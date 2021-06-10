COLUMBUS — Rain and storms predicted for the Akron area on Thursday has caused the Ohio High School Athletic Association to delay the start of the baseball state tournament until Friday. The scheduled start times and order of games all remain the same, but the state tournament will shift to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday event.
Due to pitch count limitations in baseball, the OHSAA always wants to keep both semifinal games of each division on the same day so that both finalists played their semifinal games on the same day.
The state tournament is hosted at Canal Park, the home of the Cleveland Indians’ AA affiliate Akron RubberDucks.
Baseball state tournament tickets are available from the Akron RubberDucks at: https://www.milb.com/akron/tickets/single-game-tickets
Children ages 5 and under do not need a ticket for admission, and fans can stay for multiple games/sessions with one ticket, however there is no stadium reentry.
The updated state tournament pairings are below:
2021 OHSAA Baseball
State Tournament
All Games at Canal Park, Akron
Home Team Listed First
Division III
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (21-8) vs. Barnesville (24-7), Friday, 10 a.m.
Archbold (22-11) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-6), Friday, 1 p.m.
Championship Game: Sunday, 10 a.m.
Division II
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (27-5) vs. Hamilton Badin (27-5), Friday, 4 p.m.
Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-9) vs. Vermilion (26-6), Friday, 7 p.m.
Championship Game: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Division IV
Lucasville Valley (20-11) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (23-8), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Warren John F. Kennedy (19-6) vs. Fort Loramie (27-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Championship Game: Sunday, 4 p.m.
Division I
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (24-6) vs. Cincinnati Elder (24-8), Saturday, 4 p.m.
New Albany (27-5) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (26-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.
Championship Game: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.