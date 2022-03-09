OPSWA NORTHWEST BOYS BASKETBALL DISTRICT TEAMS
As selected by a panel of media members from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM: Sean Craig, Sylvania Northview, 6-foot-7, senior, 28.2 points per game; Max Roth, Findlay, 6-1, sr., 19.9; Luke Denbow, Ashland, 6-1, sr., 28.4; Khalil Luster, Lima Senior, 5-6, sr., 15.2; C.J. Hornbeak, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, 6-2, jr., 18.9; Kannon Klusmeyer, Perrysburg, 6-5, sr., 12.7; Antoine West, Toledo Whitmer, 6-2, fr., 16.0; 12.7.
SECOND TEAM: Brent Moss, Lima Senior, 6-6, sr., 12.8; Kasey Hunt, Sylvania Northview, 6-4, sr., 15.1; Ayden Carter, Fremont Ross, 6-3, jr., 20.1; Jake Bishop, Findlay, 5-11, jr. 17.9; Jayden Jeffries, Mansfield Madison, 6-4, jr., 17.8; Stone Edwards, Toledo Start, 6-4, jr., 17.9; Grayson Steury, Ashland, 6-2, sr., 18.6.
THIRD TEAM: Sean Millington, Sylvania Southview, 6-2, sr., 12.7; Dante Mays, Toledo Bowsher, 5-9, jr., 17.2; Ryan Jackson, Bowling Green, 6-1, sr., 12.1; Kennedy Vaughn, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, 6-0, sr., 10.8; Camren Miles, Lima Senior, 6-3, sr., 11.8; Tony Fisher, Toledo Whitmer, 6-3, sr., 8.5; Grant Kopan, Sylvania Northview, 6-2, sr., 9.5.
Player of the Year: Sean Craig, Sylvania Northview.
Coach of the Year: Anthony Stacey, Toledo Whitmer.
Honorable Mention: Terrion Ross, Findlay; Luke Jurjevic; Levi Zehner, Mansfield Madison; Isaac Brooks, Mansfield Madison; Joey Bohman, Perrysburg; Matt Watkins, Perrysburg; Kellen Leake, Sylvania Southview; Amarion Murray, Toledo Bowsher; Jeremiah Belcher, Toledo Start; Corvell Morgan, Toledo Start; Isaiah Eckenrode, Toledo Waite; Maurice Purley, Toledo Whitmer; Jacob Copley, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne.
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM: Alex Bruskotter, Shelby, 6-6, so., 20.2; Austin Parks, St. Marys Memorial, 6-10, jr., 18.5; Chico Johnson, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 14.8; Romel Hightower, Toledo Scott, 6-5, jr., 18.1; Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-4, jr., 18.5; Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, jr., 18.5; Brady Wheeler, Lima Shawnee, 5-10, sr., 16.5; Derek Vorst, Rossford, 6-10, jr., 15.5.
SECOND TEAM: Jonas Tester, Wauseon, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Cayden Zachrich, Defiance, 6-6, jr., 15.4; Baden Forup, Lexington, 6-7, jr., 15.0 ; Jarrie Alexander, Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 15.3; Bryce Burns, Tiffin Columbian, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Aidan Pratt, Van Wert, 6-4, jr., 15.8; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton, 6-3, jr., 15.1; Josh Mack, Napoleon, 6-4, sr., 14.3.
THIRD TEAM: Dominic Chizmar, Toledo Woodward, 6-3, sr., 14.4; Maurice Ware, Mansfield Senior, 6-2, sr., 19.1; Andre Hill, Shelby, 6-0, sr., 12.8; Lakai Robinson, Fostoria, 6-5, sr., 15.8; Jaden Cook, Clyde, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Ian Minor, Norwalk, 6-4, sr., 13.5; Tyler Ray, Bellevue, 6-4, jr., 12.2; Ben Morrison, Rossford, 6-3, sr., 11.8; Bradyn Shaw, Defiance, 6-0, jr., 13.2; Tait Fischer, Huron, 6-1, sr., 10.3.
Player of the Year: Chico Johnson, Toledo Central Catholic.
Coach of the Year: Mike Floyd, Toledo Central Catholic; Greg Gallaway, Shelby.
