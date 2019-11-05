2019 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings
All matches at the Nutter Center, Wright State University, Dayton
Home team listed first. State rankings according to final coaches association state poll.
State tournament media credentials: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/credentials
Live pay-per-view streaming of all state tournament matches: https://ohsaa.boxcast.com/#/channels/adnv29epy7qy1rsaomwo
Division III
No. 4 Independence (23-4) vs. No. 3 Wheelersburg (27-0), Thurs., Noon
No. 17 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (21-6) vs. No. 2 Findlay Liberty-Benton (26-2), Thurs., 2 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Sat., 11 a.m.
Division II
No. 12 Sparta Highland (24-4) vs. No. 5 Parma Heights Holy Name (25-2), Thurs., 4 p.m.
No. 1 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (26-1) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (21-6), Thurs., 6 p.m.
Division II State Championship: Sat., 1 p.m.
Division I
Solon (18-9) vs. No. 6 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (24-2), Fri., Noon
No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-2) vs. No. 1 Parma Padua Franciscan (27-0), Fri., 2 p.m.
Division I State Championship: Sat., 3 p.m.
Division IV
No. 2 New Bremen (26-1) vs. No. 4 Monroeville (26-1), Fri., 4 p.m.
Newark Catholic (19-6) vs. No. 5 Fort Loramie (26-2), Fri., 6 p.m.
Division IV State Championship: Sat., 5 p.m.
2019 OHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings
Statewide Boys Brackets: https://ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2019/2019-OHSAA-Boys-Soccer-Statewide-Tournament-Brackets
Home Team Listed First. Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Live pay-per-view stream of state championship matches: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2019/2019-Soccer-Tournament-Coverage
Division I
No. 1 Medina (20-0-1) vs. No. 2 Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-0-2) at Brunswick High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (18-2-1) vs. Liberty Township Lakota East (16-3-3) at Xenia Football Field, Wed., 7 p.m.
Division I State Championship: Sun., at MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA
Division II
No. 9 Warren Howland (20-0-1) vs. No. 5 Lexington (21-1-0) at Barberton High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
No. 14 Gahanna Columbus Academy (13-3-5) vs No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (21-0-1) at London High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
Division II State Championship: Sun., at MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA
Division III
No. 3 Canfield South Range (19-2-0) vs. Bluffton (17-2-2) at Chippewa High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
No. 5 Columbus Wellington School (16-2-3) vs. No. 7 Botkins (19-0-2) at Springfield High School, Wed., 7 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Sun., MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA
2019 OHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings
Statewide Girls Brackets: https://ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2019/2019-OHSAA-Girls-Soccer-Statewide-Tournament-Brackets
Home Team Listed First. Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Live pay-per-view stream of state championship matches: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2019/2019-Soccer-Tournament-Coverage
Division I
No. 7 Medina (17-2-2) vs. No. 9 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (21-0-0) at Sandusky Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.
No. 8 Dublin Coffman (17-1-5) vs. No. 4 West Chester Lakota West (20-0-2) at Springfield High School, Tues., 7 p.m.
Division I State Championship: Sat., MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA
Division II
Chagrin Falls (18-2-1) vs. No. 2 Mansfield Madison Comprehensive (17-1-4) at Strongsville High School, Tues., 7 p.m.
No. 14 Granville (13-4-5) vs. No. 1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (19-1-1) at Chillicothe High School, Tues., 7 p.m.
Division II State Championship: Sat., MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA
Division III
No. 4 Kirtland (17-4-0) vs. No. 11 Findlay Liberty-Benton (19-1-1) at Clyde High School, Tues., 7 p.m.
No. 8 Gahanna Columbus Academy (16-3-2) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (18-0-2) at Xenia Football Field, Tues., 7 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Sat., MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA
