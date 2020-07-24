Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released sports-specific guidelines and recommendations to return to play for the fall 2020 season. For football, this is outside of the recommendations the Ohio Football Coaches Association sent to the governor’s office.
The OHSAA had been working on the recommendation, with a plan to open practice on Aug. 1 for all sports.
“The risk of coronavirus transmission will still be present to some degree as interscholastic athletics activities begin in August and will continue until there is a widely available vaccine or therapeutic care, possibly through the 2020-21 school year,” the OHSAA said in the release of the recommendations. “While science about COVID-19 is evolving, it will be important to remain vigilant and nimble to respond to new developments. Students and their families, along with school personnel, must recognize these risks and implement best practices to reasonably mitigate these risks.”
Across the board in all sports, the OHSAA has asked schools to reduce exposure by maintaining physical distance while not on the field or court; requiring face coverings while not on the field or court; reducing or eliminating unnecessary travel; reducing or eliminating the sharing fo common equipment and reducing or eliminating contact frequency with student-athletes from schools and non-interscholastic programs outside of each school’s league/conference of normal competition sphere.
The OHSAA also went into detail, outlining recommendations in each sport.
These are just recommendations and certain schools and cities will need to follow extra steps to play.
Football
Some of the football recommendations follow closely to those sent by the coaches association. Team boxes would be extended from 50 yards to 80 yards, the coin toss would be limited to one individual per team and no pre or post game handshake.
The OHSAA did offer a few changes from the coaches association. Halftime would be reduced to 10 minutes, with a break at the end of each quarter extended to two minutes long.
Also, handling of the footballs would be left to the team on offense. Instead of throwing a new ball in play to the referees, the offensive team would bring in a new ball and carry into the huddle. The game officials would put a small marker down on the field where the ball would be placed to snap.
Cross country
Social distancing should be maintained at all times. No hugging, shaking hands or fist bumps at the starting line would be allowed. If possible, meets will use staggered starts.
Another possible rule change is making courses six feet wide at its narrowest point.
With finish lines, the recommendation is to using finishing corrals to help with social distancing at the finish.
Golf
The host school should check with the local health department to determine if any guidelines or recommendations need to be put in place prior to a match or meet, including usage of flagsticks, ball retrieval, bunker rakes, or if any health screenings should occur before matches.
Teams are asked to avoid using the clubhouse when possible and to wear a mask if needed to enter.
Players should avoid shaking hands and sanitize before entering the tee box.
Coaches are recommended to wear masks and players will be permitted anytime during play.
Teams should refrain from congregating after a round and once a final score is posted, teams are asked to return to the bus. The recommendation is to have no award ceremonies after meets this season.
Soccer
The recommendation is to limit the pregame conference to the head referee, each team’s head coach and one captain for each team. The meeting should also be moved to the center of the field where social distancing can be maintained. Handshakes before and after the meeting should be eliminated.
The single-file lineup and announcement should be suspended for the season. Players should just run to their positions on the field when play is ready to begin.
Benches and ball retrievers are all asked to keep six feet apart. If there is a scorers table, there they also to keep six feet apart. Visiting team personnel may need to find an alternative location.
Tennis
Player should wash hands and sanitize their racquet before play. Players should also keep six feet away from other players as much as possible. Players are also asked to kick or use their racquet to return balls to opponents.
After play, players should leave the court and soon as possible. Again, players are asked to wash or sanitize their hands once play is complete. Players are also asked the use locker rooms and showers as little as possible.
Volleyball
Before a match, the pre-match conference should be just a one coach from each team with the two referees. Team captains may attend as well. Masks should be worn by all. The location of the meeting should be moved to center court.
Instead of a coin toss, the visiting team will serve first and teams will alternate serve in all non-deciding sets.
It is also recommended that teams suspend the protocol of switching benches after sets. In an event of a clear advantage for one team, switching sides would return, but with social distancing in place. Also, benches would be limited in personnel to observe social distancing. Sanitizing chairs as much as possible is also recommended.
In a fifth set, teams would not trade benches. The number of people at the scorers table would also be limited. Handshakes and fist bumps should be eliminated before and after the match.