Honorable Mention: Darian Delbrugge, Ontario; Caden Eichler, Lexington; Hudson Moore, Lexington; Jeremy Holloway, Shelby; Evan Angstmann,St. Marys Memorial; Pharrell House, Toledo Rogers; Mehki Smith, Toledo Rogers; Kuronn Finley, Toledo Woodward; Jordan Ferguson, Fostoria; Jackson Smalley, Upper Sandusky; Kaiden Olson, Clyde; Brady Wilson, Clyde; Jaden Myers, Tiffin Columbian; Joey Schade, Huron; Jayden Rowe, Sandusky Perkins; Ben Rini, Vermilion; Ryan Mohr, Bellevue; Daylen Green, Sandusky; De’Mar Moore, Sandusky; Darrion Durham, Sandusky; Garrett Gunter, Van Wert; Rece Payne, Galion; Hudson Miller, Galion; Tyler Webb, Port Clinton; Kaden Siefring, Wapakoneta; Austin Miller, Lima Shawnee; Josh Rasawehr, Celina; Tanner Rubinstein, Napoleon.
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM: Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, so., 19.1; Bryce Reynolds, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, sr., 21.1; Evan Lumbrezer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Nic Borojevich, Swanton, 6-1, sr., 18.4; Jacob Meyer, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-3, 6-3, sr., Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, jr., 28.0; Mason Studer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, sr., 18.0; Jude Muenz, Collins Western Reserve, sr., 11.8; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-1, so., 16.0.
SECOND TEAM: Eli Schmenk, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-2, sr., 10.3; Kyler Kinn, Bluffton, 6-3, sr., 13.5; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-6, sr., 17.6; DJ Newman, Archbold, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Max Dawson, Willard, 6-2, so., 20.3; A.J. George, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-2, jr., 13.4; TJ Hallett, Oak Harbor, 6-2, sr., 19.1; Jaron Filliater, Bucyrus Wynford; 6-4, sr., 15.5; Garrett Newland, Harrod Allen East, 6-4, sr., 16.2.
THIRD TEAM: Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-2, jr., 13.3; Cameron Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-0, sr., 11.0; Evan Conrad, Liberty Center, 6-4, sr., 8.8; Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Trey Paxton, Willard, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Cam Hankins, Collins Western Reserve, 6-1, sr., 10.1; CJ Majors, Maumee Valley Country Day, 5-9, so., 17.2; Kam Hughes, Oregon Cardinal Strich; Cam Hoffman, Millbury Lake, 6-6, sr., 14.3
Player of the Year: Mason Studer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf; Jacob Meyer, Pemberville Eastwood.
Coach of the Year: Bruce Smith, Swanton; Todd Boblitt, Bluffton; Todd Henline, Pemberville, Eastwood.
Honorable Mention: Braxton Baker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Andrew Schroeder, Van Buren; Kade Lenz, Bloomdale Elmwood; Trenton Donley, Bluffton; Evan Unruh, Lima Central Catholic; Gavin Etzler, Convoy Crestview; Rontae Jackson, Convoy Crestview; Colin Bailey, Delphos Jefferson; Carson Parker, Lima Central Catholic; Camron Burley, Kansas Lakota; Thomas Miller, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale; Austin Hanni-Wells, Findlay Liberty-Benton; Theo Maag, Ottawa-Glandorf; Carter Schimmoeller, Ottawa-Glandorf; Malik Eckford, Findlay Liberty-Benton; Alex Roth, Archbold; Kyle Stoller, Haviland Wayne Trace; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus; Sam McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford; Nolan McKibben, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Kevin Fisher, Coldwater; Tyler Schwieterman, Coldwater; Cam Robinson, Willard; Kayden Bourget, Milan Edison; Matt Jarrett, Collins Western Reserve; Carson Roe, Collins Western Reserve; Heath Kash, Ashland Crestview; Jarek Ringler, Ashland Crestview; Kayden Cluckey, Northwood; Christian Burton, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Amani Dickerson, Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day; Brayden Miller, Toledo Ottawa Hills.
DIVISION IV
FIRST TEAM: Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, sr., 20.5; Mason Brandt, Leipsic, 6-4, sr., 28.6; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, fr., 25.0; Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, sr., 19.4; Isaac Roeder, Monroeville, 6-2, sr., 20.3; Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, so., 15.1; Garrett Spaun, Tiffin Calvert, 6-1, sr., 16.8; Colin Nutter, Old Fort, 6-7, sr., 21.6; Jerome Kloepfer, Vanlue, 6-2, jr., 26.1; Zach Hayes, Pioneer North Central, 6-2, sr., 19.3; Landon Newland, Mt. Victory Ridgemont, 6-2, sr., 24.5.
