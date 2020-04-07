Though the annual Ohio High School Basketball Coaches’ Association North-South All-Star games will not be played this season due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the association did announce the players for each team for the boys and girls contests.
Wayne Trace senior Claire Sinn was named to the North team in the Division III/IV girls contest while Ottawa-Glandorf forward Ben Westrick was a pick on the North boys team in Division III/IV.
Both Sinn and Westrick’s squads reached the regional finals in Division IV and Division III, respectively.
Sinn, the 2019-2020 Crescent-News girls basketball Player of the Year, averaged 16.3 points, seven rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.3 assists per game this year for the 22-5 Raiders.
Westrick, a 6-7 senior headed for the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima next season, averaged 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 56 percent from the field.
Other names of area note include: Upper Sandusky coach Jeff Winslow and Toledo Christian coach Dave McWhinnie leading the North D-III/IV squad, Lima Senior’s Josiah Fulcher and Anthony Wayne’s Zach Szul on the boys D-I/II team, Ohio Mr. Basketball Von Cameron Davis of Columbus Walnut Ridge on the South D-I/II team, the trio of Sam Schofield (Anthony Wayne), Sammi Mikonowicz (Rossford) and Carly Caywood (St. Marys) on the D-I/II North girls team and Oregon Cardinal Stritch standout Joey Holifield on the D-III/IV North boys team.
OHSBCA North-South Rosters
Division I-II
Boys
North: Tahj Staveskie (Sandusky); Kade Ruegsegger (Dover); Zach Szul (Anthony Wayne); Josiah Fulcher (Lima Senior); Jonny Manning (Grafton Midview); Derrick Anderson (Youngstown Boardman); Christian Parker (Canton GlenOak); Connor O’Toole (Gates Mills Gilmour Academy); Luke Frazier (Mentor Lake Catholic); Grant Huffman (Lakewood St. Edward).
Coaches: Chris Delisio (Olmsted Falls); Mark Kinsley (Uniontown Green).
South: Jonathan McCall (Byesville Meadowbrook); Tyler Eberhart (Springfield Kenton Ridge); Paul Burris (Delaware Hayes); Brandon Noel (Chillicothe); Von Cameron Davis (Columbus Walnut Ridge); Caleb Wallis (Massillon Jackson); Max Land (Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller); Trey Robinson (Hamilton); Matt Alloco (Hilliard Bradley); Carl Blanton (Trotwood-Madison).
Coaches: Eric Coulter (Kettering Alter); Doug Fisher (Thornville Sheridan).
Girls
North: Grace Mangapora (Canfield); Destiny Leo (Eastlake North); Lindsay Linard (Medina); Peyton Davis (North Canton Hoover); Jenna Riccardo (Lisbon Beaver Local); Olivia Howard (Sandusky Perkins); Sam Schofield (Anthony Wayne); Carly Caywood (St. Marys); Gina Adams (Westlake); Sammi Mikonowicz (Rossford).
Coaches: Nick Blanch (Poland Seminary); Maggie Ferrando (Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit).
South: Mickayla Perdue (Springfield); Gabbie Hutcherson (Westerville South); Gabby Stare (Newark); Kendyl Mick (Thornville Sheridan); Molly Grayson (Vincent Warren); Shawna Conger (Washington Court House); Makira Cook (Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame); Lexi Fleming (Cincinnati Mercy McAuley); Madison Linn (Lakewood); Saige Glover (Columbus Northland).
Coaches: Johnathan Hedgepeth (Pickerington Central); J.D. Walters (Thornville Sheridan).
Division III/IV
Boys
North: Angelo Milini (Canton Central Catholic); Luke Howes (Fairview Park Fairview); Lukas Swartz (Mogadore); Zach Rasile (McDonald); Ben Westrick (Ottawa-Glandorf); Joey Holifield (Oregon Cardinal Stritch); Keegan Offenberger (Magnolia Sandy Valley); Simon Blair (Greenwich South Central); Gbolahan Adio (Richmond Heights); Cooper Parrett (Willard).
Coaches: Jeff Winslow (Upper Sandusky); Dave McWhinnie (Toledo Christian).
South: Kelly Hendershot (Shadyside); Michael Stammen (Versailles); Bryson Vogel (Lancaster Fisher Catholic); Cam Evans (Chillicothe Zane Trace); C.J. Anthony (Canal Winchester Harvest Prep); Weston Baer (Pomeroy Meigs); Billy Southerland (Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy); Grant Whisman (Middletown Madison); Brian Collier (Grandview Heights); Chase Hammond (Oak Hill).
Coaches: Mike Harrison (New Paris National Trail); Kevin Vanderhoof (Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant).
Girls
North: Caitlyn Condoleon (Warren JFK); Madison Cloonan (Willoughby Cornerstone Christian); Ally Winnen (Elyria Catholic); Makenna Geiser (Dalton); Karlee Altimore (Magnolia Sandy Valley); Taylor Malson (Castalia Margaretta); Claire Sinn (Wayne Trace); Caitlin Elseser (Liberty-Benton); Jalen Gibbs (Wellington); Michaela Cloonan (Willoughby Cornerstone Christian).
Coaches: Katie Miller (Dalton); Craig Nettleton (Ravenna Southeast).
South: Corina Conley (Arcanum Franklin Monroe); Sakima Walker (Columbus Africentric); Katrina Davis (Bellaire); Lexie Arden (Ironton); Camryn Pickerill (Winchester Eastern Brown); Kenzie Saunders (Middletown Madison); Rachel Martin (Cincinnati Summit Country Day); Sylvie Sonneman (Jamestown Greeneview); Ashley Howell (Beallsville).
Coaches: Jamie Edwards (Cardington-Lincoln); Kevin Pickerill (Winchester Eastern Brown).
