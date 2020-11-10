2020 OHSAA Football State Tournament Pairings
Home team listed first.
Division I State Championship Game
Friday at Fortress Obetz, 7 p.m.
Pickerington Central vs. Cincinnati St. Xavier
Division II State Semifinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Avon vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban at Parma Byers Field
Massillon Washington vs. Cincinnati La Salle at Marysville High School Impact Stadium
Division III State Semifinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter at London High School Bowlus Field
Tiffin Columbian vs. Chardon at Brunswick High School Auto Mart Stadium
Division IV State Semifinals
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Carroll Bloom-Carrol at New Philadelphia High School Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium
Van Wert vs. Cincinnati Wyoming at Piqua High School Alexander Stadium
Division V State Semifinals
Saturday, 7 p.m.
St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Ironton at London High School Bowlus Field
Kirtland vs. Tontogany Otsego at Parma Byers Field
Division VI State Semifinals
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Beverly Fort Frye vs. New Middletown Springfield at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Memorial Stadium
Coldwater vs. Columbus Grove at Sidney High School Memorial Stadium
Division VII State Semifinals
Friday, 7 p.m.
Warren John F. Kennedy vs. Newark Catholic at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium
Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen Wapakoneta Harmon Field
2020 OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule
Friday – Division I state championship, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 2 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, Noon
Sunday, Nov. 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, 5 p.m.
2020 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings
All matches at Vandalia Butler High School.
Home team listed first. State rankings according to final OHSVCA state poll.
NFHS Network live streaming and live stats of all state tournament matches: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/2020-Volleyball/2020-OHSAA-Volleyball-State-Tournament-Coverage
Division II
No. 2 Plain City Jonathan Alder (22-0) vs. No. 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (13-4), Friday, 10 a.m.
No. 6 Tipp City Tippecanoe (27-0) vs. No. 1 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (21-1), Friday, 1 p.m.
Division II State Championship: Sunday, 9 a.m.
Division I
No. 11 Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-6) vs. No. 1 Parma Padua Franciscan (20-0), Friday, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (21-2) vs. No. 9 Cleveland St. Joseph Academy (16-9), Friday 7 p.m.
Division I State Championship: Sunday, 12:30 p.m.
Division IV
Newark Catholic (20-5) vs. No. 3 New Bremen (24-3), Saturday, 10 a.m.
No. 2 Tiffin Calvert (27-0) vs. Dalton (18-8), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Division IV State Championship: Sunday, 4 p.m.
Division III
No. 4 Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (27-1) vs. No. 3 Independence (24-3), Saturday, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Huron (23-2) vs. No. 7 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (20-7), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
2020 OHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings
Home Team Listed First.
Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Oct. 22.
Division I
No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-0) vs. No. 3 Medina (18-1-2) at Brunswick High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
No. 7 New Albany (17-3-1) vs. No. 8 Cincinnati St. Xavier (16-2-2) at Xenia High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
Division I State Championship: Saturday, 7 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus
Division II
No. 2 Warren Howland (20-0-1) vs. No. 12 Lima Shawnee (17-2-1) at Lexington High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
No. 13 Albany Alexander (18-1-1) vs No. 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (22-0) at Westerville North High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
Division II State Championship: Saturday, 4 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus
Division III
No. 9 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (15-2-4) vs. Toledo Ottawa Hills (15-5-1) at Mansfield Senior High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
Wheelersburg (21-0) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Mariemont (21-0) at Springfield High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Saturday, 1 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus
2020 OHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings
Home Team Listed First.
Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Oct. 22.
Division I
No. 2 Strongsville (18-0) vs. No. 12 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (14-3-3) at Lexington High School, Tues., 7 p.m.
Lewis Center Olentangy (17-2-2) vs. No. 6 Centerville (21-1-1) at Springfield High School, Tues., 7 p.m.
Division I State Championship: Friday, 7 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus
Division II
No. 3 Rocky River (19-0-2) vs. No. 1 Mansfield Madison Comprehensive (19-0-3) at Medina High School, Tues., 7 p.m.
No. 2 Granville (18-0-2) vs. No. 14 Monroe (18-2-1) at Xenia High School, Tues., 7 p.m.
Division II State Championship: Friday, 4 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus
Division III
No. 4 Kirtland (17-1-3) vs. No. 10 Findlay Liberty-Benton (17-2-2) at Avon High School, Tues., 7 p.m.
Gahanna Columbus Academy (11-3-2) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (16-0-4) at Bellbrook High School, Tues., 7 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Friday, 1 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.