In a memo sent to the superintendents, principals and athletic administrators at all Ohio High School Athletic Association member schools on Tuesday, OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass updated schools on the status of spring sports and the foreseeable future in the midst of the stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Monday’s announcement from Gov. Mike DeWine that mandatory school closure will extend to May 1 from the previously set date of April 6, the OHSAA did likewise, extending the mandated no-contact period to “prohibit coaches from privately meeting with student-athletes AND to put all schools on an equal level relative to future competitive opportunities.”
The memo went on to add that “it should be noted that the no-contact regulation was never intended to discourage or prohibit electronic communication with student-athletes. For the mental well-being of student-athletes, it is actually encouraged but is NOT intended for coaches to encourage any form of group gatherings or instruction.”
The OHSAA also reinforced that no practices or competitions may occur through May 1.
Looking ahead to potentially returning to the field of play for the 2020 spring sports season remains an option but will not be confirmed yet.
“Since other events and activities are not permitted by the current Governor’s orders, we collectively believe we can continue looking at abbreviated schedules for spring sports,” said Snodgrass in the memo. “While cancellation remains on the table with all other options, there are many factors that enter into possiblities. Availability of venues for any events, Department of Health guidelines and Governor’s orders are all part of the equation.
“Under no circumstances will we compromise the safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials, game workers or fans.”
With spring sports still in limbo, the OHSAA has also begun planning ahead towards any potential impact on the 2020 fall sports seasons.
“I feel it is incumbent for our staff to look at every ‘what if’ and be prepared,” noted Snodgrass. “In a worst-case scenario, if events/practices/training are shut down during or through the summer, the reality exists that many of the thousands of student-athletes may lack any high-level physical training. We need to look at what serves our student-athletes best relative to acclimatization periods. I want to stress that we are PLANNING for worst-case scenarios by identifying all the challenges we could potentially face.”
