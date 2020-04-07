Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.