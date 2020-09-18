OHSAA Football 2020
Regional Assignments
Division III — Region 10
Ashland, Bay Village Bay, Bowling Green, Medina Buckeye, Lodi Cloverleaf, Tiffin Columbian, Copley, Defiance, Parma Heights Holy Name, Lexington, Mansfield Madison, Mansfield Senior, Maumee, Norton, Norwalk, Pama Padua Franciscan, Richfield Revere, Caledonia River Valley, Rocky River, Sandusky, Sylvania Southview, Millersburg West Holmes.
Division IV — Region 14
Bellevue, Sheffield Brookside, Bryan, Bellville Clear Fork, Lorain Clearview, Clyde, Milan Edison, Oberlin Firelands, Galion, Huron, Kenton, LaGrange Keystone, Rocky River Lutheran West, Napoleon, Ontario, Sandusky Perkins, Port Clinton, Rossford, Shelby, Wooster Triway, Upper Sandusky, Van Wert, Vermilion, Wauseon.
Division V — Region 18
Lima Bath, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, Brooklyn, Doylestown Chippewa, Eastwood, Elmwood, Elyria Catholic, Fairview Park Fairview, Fostoria, Genoa, Lewistown Indian Lake, Millbury Lake, Kansas Lakota, Liberty-Benton, Richwood North Union, West Salem Northwestern, Oak Harbor, Orrville, Otsego, Ottawa-Glandorf, Marion Pleasant, Swanton, Apple Creek Waynedale, Willard, Bucyrus Wynford
Division VI — Region 22
Archbold, Bluffton, Bucyrus, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, Carey, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, Columbus Grove, Ashland Crestview, Delta, Evergreen, Fairview, Gibsonburg, Hicksville, Liberty Center, Castalia Margaretta, Montpelier, New London, Northwood, Ottawa Hills, Paulding, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, Attica Seneca East, Tinora, Van Buren, Wayne Trace, Collins Western Reserve, Woodmore.
Division VII — Region 26
Antwerp, Arcadia, Arlington, Ayersville, Tiffin Calvert, Cory-Rawson, Convoy Crestview, Edgerton, Edon, Hardin Northern, Hopewell-Loudon, Leipsic, Lima Central Catholic, McComb, Mohawk, North Baltimore, Pandora-Gilboa, Patrick Henry, Lima Perry, Morral Ridgedale, Spencerville, Delphos St. John’s, Upper Scioto Valley, Vanlue, Waynesfield-Goshen.
