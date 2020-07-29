In a memo sent out to Ohio High School Athletic Administrators, the OHSAA announced late Tuesday scrimmages in the "high-contact" sports of football and soccer, along with field hockey and cross country, have been suspended until further notice.
"We are on track for the contact sports of football, soccer, field hockey and cross country to begin practices on Aug. 1," said the release. "We are waiting more guidance from the Governor's office and the Department of Health on when school versus school competition can begin and we are hopeful of that permission being granted for our normal contest dates later in August."
The magic date of Aug. 1 remains in place to open practice, however it is possible that there could be no preseason scrimmages. Teams may have to wait until a season opener to face other schools.
"School versus school scrimmages are suspended," continued the OHSAA release. "We do not anticipate that suspension changing anytime soon and there remains the possibility that no scrimmages will be permitted in the contact sports of football, soccer and field hockey."
The OHSAA went on to mention the suspension was for sports that are in the high contact category. Golf, tennis and volleyball will also start Aug. 1, and as of now, no restrictions are in place.
"We are on track for the low/non-contact sports of golf, girls tennis and volleyball to begin practice on Aug. 1, with school versus school scrimmages and contests to follow per their normal OHSAA permissible dates and regulations." said the OHSAA.
The OHSAA is also reminding everybody involved to follow all guidelines put in place to ensure any season can take place.
"Our discussions with the Governor's office are clear," continued the release. "If we want our student-athletes to learn the lifelong lessons and receive the social, emotional and physical benefits that the privilege of participating in education-based interscholastic athletics provide, we all have to be accountable for following all mandates and requirements. Mandates and requirements put in place must be followed in order for the Governor's office to continue to allow us to participate."
Despite the new regulations, the OHSAA is moving forward with gameday protocols all sports will need if they want any seasons this fall.
"To that end, the OHSAA is working to finalize contest day mandates and requirements that are to be strictly enforced, and our administrators, coaches and student-athletes will be held accountable for non-compliance," added the OHSAA. "So as to not cause alarm, these mandates and requirements will be to elevate many of the recommendations that were provided in the OHSAA Return to Play Recommendations and should not require wholesale modifications to your gameday protocol."
