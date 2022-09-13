OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 13, 2022 (Entering Week 5)
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division I
Region 2 - 1. Centerville (4-0) 11.5, 2. Dublin Jerome (4-0) 10.625, 3. Clayton Northmont (4-0) 9.625, 4. Springfield (3-0) 8.6966, 5. Delaware Hayes (3-1) 6.9, 6. Marysville (3-1) 6.825, 7. Kettering Fairmont (3-1) 6.3977, 8. Perrysburg (3-1) 6.1, 9. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2-2) 5.7, 10. Huber Hts. Wayne (2-2) 4.5631, 11. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (2-2) 4.425, 12. Dublin Coffman (2-2) 3.725, 13. Lewis Center Olentangy (2-2) 3.6, 13. Tol. Whitmer (2-2) 3.6, 15. Miamisburg (2-2) 3.525, 16. Beavercreek (2-2) 3.075, 17. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-3) 2.875, 18. Findlay (1-3) 1.825
Division II
Region 6 - 1. Medina Highland (4-0) 10.925, 2. Fremont Ross (4-0) 10.4, 2. North Ridgeville (4-0) 10.4, 4. Avon (3-1) 8.4874, 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) 8.475, 6. Tol. Central Cath. (3-1) 6.475, 6. Sylvania Southview (4-0) 6.475, 8. Avon Lake (3-1) 6.2857, 9. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-1) 6, 10. Olmsted Falls (3-1) 5.65, 11. Oregon Clay (3-1) 5.575, 12. North Royalton (2-2) 5.125, 13. Parma Normandy (3-1) 5.075, 14. Westlake (3-1) 4.85, 15. North Olmsted (2-2) 4.575, 16. Lakewood (2-2) 4.3, 17. Ashland (2-2) 3.25, 18. Tol. St. John's (1-3) 3.15, 19. Sylvania Northview (2-2) 3, 20. Grafton Midview (1-3) 1.975.
Division III
Region 10 - 1. Tiffin Columbian (3-1) 6.875, 2. Medina Buckeye (3-1) 6.2, 3. Tol. Scott (3-1) 5.9962, 4. Norton (3-1) 5.8, 5. Clyde (3-1) 5.5366, 6. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-1) 5.25, 7. Ontario (3-1) 4.925, 8. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-1) 4.875, 9. Bay Village Bay (2-2) 4.575, 10. Mansfield Senior (2-2) 4.525, 11. Oberlin Firelands (3-1) 4.225, 12. Defiance (2-2) 3.725, 13. Sandusky (2-2) 3.625, 14. Richfield Revere (2-2) 3.6, 15. Cle. Lincoln West (2-1) 3.1667, 16. Parma Padua Franciscan (1-3) 2.6376, 17. Rocky River (1-3) 2.6, 18. Parma Hts. Holy Name (1-2) 2.4444, 19. Lexington (1-3) 2.1, 20. Copley (1-3) 1.5.
Region 12 - 1. Hamilton Badin (4-0) 9.575, 2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-0) 9.025, 3. New Richmond (4-0) 8.375, 4. Bellbrook (3-1) 7.7, 5. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-1) 7.575, 6. Wapakoneta (3-1) 6.775, 7. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-1) 6.7461, 8. Elida (4-0) 5.65, 9. Cin. Woodward (3-1) 4.9356, 10. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-1) 4.5, 11. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-2) 4.475, 12. Cin. Hughes (2-1) 4.3636, 13. Monroe (2-2) 4.05, 14. Hillsboro (2-2) 3.825, 15. Celina (2-2) 3.625, 16. Day. Carroll (2-2) 2.625, 17. Trotwood-Madison (1-3) 2.3611, 18. Goshen (1-3) 2.225, 19. Vandalia Butler (1-3) 2.05, 20. Wilmington (1-3) 2
Division IV
Region 14 - 1. Cle. Glenville (4-0) 10.8965, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (4-0) 9.225, 3. Bellevue (3-1) 7.1, 4. Van Wert (3-1) 7.05, 5. Elyria Cath. (3-1) 6.8232, 6. Sandusky Perkins (3-1) 6.65, 7. Bellville Clear Fork (3-1) 6.3, 8. St. Marys Memorial (3-1) 5.925, 9. Shelby (3-1) 4.875, 10. Galion (2-2) 3.15, 11. Caledonia River Valley (2-2) 3.025, 12. Wauseon (2-2) 2.85, 13. Napoleon (1-3) 2.7, 14. East Cle. Shaw (2-2) 2.625, 15. Bryan (2-2) 2.375, 16. Upper Sandusky (1-3) 2.15, 17. Delaware Buckeye Valley (1-3) 1.8056, 18. Rossford (1-3) 1.675, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (1-3) 1.35, 20. Kenton (1-3) 1.25.
Division V
Region 18 - 1. Liberty Center (4-0) 8.75, 2. Coldwater (4-0) 8, 3. Richwood North Union (4-0) 7.25, 4. Huron (4-0) 6.8, 5. Bloomdale Elmwood (4-0) 6.725, 6. Archbold (4-0) 6.675, 7. Willard (3-1) 5.7, 8. Pemberville Eastwood (4-0) 5.675, 9. Defiance Tinora (3-1) 4.925, 10. Marengo Highland (2-2) 4.85, 11. Delta (3-1) 4.775, 12. Genoa Area (2-2) 4.375, 13. Oak Harbor (3-1) 4.325, 14. Milan Edison (2-2) 4.225, 15. Findlay Liberty-Benton (2-2) 3.7437, 16. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 3.475, 17. Port Clinton (2-2) 3.2, 18. Lorain Clearview (2-2) 2.75, 19. Fredericktown (2-2) 2.7, 20. Northwood (2-2) 2.475
Division VI
Region 22 - 1. Carey (4-0) 7.1, 2. Ashland Crestview (4-0) 6.775, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-0) 6.2, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (4-0) 6.05, 5. Castalia Margaretta (4-0) 5.725, 6. Columbus Grove (3-1) 5.5, 7. Tol. Ottawa Hills (3-1) 5.35, 8. Attica Seneca East (3-1) 4.875, 9. West Salem Northwestern (3-1) 4.225, 10. Ashland Mapleton (3-1) 4.15, 11. Hamler Patrick Henry (3-1) 4.025, 12. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (3-1) 3.825, 13. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-1) 3.325, 14. Metamora Evergreen (2-2) 2.45, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-3) 1.375, 16. Bucyrus (1-3) 1.275, 17. Elmore Woodmore (1-3) 1.225, 18. Collins Western Reserve (1-3) 1, 19. Kansas Lakota (1-3) 0.875, 19. Van Buren (1-3) 0.875
Division VII
Region 26 - 1. Edgerton (4-0) 5.525, 2. Antwerp (4-0) 5.175, 3. Arlington (4-0) 4.975, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-0) 4.9, 5. McComb (3-1) 4.575, 6. Pandora-Gilboa (3-1) 4.425, 7. Defiance Ayersville (3-1) 4.15, 7. Gibsonburg (3-1) 4.15, 9. Convoy Crestview (3-1) 4.05, 10. Lima Central Cath. (2-2) 3.1, 11. Edon (2-2) 2.975, 12. Pioneer North Central (2-2) 2.9356, 13. Leipsic (2-2) 2.225, 14. Tiffin Calvert (2-2) 2.1, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (2-2) 2.1, 14. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (2-2) 2.1, 17. Sycamore Mohawk (1-3) 1.925, 18. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (2-2) 1.75, 19. Montpelier (1-3) 1.625, 20. Ada (1-3) 1.575
