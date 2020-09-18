091920_cno_football regions.JPG

OHSAA Football 2020

Regional Assignments

Division III — Region 10

Ashland, Bay Village Bay, Bowling Green, Medina Buckeye, Lodi Cloverleaf, Tiffin Columbian, Copley, Defiance, Parma Heights Holy Name, Lexington, Mansfield Madison, Mansfield Senior, Maumee, Norton, Norwalk, Pama Padua Franciscan, Richfield Revere, Caledonia River Valley, Rocky River, Sandusky, Sylvania Southview, Millersburg West Holmes.

Division IV — Region 14

Bellevue, Sheffield Brookside, Bryan, Bellville Clear Fork, Lorain Clearview, Clyde, Milan Edison, Oberlin Firelands, Galion, Huron, Kenton, LaGrange Keystone, Rocky River Lutheran West, Napoleon, Ontario, Sandusky Perkins, Port Clinton, Rossford, Shelby, Wooster Triway, Upper Sandusky, Van Wert, Vermilion, Wauseon.

Division V — Region 18

Lima Bath, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, Brooklyn, Doylestown Chippewa, Eastwood, Elmwood, Elyria Catholic, Fairview Park Fairview, Fostoria, Genoa, Lewistown Indian Lake, Millbury Lake, Kansas Lakota, Liberty-Benton, Richwood North Union, West Salem Northwestern, Oak Harbor, Orrville, Otsego, Ottawa-Glandorf, Marion Pleasant, Swanton, Apple Creek Waynedale, Willard, Bucyrus Wynford

Division VI — Region 22

Archbold, Bluffton, Bucyrus, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, Carey, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, Columbus Grove, Ashland Crestview, Delta, Evergreen, Fairview, Gibsonburg, Hicksville, Liberty Center, Castalia Margaretta, Montpelier, New London, Northwood, Ottawa Hills, Paulding, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, Attica Seneca East, Tinora, Van Buren, Wayne Trace, Collins Western Reserve, Woodmore.

Division VII — Region 26

Antwerp, Arcadia, Arlington, Ayersville, Tiffin Calvert, Cory-Rawson, Convoy Crestview, Edgerton, Edon, Hardin Northern, Hopewell-Loudon, Leipsic, Lima Central Catholic, McComb, Mohawk, North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa, Patrick Henry, Lima Perry, Morral Ridgedale, Spencerville, Delphos St. John’s, Upper Scioto Valley, Vanlue, Waynesfield-Goshen.

