Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at St. John Arena, The Ohio State University, Columbus

Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll released on Feb. 10

Home Team Listed First

Championship Games Televised Live by Spectrum News 1

All Games on OHSAA Radio Network

Division I

No. 2 Newark (26-2) vs. Canton GlenOak (20-7), Friday, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (28-0) vs. No. 7 Toledo Notre Dame Academy (24-3), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Dayton Carroll (23-5) vs. No. 7 Beloit West Branch (24-3), Thursday, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Dresden Tri-Valley (22-3) vs. No. 3 Napoleon (27-0), Thursday, 3 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

No. 4 Elyria Catholic (26-1) vs. No. 1 Berlin Hiland (27-1), Friday, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Columbus Africentric (21-4) vs. Anna (22-6), Friday, 3 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division IV

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-5) vs. No. 1 Fort Loramie (26-0), Thursday, 6 p.m.

Beverly Fort Frye (26-2) vs. No. 8 Minster (22-5), Thursday, 8 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Ice Hockey Tournament

All games at Nationwide Arena, Columbus.

State rank from final coaches association poll.

State Semifinal – Saturday, 9 a.m. – No. 10 Toledo St. Francis de Sales (15-15-1) vs. New Albany (21-13-2)

State Semifinal – Saturday, noon – No. 3 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (28-5-3) vs. No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius (28-3-2)

State Championship Game – Sunday, noon

Load comments