2020 Girls Basketball Regional Tournament Pairings
Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change
Records Indicated are as of District Final from Available Information
Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll released on Monday, February 10, 2020
Home Team Listed First
Division I
Region 1 – Canton
Rocky River Magnificat (19-6) vs. Eastlake North (22-3) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.
Canton GlenOak (17-7) vs. No. 9 Stow-Munroe Falls (22-2) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Region 2 – Norwalk
Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-5) vs. Perrysburg (19-6) at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.
No. 7 Toledo Notre Dame Academy (20-3) vs. Westlake (22-3) at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Norwalk High School, Saturday, 8 p.m.
Region 3 – Westerville
No. 2 Newark (26-2) vs. Gahanna Lincoln (20-6) at Otterbein University, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.
Pickerington Central (21-6) vs. Reynoldsburg (18-7) at Otterbein University, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Otterbein University, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Region 4 – Kettering
No. 3 Kettering Fairmont (24-2) vs. Cincinnati Mercy McAuley (20-5) at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.
Springboro (22-2) vs. No. 1 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (24-1) at Princeton High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Princeton High School, Saturday, 12 p.m.
Division I State Semifinals and Championship
Region 3 vs. Region 1, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 6 p.m.
Region 4 vs. Region 2, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 8 p.m.
Division I State Championship: Sat., March 14 at OSU St. John Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Division II
Region 5 – Barberton
No. 6 Shaker Heights Laurel (22-3) vs. Norton (18-6) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.
No. 7 Beloit West Branch (22-3) vs. Perry (20-5) at Barberton High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 6 – Ada/Mansfield
No. 3 Napoleon (24-0) vs. Rossford (17-8) at Ohio Northern University, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Bay Village Bay (19-6) vs. Willard (21-4) at Mansfield Senior High School, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Regional Final: at Mansfield Senior High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Region 7 – Zanesville
No. 1 Circleville (26-0) vs. Hebron Lakewood (20-7) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.
No. 5 Thornville Sheridan (23-2) vs. No. 8 Dresden Tri-Valley (20-3) at Zanesville High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Zanesville High School, Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 8 – Springfield
No. 9 Plain City Johnathan Alder (22-3) vs. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (19-7) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.
Dayton Carroll (21-5) vs. Germantown Valley View (22-3) at Springfield High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Division II State Semifinals and Championship
Region 8 vs. Region 5, Thurs., March 12 at OSU St. John Arena, 1 p.m.
Region 7 vs. Region 6, Thurs., March 12 at OSU St. John Arena, 3 p.m.
Division II State Championship: Sat., March 14 at OSU St. John Arena, 10:45 a.m.
Division III
Region 9 – Cuyahoga Falls
Canfield South Range (19-6) vs. Warren Champion (21-4) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.
Massillon Tuslaw (22-3) vs. No. 4 Elyria Catholic (24-1) at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Cuyahoga Falls High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Region 10 – Lexington/Ada
No. 2 Columbus Africentric (19-4) vs. No. 3 Castalia Margaretta (24-1) at Lexington High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Millbury Lake (14-12) vs. No. 7 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-1) at Ohio Northern University, Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.
Regional Final: at Lexington High School, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Region 11 – Logan
No. 6 Cardington-Lincoln (24-1) vs. No. 1 Berlin Hiland (25-1) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.
Winchester Eastern (24-2) vs. Seaman North Adams (21-4) at Logan High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Logan High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Region 12 – Springfield
Cincinnati Purcell Marian (20-6) vs. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (21-3) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.
Versailles (18-8) vs. Anna (20-6) at Springfield High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Springfield High School, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Division III State Semifinals and Championship
Region 9 vs. Region 11, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 1 p.m.
Region 10 vs. Region 12, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 3 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Sat., March 14 at OSU St. John Arena, 5:15 p.m.
Division IV
Region 13 – Massillon
Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (20-6) vs. No. 7 Dalton (22-3) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.
McDonald (22-2) vs. New Washington Buckeye Central (20-5) at Massillon Perry High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Massillon Perry High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Region 14 – Elida
No. 6 Toledo Christian (21-3) vs. No. 8 Minster (20-5) at Elida High School, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.
Haviland Wayne Trace (21-4) vs. Kalida (19-7) at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Region 15 – Jackson/Pickerington
No. 9 Peebles (21-3) vs. No. 2 Portsmouth Notre Dame (23-2) at Jackson High School, Thursday, 7 p.m.
No. 4 Sugar Grove Berne Union (25-1) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (23-2) at Pickerington North High School, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Regional Final: at Pickerington North, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Region 16 – Vandalia
No. 1 Fort Loramie (24-0) vs. Danville (17-7) at Butler High School, Thursday, 6:15 p.m.
No. 3 New Madison Tri-Village (23-1) vs. No. 6 Cincinnati Country Day (25-2) at Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Butler High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Division IV State Semifinals and Championship
Region 13 vs. Region 16, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 6 p.m.
Region 15 vs. Region 14, Fri., March 13 at OSU St. John Arena, 8 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Sat., March 14 at OSU St. John Arena, 2:00 p.m.
