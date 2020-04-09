Hoping for a shortened spring season, the Ohio High School Athletic Association sent our guidelines to schools in the event schools open back up on Monday, May 4 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down everything statewide.
Using the May 4 date, OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass sent out a plan to get a spring sports season in.
“The dates for a spring season/tournament are tentative,” Snodgrass said in a release to all Ohio school administrators. “We are continuing with the Governor’s optimistic director that schools will re-open May 4. We will adjust accordingly. However optimistic this may be, we must plan for the return even if that ends up changing.”
The tentative schedule has a week of acclimation set for May 4-8, with events beginning on Saturday, May 9. A date of May 17 is set for a baseball tournament draw, with sectionals scheduled for May 23-30. District tournaments would be June 1-6, regionals on June 11 and 12 and June 19-21 would be the state tournament.
Softball would get an extra week. A date of May 24 would be used for the tournament draw, with sectional tournaments being held May 30 through June 6. District tournaments would be June 8-13 with the regionals set for June 15-20. State softball would be June 25-27.
Track and field would see district meets held between June 9-13, regional meets from June 17-20 and state track and field held June 26 and 27.
Tennis sectionals would be from May 30 to June 6, with district tournaments from June 8-13 and the state meet would be June 18-20.
Exact dates for tournament play would be handed down by each of the six athletic boards in the state of Ohio.
“Specific information relative to sectional and district tournaments, playing dates, seeding procedures and game sites will be provided in communication from the respective six district athletic boards.”
However, Snodgrass made is clear the plan could – and quickly will – change if the governor closes down schools for the rest of the year.
“If schools are closed for the remainder of the school year, spring sports will be cancelled in Ohio,” noted Snodgrass.
The director went ever further, and announced if any potential site is shut down, the entire tournament is off.
“If for any reason specific sites are shut down due to the governor’s orders, all sites will be shut down and a tournament will not be held,” he noted.
Snodgrass made a point to address the continued no-contact period until the projected start of practice.
“The mandatory no-contact period remains in place until at least May 1,” said the release. “No practice or group workouts may occur through this date.”
Snodgrass made sure to clear up all no-contact.
“No-contact does not mean electronic communication is permitted,” added Snodgrass. “In fact, we encourage coaches to maintain correspondence, provide works, etc. to individuals.”
