OPSWA ALL-NORTHWEST DISTRICT
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM: Daylen Green, Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 18.6; Max Dawson, Willard, 6-2, jr., 24.7; Alex Bruskotter, Shelby, 6-7, jr., 22.0; Austin Parks, St. Marys Memorial, 6-11, sr., 21.8; Derek Vorst, Rossford, 6-10, sr., 12.9; Cayden Zachrich, Defiance, 6-6, sr., 20.4; Aidan Pratt, Van Wert, 6-4, sr., 20.6; Baden Forup, Lexington, 6-7, sr., 15.0.
SECOND TEAM: De’Mar Moore, Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Isaiah Brenneman, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 12.6; Daryl Barnett, Toledo Scott, 6-3, jr., 13.0; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton, 6-4, sr., 19.5; Jake Morrison, Rossford, 6-5, sr., 12.0; Bradyn Shaw, Defiance, 6-1, sr., 18.6 Caden Kruse, Napoleon, 6-5, jr., 18.2; Brayden Fogle, Lexington, 6-6, fr., 13.0.
THIRD TEAM: Ty Ray, Bellevue, 6-0, sr., 13.2; Jayden Rowe, Sandusky Perkins, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Kyevi Roane, Mansfield Senior, 6-1, so., 15.0; Jordan Ferguson, Fostoria, 6-3, jr., 1.4; Landon Hines, Wauseon, 6-5, sr., 12.8; Michael Greenlee, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-9, sr., 10.3; Ahmad Boone, Toledo Scott, 6-0, jr., 13.6; Austin Miller, Lima Shawnee, 6-4, sr., 14.3.
Players of the Year: Austin Parks, St. Marys Memorial; Daylen Green, Sandusky.
Coaches of the Year: Joe Bedingfield, Willard; Brian Vorst, Rossford.
Honorable mention: Cam Robinson, Willard; Andrew Hendershot, Vermilion; Cody Lindsey, Bellevue; Braedyn Demuth, Norwalk; Ben Rothhaar, Norwalk; Brayden Olson, Clyde; Drake Venerucci, Sandusky Perkins; Elias Owens, Mansfield Senior; Evan Angstmann, St. Marys Memorial; Jaden Walker, Maumee; Makhi Leach, Toledo Central Catholic; Shawn Coleman, Toledo Rogers; Mario Peters, Toledo Scott; Cameron Knabbs, Toledo Woodward; Tyson Rodriguez, Wauseon; Zac Niekamp, Wapakoneta; Issaiah Ramsey, Shelby; Hudson Moore, Lexington; Tray Booker, Toledo Rogers; Malachi Johnson, Fostoria; Casey Lantz, Shelby; Gage Weaver, Ontario; Jace Turner, St. Marys Memorial; Jackson Beasley, Port Clinton.
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM: Justice Thompson, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, so., 16.0; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, jr., 21.1; Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-3, sr., 13.9; Dylan Hohler, Huron, 6-4, sr., 20.4; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, so., 33.4; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-3, jr., 22.3; Josh Henline, Spencerville, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Christian Burton, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-10, sr., 16.7; Cade Brenner, Archbold, 6-2, jr., 18.3.
SECOND TEAM: Case Boos, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-9, sr., 17.9; Caden Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, jr., 14.0; Breon Hicks, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 14.2; Luke Harris, Defiance Tinora, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Luc Borojevich, Swanton, 5-9, sr., 15.0; Carson Parker, Lima Central Catholic, 6-3, jr., 15.2; Walter Plantz, Genoa, 6-7, fr., 13.8; Kade Lentz, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, jr., 16.1; Sam McMillan, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-5, jr., 11.4; Malachi Bayless, Bucyrus, 6-0, jr., 19.8; Carter Smiley, Carey, 5-7, jr., 12.9.
THIRD TEAM: Jarek Ringler, Ashland Crestview, 6-3, jr., 11.0; Theo Maag, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, sr., 13.0; Carson Conaway, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-5, jr., 13.1; Chris Buchanan, Collins Western Reserve, 6-3, sr., 14.0; Sam McCaffery, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-1, sr., 17.3; Eli Keifer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Ethan Foltz, Paulding, 6-4, jr. 11.3; Keaton Lehman, Harrod Allen East, 5-10, sr., 16.6; Dylan Smith, Spencerville, 6-2, sr., 13.5; Grant McGuire, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, jr., 13.0.
Players of the Year: Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf.
Coaches of the Year: Tyson McGlaughlin, Ottawa-Glandorf; Sedron Harris, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Kevin Sensabaugh, Spencerville; John Kurtz, Ashland Crestview.
