OHSAA Football Computer Ratings
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division III
Region 10 — 1. Tiffin Columbian (6-1) 16.6857, 2. Medina Buckeye (6-1) 13.5, 3. Lodi Cloverleaf (6-1) 13.3714, 4. Mansfield Senior (5-2) 12.7214, 5. Parma Hts. Holy Name (4-2) 10.1944, 6. Clyde (4-3) 10.1039, 7. Norton (5-2) 9.4071, 8. Rocky River Lutheran West (6-1) 8.4857, 9. Tol. Scott (5-2) 8.449, 10. Defiance (5-2) 8.3643, 11. Oberlin Firelands (6-1) 8.3286, 12. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-4) 7.6602, 13. Bay Village Bay (3-4) 7.0455, 14. Rocky River (3-4) 6.3357, 15. Ontario (3-4) 5.1214, 16. Lexington (2-5) 4.4643, 17. Sandusky (3-4) 4.2886, 18. Cle. Lincoln West (3-3) 3.8095, 19. Bowling Green (2-5) 2.5, 20. Copley (2-5) 2.3143.
Region 12 - 1. Hamilton Badin (7-0) 20.2714, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (6-1) 17.2929, 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-1) 15.5851, 4. Wapakoneta (6-1) 13.4571, 5. Bellbrook (6-1) 13.3, 6. Cin. Hughes (5-1) 12.7874, 7. New Richmond (6-1) 11.6143, 8. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-3) 10.1929, 9. Monroe (5-2) 8.9286, 10. New Carlisle Tecumseh (4-3) 8.2429, 11. Celina (5-2) 7.0429, 12. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-3) 6.4929, 13. Trotwood-Madison (3-4) 6.0102, 14. Cin. Woodward (4-3) 5.7024, 15. Hillsboro (3-4) 5.4071, 16. Wilmington (4-3) 5.1926, 17. Vandalia Butler (3-4) 4.7727, 18. Day. Oakwood (2-5) 4.1429, 19. Elida (4-3) 4.1143.
Division IV
Region 14 - 1. Cle. Glenville (7-0) 19.5263, 2. Sandusky Perkins (6-1) 16.9625, 3. Millersburg West Holmes (7-0) 16.5143, 4. Van Wert (6-1) 14.5286, 5. Elyria Cath. (6-1) 14.1501, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (6-1) 13.1429, 7. Bellevue (5-2) 11.5216, 8. St. Marys Memorial (5-2) 9.8643, 9. Galion (4-3) 7.8714, 10. Wauseon (5-2) 7.7214, 11. Caledonia River Valley (5-2) 6.8357, 12. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-3) 5.8586, 13. Upper Sandusky (3-4) 5.6143, 14. Napoleon (3-4) 5.4, 15. Shelby (4-3) 4.6714, 16. Bryan (3-4) 3.5786, 17. Rossford (3-4) 2.8286, 18. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-5) 2.4143, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-5) 2.067.
Division V
Region 18 — 1. Liberty Center (7-0) 17.0143, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) 11.5143, 3. Coldwater (7-0) 11.3429, 4. Bloomdale Elmwood (6-1) 11.3143, 5. Milan Edison (5-2) 10.9786, 6. Archbold (6-1) 10.5643, 7. Richwood North Union (6-1) 10.1357, 8. Huron (5-2) 9.9714, 9. Marengo Highland (5-2) 9.3429, 10. Delta (5-2) 8.4, 11. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-2) 7.9694, 12. Oak Harbor (6-1) 7.9639, 13. Genoa Area (4-3) 7.5643, 14. Fredericktown (4-3) 7.3786, 15. Defiance Tinora (4-3) 6.9071, 16. Bluffton (5-2) 6.5929, 17. Willard (4-3) 6.1929, 18. Tontogany Otsego (5-2) 6.0643, 19. Port Clinton (4-3) 4.4214, 20. Northwood (4-3) 4.0143.
Division VI
Region 22 — 1. Carey (7-0) 14.6357, 2. Ashland Crestview (7-0) 12.0071, 3. Columbia Station Columbia (7-0) 10.3571, 4. Columbus Grove (5-2) 9.5714, 5. West Salem Northwestern (5-2) 9.55, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (5-1) 8.5309, 7. Castalia Margaretta (6-1) 8.3781, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-2) 8.0571, 9. Attica Seneca East (5-2) 7.2929, 10. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-2) 7.2071, 11. Ashland Mapleton (4-3) 5.3143, 12. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-3) 4.7571, 13. Collins Western Reserve (3-4) 4.7429, 14. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-3) 4.2214, 15. Sullivan Black River (3-4) 3.0286, 16. Bucyrus Wynford (2-5) 2.4714, 17. Metamora Evergreen (2-5) 2.4141, 18. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-5) 2.3214, 19. Van Buren (1-6) 1.2, 20. Hicksville (1-6) 0.9714.
Division VII
Region 26 — 1. McComb (6-1) 11.4571, 2. Defiance Ayersville (6-1) 11.0286, 3. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-0) 10.1214, 4. Antwerp (7-0) 9.2571, 5. Gibsonburg (6-1) 8.2857, 6. Arlington (6-1) 7.3643, 7. Edgerton (6-1) 6.9643, 8. Pandora-Gilboa (5-2) 6.8143, 9. Lima Central Cath. (4-3) 6.7571, 10. Pioneer North Central (5-2) 6.5287, 11. Tiffin Calvert (4-3) 5.4714, 12. Edon (4-3) 5.2143, 13. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-2) 5.0, 14. Sycamore Mohawk (3-4) 4.7857, 15. Dola Hardin Northern (4-3) 4.5714, 16. Convoy Crestview (3-4) 3.5643, 17. Delphos Jefferson (3-4) 3.5, 18. Ada (2-5) 2.9929, 19. Delphos St. John’s (2-5) 2.9214, 20. Leipsic (3-4) 2.9143.
