COLUMBUS — Citing a ban on large crowds put into place mere moments before the tip, the 45th annual girls state basketball tournament, along with the 83rd state wrestling tournament, state hockey and regional boys basketball tournaments have officially been postponed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
Because of growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus, also known as coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine has put in place a ban of all crowds larger than 100 people. Affected by the ban are athletic events, among others.
Girls basketball teams from Dayton Carroll and Beloit West Branch were on the floor when the announcement came, halting play. Also in St. John Arena was Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink, as his undefeated Ladycat squad was scheduled to play in the 3 p.m. semifinal against Dresden Tri-Valley.
“We will use this time to work with the appropriate state authorities and health experts to determine our next steps moving forward,” said Jerry Snodgrass, executive director of the OHSAA. “We realize this is disappointing for our participants and their fans, but the overall health and safety of everyone involved in our tournaments is our priority.”
The postponement of the state tournament puts an end on what can only be described as an odd week. Earlier in the week, the OHSAA announced the games could go on, but under the condition of limited crowds.
“We were excited about playing in the state tournament,” said Kreinbrink. “Last night (Wednesday), canceling the NBA started a domino effect.”
Kreinbrink was inside St. John Arena when the announcement was made of stopping the tournament.
“We had just gotten there to scout,” explained Kreinbrink. “As soon as we found out, we went to social media. By the time we got back to the hotel, the kids had already heard.”
The dominoes continued to fall well into the afternoon. By mid-afternoon college conference had halted play in tournaments. It in part led to the ultimate decision made by the OHSAA.
“The best we can do is take a positive spin,” said Kreinbrink. “We were told the last thing the OHSAA wanted to do was cancel these games.”
The OHSAA did make it clear that as of now, this is a postponement and not a cancellation of any state championship.
“Every hour, something new comes up,” added Kreinbrink. “There are so many unknowns. We’ll just have to take it day by day.”
The state’s wrestling championships were also halted with 22 area wrestlers missing out on a chance to compete this weekend.
Wayne Trace coach George Clemens would have taken three to state, sophomores Jarrett Hornish (113), Hunter Long (126) and junior Eli Moore (160).
“I was just getting ready to go to the school, to get ready to leave for Columbus, when I was texted with the news,” said Wayne Trace coach George Clemens. “Of course, then I had to tell our three guys that had qualified that the state tournament has been cancelled. This is something that’s never happened in my lifetime and I never thought could happen. And I hope never happens again. It’s a sad day for the wrestling community. So many kids and coaches put in the extra time during the summer and then during the season, in order to get to the state meet. I’m hoping they can somehow get this resolved so that the meet can take place in a month. But IO hope something like this never happens again.
Wauseon coach Mike Ritter and a couple of assistant coaches were going to take four wrestlers to state, one sophomore, Lawson Grime (138), one junior, Damon Molina (113) and two seniors, Jarrett Bischoff (160) and Sammy Sosa (285).
“It’s really disappointing and I’m crushed, that our four guys can’t compete at the state meet,” Ritter said. “We had one senior who was going to compete at state for the first time (Sosa) and another who hadn’t been to state in three years (Bischoff). I know they (the OHSAA) are trying to do the right thing for the kids, but it’s very unfortunate. Quite honestly, I think the season is done. I don’t see a scenario where they make things up. There’s no end in sight, because they would have to do a lot of rescheduling of the event and the site. Also, with school now being out for three weeks, there’s a potential that they could shut practices and everything else down, but I don’t know that, yet.”
Though Defiance had just one wrestler competing in the state championships, that one wrestler missed out on his final shot at the state tourney.
“This is very frustrating, especially for a young man like Tristan Villarreal who has worked and finally qualified as a senior — literally his last shot at competing,” said Defiance wrestling coach Pat Murphy. “With that said, I believe that our government officials are taking the actions they deem most appropriate for the health and safety of the citizens they serve. Nothing like this has been witnessed in my lifetime, which causes me to believe that there is evidence behind the actions.
“If several months from now we look back and say to ourselves “Gee, that wasn’t so bad”, it will most likely be due to proactive decisions, rather than reactive ones. I will not be one of the naysayers or conspiracy theorists pounding a table demanding explanations. This stinks, but tough decisions have to be made at times. This appears to be one of those times.”
Added Archbold coach Brian Becher: “I always talk to our wrestlers about focusing on what they can control. This is one of those things that we obviously can’t, so for us to complain about it doesn’t do us any good. There are a lot of uncertainties right now. When we learn more, then we will formulate a plan and move forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.