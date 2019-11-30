2019 OHSAA Football State Semifinal Pairings
Pairings listed with record and final Associated Press rank.
Home team listed first.
All games kick off at 7:00 PM unless otherwise noted.
Division I – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29
No. 9 Cincinnati Elder (11-2) vs. No. 5 Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
No. 1 Mentor (13-0) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Canton GlenOak Bob Commings Field
Division II – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29
No. 1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. No. 4 Avon (13-0) at Parma Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium
No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) vs. No. 2 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division III – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29
No. 3 Aurora (13-0) vs. No. 9 Mansfield Senior (12-1) at Macedonia Nordonia Boliantz Stadium
No. 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (12-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (10-3) at London Bowlus Field
Division IV – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30
No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (13-0) vs. Poland Seminary (11-2) at Massillon Washington Paul Brown Tiger Stadium
No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. Clyde (9-4) at Marysville Impact Stadium
Division V – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30
No. 5 Ironton (12-1) vs. No. 8 West Jefferson (12-1) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
No. 1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. No. 3 Oak Harbor (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catans Stadium
Division VI – Games at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29
No. 1 Anna (12-1) vs. Mechanicsburg (11-2) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (13-0) vs. Howard East Knox (13-0) at Orrville Heartland Field at Red Rider Stadium
Division VII – Games at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30
No. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-1) vs. No. 7 Lucas (11-2) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-2) vs. No. 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (10-3) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium
