 5-7, sr., 14.3; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 15.3.

SECOND TEAM: Emma Bollinger, Bellevue, 5-6, sr., 14.3; Kelley Baker, Sandusky Perkins, 6-2, sr., 4.9; Bekah Conrad, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, sr., 17.3; Brooklyn Vaughn, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-11, so., 10.8; Ava Craddock, Lima Bath, 5-8, sr., 13.8; DC Lanier, Port Clinton, 5-2, so., 20.2; Reese Grothaus, Bryan, 5-7, jr., 11.7; Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor, 5-9, sr., 21.1.

THIRD TEAM: Brynn Vogel, Bellevue, 5-7, sr., 11.0; Haylee Baker, Shelby, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior, 5-8, so., 12.2; Lilly Wortman, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-7, jr., 10.1; Natia Nelson, Toledo Rogers, 5-11, so., 15.3; Grace Freiberger, Lima Shawnee, 5-6, so., 12.5; Sofi Houg, Van Wert, 5-7, jr., 15.6; Sophie Chipps, Napoleon, 5-6, jr., 10.7.

Player of the Year: Sophie Niese, Shelby.

Coach of the Year: Scott Sellers, Bellville Clear Fork.

Honorable Mention: Addi Arnold, Bryan; Kiyah Wentz, Mansfield Senior; Monetta Hilory, Mansfield Senior; Molly Plas, Vermilion; Kristen Harrah, Clyde; Cameron Kaufman, Perkins; Hailey Rees, Bellevue; Summer Moehlman, Norwalk; Kenzie Smith, Norwalk; Kendall Zeiher, Sandusky Perkins; Raegan Heck, Sandusky Perkins; Lexi Smith, Tiffin Columbian; Taylor Klingshirn, Celina; Lucy Porter, Maumee; Emily Baer, Toledo Central Catholic; Corniya Clay, Toledo Central Catholic; Mary Ellis, Toledo Central Catholic; Mylah Williams, Toledo Rogers; Elizabeth Freeman, Toledo Scott; Laverta Latson, Toledo Scott; Kamara Smith, Toledo Woodward; Rachel Clark, Lima Bath; Addisyn Freeman, Elida; Kyra Welch, Van Wert; Teanna Greter, Galion; Scarlett Williams, Rossford; Natalee Perkins, Galion; Delilah Taylor, Bryan; Noelle Ruane, St. Marys Memorial; Audi Albert, Shelby.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM: Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, sr., 22.6; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, sr., 13.5; Lauren Gerken, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-0, so., 18.9; Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-10, sr., 21.9; Ariel Page, Montpelier, 5-10, sr., 13.0; Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-7, so., 16.2; Kylie Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, jr., 15.7; Delani Robinson, Millbury Lake, 5-10, sr., 19.8.

SECOND TEAM: Riley Irwin, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-7, jr., 13.5; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron, 5-9, sr., 8.8; Randi Wilson, Northwood, 5-10, sr., 10.3; Bekah Bowser, Metamora Evergreen, 5-5, sr., 17.6; Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview, 5-2, jr., 15.6; Carlie Foos, Kansas Lakota, 5-3, jr., 11.7; Kaylyn Risner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-5, sr., 16.5; Devyne Eisenhauer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, sr., 11.1; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-8, sr., 14.2.

THIRD TEAM: Sophia Reineke, Van Buren, 6-0, sr., 18.3; Katie Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, so., 12.4; Carrigan Vent, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-7, sr., 12.7; Janae Pease, Paulding, 5-5, sr., 13.7; Autumn Pelock, Wauseon, 5-1, sr., 11.9; Kelly Crites, Sherwood Fairview, 5-11, so., 13.8; Averi McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, sr., 12.3; Alycia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-6, sr., 11.0; Mary Leeper, Ashland Crestview; 5-8, sr., 9.5.

Co-Player of the Year: Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon.

Coach of the Year: Amy Bays, Ashland Crestview; Denise Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson.

Honorable Mention: Ava Ayers, Millbury Lake; Emma Aumend, Ashland Crestview, Anna McFarland, Ashland Crestview; Allison Weithman, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Madalyn Kimmel, Bucyrus; Mia Hurst, Huron; Isabelle Duchette, Collins Western Reserve; Madelyn Kolb, Collins Western Reserve; Lindsay Roberts, Milan Edison; Kalli Quillen, Milan Edison; Syana Sivongsak, Willard; Grace Hall, Willard; Jessica Holsapple, Huron; Jenna Leugers, Coldwater; Autumn Schroeder, Northwood; Lilyan Goecke, Spencerville; Chloe Glenn, Ottawa-Glandorf; Anna Barber, Elmwood; Lyrique Johnson, Fostoria; Anna Durliat, Van Buren; Ali Bishop, Van Buren; Brooke Deeter, Liberty-Benton; Jenna Kurtz, Upper Sandusky; Julia Brodman, Carey; Gina Goodman, Genoa; Leah McQuade, Archbold; Addi Ziegler, Archbold; Peyton Armey, Liberty Center; Kadence Carroll, Wauseon; Nova Okuley, Defiance Tinora; Anna Gray, Defiance Tinora; Carley Coffman, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Zoe Turner, Northwood; Alycia Middlebrooks, Fostoria; Cassidy Foos, Kansas Lakota.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM: Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian, 5-8, so., 22.2; Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 18.4; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, sr., 18.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, sr., 21.1; Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, sr., 21.2; Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-11, sr., 19.0; Maddy McCall, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, sr., 13.6; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1; Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, sr., 16.4; Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, so., 19.4; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, jr., 19.6.

