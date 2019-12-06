2019 OHSAA State Championship Pairings

Pairings listed with record and final Associated Press rank.

Home team listed first.

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Canton

Thursday, December 5

Division II

No. 1 Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (12-2), 7 p.m.

Friday, December 6

Division VI

No. 1 Anna (13-1) vs. No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (14-0), 10 a.m.

Division III

No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (11-3) vs. No. 9 Mansfield Senior (13-1), 3 p.m.

Division I

No. 3 Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Elder (12-2), 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 7

Division VII

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-2) vs. No. 7 Lucas (12-2), 10 a.m.

Division IV

No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), 3 p.m.

Division V

No. 1 Kirtland (14-0) vs. No. 5 Ironton (13-1), Saturday, 8 p.m.

Load comments