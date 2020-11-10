2020 OHSAA Football State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

Division I State Championship Game

Friday at Fortress Obetz, 7 p.m.

Pickerington Central vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier

Division II State Semifinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

Avon vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Parma Byers Field

Massillon Washington vs. Cincinnati La Salle at Marysville High School Impact Stadium

Division III State Semifinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter at London High School Bowlus Field

Tiffin Columbian vs. Chardon at Brunswick High School Auto Mart Stadium

Division IV State Semifinals

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Carroll Bloom-Carrol at New Philadelphia High School Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Van Wert vs. Cincinnati Wyoming at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium

Division V State Semifinals

Saturday, 7 p.m.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Ironton at London High School Bowlus Field

Kirtland vs. Tontogany Otsego at Parma Byers Field

Division VI State Semifinals

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Beverly Fort Frye vs. New Middletown Springfield at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Memorial Stadium

Coldwater vs. Columbus Grove at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals

Friday, 7 p.m.

Warren John F. Kennedy vs. Newark Catholic at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2020 OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule

Friday – Division I state championship, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, Noon

Sunday, Nov. 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, 5 p.m.

2020 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

All matches at Vandalia Butler High School.

Home team listed first. State rankings according to final OHSVCA state poll.

NFHS Network live streaming and live stats of all state tournament matches: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball/2020-OHSAA-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division II

No. 2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (22-0) vs. No. 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (13-4), Friday, 10 a.m.

No. 6 Tipp City Tippecanoe (27-0) vs. No. 1 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (21-1), Friday, 1 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sunday, 9 a.m.

Division I

No. 11 Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-6) vs. No. 1 Parma Padua Franciscan (20-0), Friday, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (21-2) vs. No. 9 Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (16-9), Friday 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.

Division IV

Newark Catholic (20-5) vs. No. 3 New Bremen (24-3), Saturday, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Tiffin Calvert (27-0) vs. Dalton (18-8), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sunday, 4 p.m.

Division III

No. 4 Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (27-1) vs. No. 3 Independence (24-3), Saturday, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Huron (23-2) vs. No. 7 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (20-7), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

2020 OHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Home Team Listed First.

Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Oct. 22.

Division I

No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-0) vs. No. 3 Medina (18-1-2) at Brunswick High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 7 New Albany (17-3-1) vs. No. 8 Cincinnati St. Xavier (16-2-2) at Xenia High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 7 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

Division II

No. 2 Warren Howland (20-0-1) vs. No. 12 Lima Shawnee (17-2-1) at Lexington High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 13 Albany Alexander (18-1-1) vs No. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (22-0) at Westerville North High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 4 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

Division III

No. 9 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (15-2-4) vs. Toledo Ottawa Hills (15-5-1) at Mansfield Senior High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Wheelersburg (21-0) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Mariemont (21-0) at Springfield High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 1 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

2020 OHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Home Team Listed First.

Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Oct. 22.

Division I

No. 2 Strongsville (18-0) vs. No. 12 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (14-3-3) at Lexington High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Lewis Center Olentangy (17-2-2) vs. No. 6 Centerville (21-1-1) at Springfield High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Friday, 7 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

Division II

No. 3 Rocky River (19-0-2) vs. No. 1 Mansfield Madison Comprehensive (19-0-3) at Medina High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 2 Granville (18-0-2) vs. No. 14 Monroe (18-2-1) at Xenia High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Friday, 4 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

Division III

No. 4 Kirtland (17-1-3) vs. No. 10 Findlay Liberty-Benton (17-2-2) at Avon High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Gahanna Columbus Academy (11-3-2) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (16-0-4) at Bellbrook High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Friday, 1 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus

