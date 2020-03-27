The news that was anticipated but not made official became so on Thursday as the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the winter sports tournaments in boys basketball, girls basketball, wrestling and ice hockey would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Postponed indefinitely on March 12, the holding pattern that the respective sports found themselves in was ultimately capped with schools not resuming until at least April 6 and being closed for potentially the rest of the school year.
OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass and the association had issued communication to schools still competing in the winter tournaments to inform them of the decision before issuing a press release Thursday afternoon.
“We are just devastated that the tournaments cannot be completed,” said Snodgrass. “But our priority is the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, communities and officials. Gov. Mike DeWine is asking all Ohioans to do everything they can to stop the spread of this virus. That request, along with our schools not being able to reopen for weeks, means that school sports cannot happen at this time. Even if our schools reopen this spring, it will be difficult to find facilities willing to host the tournaments. Most campuses are shut down until mid to late summer.
“We are already planning for ways that these student-athletes will be honored at next year’s state tournament,” added Snodgrass.
The cancellation ends the seasons of 22 area wrestlers, along with the undefeated Napoleon girls basketball team and boys basketball regional finalists in Evergreen, Ottawa-Glandorf and Columbus Grove.
“It wasn’t a big surprise,” admitted Napoleon girls hoops head coach Corey Kreinbrink, whose Wildcats finished the regular season third in the state in Division II and saw their season end at 27-0 with the postponement announcement coming just hours before their state semifinal in Columbus. “I told the girls at the beginning of the week about the announcement. It stinks a lot. There are other words I could use, but I’ll stick with ‘it stinks.’ The official announcement at least gave us some closure.
Noted Archbold wrestling head coach Brian Becher: “I think it’s important that we put faith that those who have been hired to make the decisions made the correct ones with the information they had at their disposal. It’s difficult to speculate how our guys would have performed, but they were wrestling really well, so our expectations were high.”
Outside of some events held during World War II in 1941-45, the four winter tournaments this year are the only cancellations in the 113-year history of the OHSAA.
The cancellations snap 44 straight years of the girls basketball state tournament being held and 42 years of the state hockey tournament while boys basketball and wrestling were not cancelled during the war years.
“The further time went, it became apparent that the only decision that the OHSAA could make,” said Defiance wrestling coach Pat Murphy. “There’s no practical way to reschedule an event like that. From an athlete’s perspective you hold out hope until the end.
Defiance senior Tristan Villarreal had qualified for the state tournament for the first time in his DHS career but was unable to compete on the state stage at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.
“I texted (Tristan) today and he was pretty good about it,” added Murphy. “Obviously he was very disappointed when it was postponed a couple weeks ago. I feel bad for the OHSAA that they had to do it. They’re here to empower young athletes and help young athletes and they’re probably feeling as if they’re taking something away when they’re just making the only choice they have.”
“I completely understand why they cancelled it,” said Evergreen coach Jerry Keifer, who helped guide the Vikings to their first-ever regional final and a school-record 25 victories. “It’s tough for the kids, they’ll have to live with the what-if’s. It’s a teaching moment though. The way we look at it, we had a great season, a historic season.”
The release also announced that no state champions will be listed for the affected sports in 2020 and that the OHSAA does not use state media polls or coaches association polls to determine state championships.
The postponed starts to the baseball, softball, track, lacrosse and boys tennis spring seasons remain so with schools still not open.
Randy Roberts assisted in the completion of this article.