SECOND TEAM: Olivia Schalk, New Riegel, 5-11, so., 15.7; Sage Woolace, Stryker, 5-3, jr., 17.3; Kaylona Butler, Toledo Christian, 5-6, jr., 14.7; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, jr., 20.0; Avery Henschen, New Knoxville, 5-10, sr., 12.3; Kaylee Freund, New Bremen, 5-7, sr., 14.0; Makenna Depinet, Attica Seneca East, 5-7, sr., 15.0; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, sr., 14.2; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, so., 18.6; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway, 5-11, jr., 15.6; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville, 5-11, so., 10.1.

THIRD TEAM: Madison Brown, Pioneer North Central, 5-5, sr., 16.0; Grace Hagemyer, North Baltimore, 6-1, sr., 14.1; Astianna Coppes, Antwerp, 5-9, sr., 12.0; Frannie Webb, Tiffin Calvert, 5-8, sr., 14.0; Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel, 5-5, sr., 10.8; Allison Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 6-1, jr., 10.5; Alexis Rippel, Mansfield Christian, 5-9, jr., 13.5; Ella Mescher, Minster, 6-0, sr., 10.5; Amelia Boes, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, sr., 12.7; Sydney Hohman, New Riegel, 5-8, sr., 10.7; Graisyn Yoder, Monroeville, 5-11, sr., 10.3.

Player of the Year: Kendall Braden, Toledo Christian; Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville.

Coach of the Year: Tim Hegemier, New Knoxville; Tim Nicely, Defiance Ayersville; Tim Wensink, Toledo Christian.

Honorable Mention: Anna Sparks, Mansfield Christian; Kendyl Beverly, Greenwich South Central; Emily Klopp, Sycamore Mohawk; Chloe Wilkinson, Old Fort; Paige McVetta, Rawson Cory-Rawson; Whitney Langhals, Leipsic; Justine Eis, Holgate; Libbie Baker, West Unity Hilltop; Macey Bauder, Elmore Woodmore; Mara Pearson, Fort Recovery; Carly Thorbahn, Ottoville; Aubrynn Maiyer, Mansfield Christian; Taylor Battle, Toledo Emmanuel Christian; Kelaysia Harrison, Maumee Valley Country Day; Ella Berenzweig, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Linnea Hughes, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Brittan Kromer, Sandusky St. Mary’s; Jaylin Branham, Plymouth; Erin Stevens, Plymouth; Emilee Rowland, New London; Claire Osborn, Greenwich South Central; Angela Williams, Greenwich South Central; Grace Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central; Hannah Lyons, Monroeville; Carsyn Henschen, New Knoxville; Haley Fledderjohann, New Knoxville; Whitley Rammel, Fort Recovery; Molly Winner, Maria Stein Marion Local; Lindsey Koenig, Maria Stein Marion Local; Riley Trentman, New Bremen; Chloe Bornhorst, New Bremen; Paige Williamson, Rockford Parkway; Claire Wendel, St. Henry; Katie McClurg, Minster; Bella Wilson, Dola Hardin Northern; Kylie Jolliff, Arlington; Eliza Dehart, McComb; Hailey Lennard, North Baltimore; Courtney Sumner, Ada; Savanah Ridenour, Columbus Grove; Brooklyn Smith, Arlington; Makayla Gillfillan, Rawson Cory-Rawson; Julia Evak, New Washington Buckeye Central; Bryn Tegenkamp, Continental; Brooke Vennekotter, Kalida; Elise Kramer, Ottoville; Kendall Bollenbacher, Lincolnview , Sami Scoles, Bluffton; Laci McCoy, Convoy Crestview; Olivia Stolly, Lima Central Catholic; Brooke Nelson, Ridgemont; Raegan Hutchison, Waynesfield-Goshen; Kaylee Dockery, Defiance Ayersville; Aewyn McMichael, Antwerp; Carlie Kiess, Edon; Sophie Blausey, Elmore Woodmore; Ryen Smith, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic; Maria Maringer, Danbury.