SECOND TEAM: William Miller, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 20.3; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin Northern, 6-3, sr., 24.2; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, jr., 18.7; Brayden Knight, Cridersville Perry, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 5-10, so., 22.0; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-6, jr., 17.3; Jakob Trevino, Defiance Ayersville, 6-0, sr., 17.4; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-3, sr., 13.8; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, so., 11.5; Josh Henline, Spencerville, 6-1, jr.; Aidan McGough, Gibsonburg, 6-6, sr., 17.3.
THIRD TEAM: Caden Slusher, Rockford Parkway, 5-10, sr., Nate Houston, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-2, sr., 16.3; Isaac Blair, Greenwich South Central, 6-0, jr., 15.6; Reece Busse, New Bremen, 6-4, sr., 12.5; Austin Ruhe, Miller City, 5-10, sr., 19.3; Connor Sanders, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, 6-5, sr., 17.0; Sam Koesters, St. Henry, 6-3, sr., 11.0; Ried Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-0, sr., 14.3; Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-8, jr., 14.0; Jackson Bergman, Hicksville, 6-6, sr., 14.0; Nolan Beeker, Tiffin Calvert, 6-2, sr., 9.7.
Player of the Year: Jagger Landers, Antwerp.
Coach of the Year: Jon Otterbacher, Tiffin Calvert; Mike Lee, Pandora-Gilboa.
Honorable Mention: Corbin Toms, Lucas; Feree Kent, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Owen Jutte, Fort Recovery; Conye Gason, Toledo Christian; Jimmy Clingman, Monroeville; Bennett Gels, St. Henry; Brandon Gillig, New Riegel; Myles Miller, Old Fort; Blake Ronski, Tiffin Calvert; RJ Johnston, Crestline; Trey Sautter, Columbus Grove; Ryan Johnson, Pandora-Gilboa; Bryce Conti, Carey; Mitch Clark, North Baltimore; Will Seedorf, Hamler Patrick Henry; Elijah Lerma, Gorham Fayette; Landon Brewer, Antwerp; Tyson Schlachter, Defiance Ayersville; Robbie Thacker, Holgate; Sam Seidel, Greenwich South Central; Lucas Cochran, Crestline; Aiden McDougal, Buckeye Central; Alex Kanney, Buckeye Central; Josh Hall, Crestline; Gavin Etzler, Convoy Crestview; Rontae Jackson, Convoy Crestview; Dylan Smith, Spencerville , Tyler Koenig, Spencerville; Justin Siebeneck, Kalida; Bo Birnesser, Columbus Grove; Jarron Swick, Fort Jennings; Kellen Schlagbaum, Ottoville; Mason Stuck, Ridgemont; Landen Grothaus, Delphos St. John’s; Brady Ronnebaum, Maria Stein Marion Local; Tate Hess, Maria Stein Marion Local; Jadyn Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local; Johnny Nixon, Minster; Brogan Stephey, Minster; Trevor Bergman, New Bremen; Carson Bierlein, New Knoxville; Gabe Schaaf, Rockford Parkway; Karter Koester, Toledo Christian; Aidan Goodwin, Monroeville; Travis Herner, Norwalk St. Paul; Kaden Maxwell, Norwalk St. Paul; Jamil Arnold, New London; Clayton Miller, Plymouth; Zeth Goth, Plymouth; Brock Gill, Sandusky St. Mary; Ayden Kresser, Sandusky St. Mary; Aiden Harris, Pandora-Gilboa; Caden Russell, Arlington; Camden Glaser, McComb; Jake Vermillion, Arlington; Anthony Bell, Carey; Jaren Kloepfer, Vanlue; Johnny Hagemyer, North Baltimore; Evan Kreais, Hopewell-Loudon; Brayden Young, Carey; Luke Krouse, Antwerp; Lincoln Creager, Hamler Patrick Henry; Quinn Mitchell, Fayette; Teyvon Harris, Stryker; Ryan Yingst, Cridersville Perry.
