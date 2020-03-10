Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings
All games at St. John Arena, The Ohio State University, Columbus
Rankings are from the Final Associated Press Poll released on Feb. 10
Home Team Listed First
Championship Games Televised Live by Spectrum News 1
All Games on OHSAA Radio Network
Division I
No. 2 Newark (26-2) vs. Canton GlenOak (20-7), Friday, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (28-0) vs. No. 7 Toledo Notre Dame Academy (24-3), Friday, 8 p.m.
Division I State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.
Division II
Dayton Carroll (23-5) vs. No. 7 Beloit West Branch (24-3), Thursday, 1 p.m.
No. 8 Dresden Tri-Valley (22-3) vs. No. 3 Napoleon (27-0), Thursday, 3 p.m.
Division II State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Division III
No. 4 Elyria Catholic (26-1) vs. No. 1 Berlin Hiland (27-1), Friday, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Columbus Africentric (21-4) vs. Anna (22-6), Friday, 3 p.m.
Division III State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.
Division IV
Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-5) vs. No. 1 Fort Loramie (26-0), Thursday, 6 p.m.
Beverly Fort Frye (26-2) vs. No. 8 Minster (22-5), Thursday, 8 p.m.
Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Ice Hockey Tournament
All games at Nationwide Arena, Columbus.
State rank from final coaches association poll.
State Semifinal – Saturday, 9 a.m. – No. 10 Toledo St. Francis de Sales (15-15-1) vs. New Albany (21-13-2)
State Semifinal – Saturday, noon – No. 3 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (28-5-3) vs. No. 1 Cleveland St. Ignatius (28-3-2)
State Championship Game – Sunday, noon
