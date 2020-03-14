In a release sent to Ohio high school school administrators, the OHSAA has laid out a plan for the conclusion of the winter sports season and the start of the spring season.
Beginning Monday, as a part of the three-week statewide mandatory school closure, there will be no contact between players and coaches from March 17 until April 5.
Also, teams that have scheduled out-of-state spring trips have been asked to cancel. No new trips are allowed to be scheduled at this time.
When school return to session on April 6, the plan is to have a week of practice with scrimmages/regular season games set for April 11.
Because of the rapidly-changing situations, dates could be adjusted.
For winter sports, the no-contact rule is in effect. The OHSAA does not have a plan in place to resume all winter tournaments at this time, thus continuing to call the championships ‘postponed’.
