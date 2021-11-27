OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Results
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Home team listed first.
Division I - Friday
Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) 16, Upper Arlington (14-1) 10 at Mansfield Arlin Field
Springfield (13-1) 22, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-4) 21 at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division II - Friday
Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3) 31, Avon (12-3) 24 at Parma Byers Field
Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3) 20, Uniontown Green (11-4) 7 at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Division III - Friday
Chardon (15-0) 41, Millersburg West Holmes (14-1) 7 at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Hamilton Badin (14-0) 14, Granville (13-1) 0 at London Bowlus Field
Division IV - Friday
Youngstown Ursuline (11-3) 34, Port Clinton (13-2) 17 at Euclid Community Stadium
Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) 24, Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1) 21 at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field
Division V - Saturday
Kirtland (14-0) 28, Ottawa-Glandorf (11-4) 6 at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field
Versailles (14-1) 28, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-3) 22 at London Bowlus Field
Division VI - Saturday
Carey (14-1) 26, New Middletown Springfield (13-2) 13 at Euclid Community Stadium
Coldwater (13-2) 35, West Jefferson (13-2) 13 at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VII - Saturday
Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) 34, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-2) 7 at Lima Spartan Stadium
Newark Catholic (14-1) 14, Warren John F. Kennedy (10-3) at Alliance Marlington Stadium
OHSAA Football State Championship Game Schedule
All Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Division II — No. 8 Akron Archbishop Hoban (11-3) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (12-3), Thursday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m
Division IV — Youngstown Ursuline (11-3) vs. No. 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1), Friday, Dec. 3, 10:30 a.m.
Division III — No. 1 Chardon (15-0) vs. No. 2 Hamilton Badin (14-0), Friday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.
Division I — No. 3 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) vs. No. 5 Springfield (13-1), Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Division VII — No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 3 Newark Catholic (14-1), Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m.
Division VI — No. 8 Carey (14-1) vs. No. 6 Coldwater (13-2), Saturday, Dec. 4, 3 p.m.
Division V — No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) vs. No. 8 Versailles (14-1), Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.
