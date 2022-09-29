OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 27, 2022 (Entering Week 7)
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division III
Region 10 — 1. Tiffin Columbian (5-1) 12.0167, 2. Medina Buckeye (5-1) 10.6833, 3. Lodi Cloverleaf (5-1) 9.7167, 4. Mansfield Senior (4-2) 9.0, 5. Clyde (4-2) 8.8838, 6. Norton (4-2) 8.2167, 7. Defiance (4-2) 7.55, 8. Tol. Scott (4-2) 7.4286, 9. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-1) 7.1, 10. Bay Village Bay (3-3) 6.3167, 11. Oberlin Firelands (5-1) 6.1833, 12. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-2) 5.8889, 13. Ontario (3-3) 5.0667, 14. Rocky River (2-4) 4.7667, 15. Parma Padua Franciscan (2-4) 4.1742, 16. Lexington (2-4) 4.15, 17. Cle. Lincoln West (3-2) 3.6395, 18. Sandusky (2-4) 3.1944, 19. Bowling Green (2-4) 2.75, 20. Copley (2-4) 2.6, 20. Richfield Revere (2-4) 2.6.
Region 12 - 1. Hamilton Badin (6-0) 15.3667, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (5-1) 14.5333, 3. Bellbrook (5-1) 12.4, 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-1) 11.4672, 5. New Richmond (5-1) 10.6667, 6. Wapakoneta (5-1) 10.3167, 7. Cin. Hughes (4-1) 9.2448, 8. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-3) 6.9888, 9. Monroe (4-2) 6.6167, 10. Celina (4-2) 6.4, 11. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-3) 5.8, 12. Cin. Woodward (4-2) 5.6727, 13. Hillsboro (3-3) 5.3667, 14. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-3) 4.8167, 15. Vandalia Butler (3-3) 4.5833, 16. Elida (4-2) 4.5667, 17. Trotwood-Madison (2-4) 4.4354, 18. Wilmington (3-3) 4.2323, 19. Day. Carroll (3-3) 3.9, 20. Franklin (2-4) 2.9667.
Division IV
Region 14 - 1. Cle. Glenville (6-0) 16.3411, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (6-0) 13.2167, 3. Sandusky Perkins (5-1) 13.1566, 4. Van Wert (5-1) 12.4, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (5-1) 11.5333, 6. Elyria Cath. (5-1) 10.5758, 7. Bellevue (5-1) 10.55, 8. St. Marys Memorial (4-2) 8.65, 9. Caledonia River Valley (4-2) 6.0667, 10. Galion (3-3) 5.6167, 11. Wauseon (4-2) 5.3167, 12. Shelby (4-2) 5.1833, 13. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-3) 4.0464, 14. Bryan (3-3) 3.9, 15. Napoleon (2-4) 3.6667, 16. Upper Sandusky (2-4) 3.2333, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-4) 2.2167, 18. Rossford (2-4) 2.1333, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-4) 1.75, 20. Kenton (1-5) 0.8333.
Division V
Region 18 — 1. Liberty Center (6-0) 13.7167, 2. Bloomdale Elmwood (6-0) 10.6333, 3. Coldwater (6-0) 10.2, 4. Huron (5-1) 9.2833, 5. Archbold (5-1) 8.9167, 6. Pemberville Eastwood (6-0) 8.5, 7. Milan Edison (4-2) 8.35, 8. Richwood North Union (5-1) 8.2833, 9. Delta (4-2) 7.15, 10. Marengo Highland (4-2) 6.9667, 11. Fredericktown (4-2) 6.8833, 12. Defiance Tinora (4-2) 6.55, 13. Willard (4-2) 6.15, 14. Genoa Area (3-3) 6.0167, 15. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-2) 5.8838, 16. Oak Harbor (5-1) 5.3763, 17. Tontogany Otsego (4-2) 5.0167, 18. Bluffton (4-2) 4.8, 19. Port Clinton (3-3) 3.7, 20. Northwood (3-3) 3.1.
Division VI
Region 22 — 1. Carey (6-0) 11.7167, 2. Ashland Crestview (6-0) 9.9167, 3. Columbia Station Columbia (6-0) 9.1167, 4. West Salem Northwestern (5-1) 8.3, 5. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-1) 8.1333, 6. Columbus Grove (4-2) 7.8167, 7. Castalia Margaretta (5-1) 7.4833, 8. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-1) 7.2399, 9. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (4-2) 6.35, 10. Attica Seneca East (4-2) 6.05, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-2) 4.75, 12. Collins Western Reserve (3-3) 4.6667, 13. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-2) 4.5667, 14. Ashland Mapleton (3-3) 3.55, 15. Sullivan Black River (2-4) 2.6833, 16. Metamora Evergreen (2-4) 2.2167, 17. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-4) 2.1, 18. Bucyrus Wynford (1-5) 1.0167, 19. Bucyrus (1-5) 0.9833, 20. Van Buren (1-5) 0.9333, 20. Elmore Woodmore (1-5) 0.9333.
Division VII
Region 26 — 1. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-0) 8.2833, 2. McComb (5-1) 8.2333, 3. Defiance Ayersville (5-1) 8.05, 4. Antwerp (6-0) 7.7333, 5. Gibsonburg (5-1) 7.45, 6. Arlington (6-0) 6.7, 7. Edgerton (5-1) 6.4833, 8. Pandora-Gilboa (4-2) 5.55, 9. Lima Central Cath. (3-3) 5.0667, 10. Pioneer North Central (4-2) 4.6212, 11. Sycamore Mohawk (3-3) 4.3333, 12. Dola Hardin Northern (4-2) 4.2167, 13. Edon (3-3) 3.9, 14. Convoy Crestview (3-3) 3.45, 15. Tiffin Calvert (3-3) 3.35, 16. Delphos Jefferson (3-3) 3.3, 17. Delphos St. John’s (2-4) 3.1, 18. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-2) 3.0333, 19. Leipsic (3-3) 2.75, 20. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (3-3) 2.45.