Honorable mention: Ethan Stokes, Oak Harbor; Trent Rollins, Rockford Parkway; Caiden Berry, Rockford Parkway; Kam Hughes, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Owen Barker, Ashland Crestview; Heath Kash, Ashland Crestview; Parker Beilharz, Van Buren; Lincoln Garlock, Findlay Liberty-Benton; Brayden Young, Carey; Alexander Putnam, Carey; Luke Rager, Huron; Kayden Bourget, Milan Edison; Grant Bethard, Collins Western Reserve; Aaron Klima, Hicksville; Nolan Risner, Delta; Landen Kruse, Liberty Center; Gavin Geahlen, Liberty Center; Cole Mitchey, Swanton; Carson Clum, Harrod Allen East; Marek Donaldson, Bluffton; Wade Ginther, Bluffton; Trenton Barraza, Columbus Grove; Julian Washington, Castalia Margaretta; Luke Schwieterman, Coldwater; Evan Harlamert, Coldwater; Marcel Blasingame, Coldwater; Nate Miles, Toledo Emmanuel Christian; Kyle Stoller, Haviland Wayne Trace; Bryce Gillen, Delta; Judah Keller, Castalia Margaretta; Cainen Allen, Bucyrus Wynford; Weston Prenger, Bucyrus Wynford; Noah Burke, Bucyrus.
DIVISION IV
FIRST TEAM: Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Jerome Kloepper, Vanlue, 6-3, sr., 29.2; CJ Majors, Toledo Maumee Valley, 6-2, jr., 21.0; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, sr., 19.6; Evan Kreais, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, jr., 17.0; Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, 6-0, fr., 21.9; Landon Brewer, Antwerp, 6-4, jr., 21.0; Isaac Blair, Greenwich South Central, 6-1, sr., 21.9; Braxton Baker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, sr., 18.7; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-5, sr., 22.5; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-9, jr., 13.3; Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-9, sr., 17.1.
SECOND TEAM: Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 6-0, jr., 21.0; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Kellen Schlagbaum, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 14.3; Jaden Smith, Kalida, 6-3, sr., 13.5; Gavin Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-3, sr., 10.2; Blake Barker, Lakeside Danbury, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Lincoln Creager, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-2, so., 12.0; Tyson Schlachter, Defiance Ayersville, 6-6, sr., 12.1; Jimmy Clingman, Monroeville, 5-10, sr., 16.3; Evan Bowers, St. Henry, 6-2, jr., 15.7; Konnor Ernsberger, Old Fort, 5-10, jr., 13.1; Drew Stephens, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-2, sr., 15.7.
THIRD TEAM: Aiden Harris, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Corbin Toms, Lucas, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Kalon Butler, Toledo Christian, 6-1, jr., 17.2; Nick Palm, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Ayden Simpson, Lima Perry, 6-3, sr., 15.7; Jackson Wright, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-4, sr., 16.4; Elijah Juillard, Stryker, 6-6, sr., 10.5; Tyler Sanderson, New Washington Buckeye Central, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Jacob Maddy, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Jaydn Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, sr., 12.9; Luke Beyke, St. Henry, 6-4, jr., 15.5; Aaron Thieman, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 13.0.
Players of the Year: Jerome Kloepper, Vanlue; Logan Toms, Lucas; Landon Brewer, Antwerp.
Coaches of the Year: Roger Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Kurt Goettemoeller, Maria Stein Marion Local.
Honorable mention: Jake Vermillion, Arlington; Mike Bixler, Rawson Cory-Rawson; Andrew Smollen, Lucas; Griffin Baker, Mansfield Christian; Karter Koester, Toledo Christian; Amani Dickerson, Maumee Valley Country Day; Isiah Perez, Old Fort; Bryce Hannam, Sycamore Mohawk; Aidan Goodwin, Monroeville; Isaiah Perry, Crestline; Derek Horsley, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Tate Hess, Maria Stein Marion Local; Kole Richard, Minster; Caden Russell, Arlington; Rylar Essinger, Arlington; Camden Glaser, McComb; Colin Harris, Pandora-Gilboa; Zeb Wilson, Hardin Northern; Wilson Garmatter, Cory-Rawson; J.R. Snook, Vanlue; Grant Dishong, McComb; Owen Clark, North Baltimore; Aidan Culler, Lucas; Feree Kent, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Owen Reynolds, Plymouth; Donovan Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Braylon Martinez, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Caden Otterbacher, Tiffin Calvert; Gavin Wagner, Tiffin Calvert, Mathew Flores, New Riegel; Reese Goshe, New Riegel; Ryan Adelsperger, Old Fort; Carter DuBois, Old Fort; Luke Mason, Seneca East; Brayden Cleveland, Sycamore Mohawk; Landen Grothaus, Delphos St. John's; Carter Horstman, Ottoville; Evan Stechschulte, Kalida; Alex Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley; Landon Callahan, Lima Temple Christian; Konner Knipp Williams, Continental; Nate Lichtle, Convoy Crestview; Wren Sheets, Convoy Crestview; Trent Teman, Delphos Jefferson; Garrett Walz, Montpelier; Joey Burt, Pioneer North Central; Carter Kiess, Edon; Kaden Frenn, Gorham Fayette; Carson Altimus, Antwerp; Joey Ripke, Pettisville; Brandon Mitchell, Greenwich South Central; Korey Frazee, Norwalk St. Paul; Nolan McCall, Norwalk St. Paul; Sedric Cook, Sandusky St. Mary; Conner Byrd, New London; Drew Rose, New Washington Buckeye Central; Stephen Sostakowski, New Washington Buckeye Central; Trevor Shade, Crestline; Ethan Holt, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Landon Post, Fort Recovery; Cole Albers, Minster; Evan Eyink, New Bremen; David Homan, New Bremen; Troy Dwenger, New Knoxville.
