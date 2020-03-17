COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association will host a press conference at noon Thursday at the OHSAA office, Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass has announced.
The press conference will be limited to 30 media members to comply with the directive from the Centers for Disease Control that no more than 50 people be together in the same room.
The press conference will be streamed live through OHSAA.tv and the OHSAA’s social media platforms (@OHSAASports on Twitter and Facebook).
Snodgrass will provide updates and information on the OHSAA’s winter tournaments that were postponed indefinitely last Thursday, along with updates on spring sports. He will also take questions from media.
OHSAA member schools are encouraged to watch the press conference, as Snodgrass will respond to some of the frequently asked questions from the past several days.
