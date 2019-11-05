2019 OHSAA Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

All matches at the Nutter Center, Wright State University, Dayton

Home team listed first. State rankings according to final coaches association state poll.

Division III

No. 4 Independence (23-4) vs. No. 3 Wheelersburg (27-0), Thurs., Noon

No. 17 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (21-6) vs. No. 2 Findlay Liberty-Benton (26-2), Thurs., 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., 11 a.m.

Division II

No. 12 Sparta Highland (24-4) vs. No. 5 Parma Heights Holy Name (25-2), Thurs., 4 p.m.

No. 1 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (26-1) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (21-6), Thurs., 6 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., 1 p.m.

Division I

Solon (18-9) vs. No. 6 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (24-2), Fri., Noon

No. 2 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-2) vs. No. 1 Parma Padua Franciscan (27-0), Fri., 2 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 2 New Bremen (26-1) vs. No. 4 Monroeville (26-1), Fri., 4 p.m.

Newark Catholic (19-6) vs. No. 5 Fort Loramie (26-2), Fri., 6 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., 5 p.m.

2019 OHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Home Team Listed First. Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Division I

No. 1 Medina (20-0-1) vs. No. 2 Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-0-2) at Brunswick High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (18-2-1) vs. Liberty Township Lakota East (16-3-3) at Xenia Football Field, Wed., 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sun., at MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA

Division II

No. 9 Warren Howland (20-0-1) vs. No. 5 Lexington (21-1-0) at Barberton High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 14 Gahanna Columbus Academy (13-3-5) vs No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (21-0-1) at London High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sun., at MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA

Division III

No. 3 Canfield South Range (19-2-0) vs. Bluffton (17-2-2) at Chippewa High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

No. 5 Columbus Wellington School (16-2-3) vs. No. 7 Botkins (19-0-2) at Springfield High School, Wed., 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sun., MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA

2019 OHSAA Girls Soccer State Tournament Pairings

Home Team Listed First. Rankings are from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association State Poll released on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Division I

No. 7 Medina (17-2-2) vs. No. 9 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (21-0-0) at Sandusky Stadium, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 8 Dublin Coffman (17-1-5) vs. No. 4 West Chester Lakota West (20-0-2) at Springfield High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA

Division II

Chagrin Falls (18-2-1) vs. No. 2 Mansfield Madison Comprehensive (17-1-4) at Strongsville High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 14 Granville (13-4-5) vs. No. 1 Kettering Archbishop Alter (19-1-1) at Chillicothe High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA

Division III

No. 4 Kirtland (17-4-0) vs. No. 11 Findlay Liberty-Benton (19-1-1) at Clyde High School, Tues., 7 p.m.

No. 8 Gahanna Columbus Academy (16-3-2) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (18-0-2) at Xenia Football Field, Tues., 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., MAPFRE Stadium, Time TBA

