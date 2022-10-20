OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 18, 2022 (Entering Week 10)
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
DIVISION III
Region 10 — 1. Tiffin Columbian (7-2) 22.6278, 2. Parma Hts. Holy Name (6-2) 20.2083, 3. Lodi Cloverleaf (7-2) 18.9222, 4. Mansfield Senior (7-2) 18.3384, 5. Medina Buckeye (7-2) 17.7374, 6. Norton (7-2) 16.6667, 7. Clyde (6-3) 15.9495, 8. Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1) 13.4798, 9. Tol. Scott (7-2) 12.7472, 10. Oberlin Firelands (7-2) 9.9611, 11. Defiance (6-3) 9.4889, 12. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-5) 9.4646, 13. Rocky River (4-5) 9.0944, 14. Bay Village Bay (4-5) 8.0505, 15. Ontario (5-4) 7.7278, 16. Copley (3-6) 5.4944, 17. Lexington (3-6) 5.2944, 18. Richfield Revere (3-6) 4.2944, 19. Sandusky (3-6) 4.2727, 20. Bowling Green (3-6) 3.3278
Region 12 — 1. Hamilton Badin (9-0) 30.096, 2. Mount Orab Western Brown (8-1) 24.3333, 3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (8-1) 23.904, 4. Wapakoneta (8-1) 19.8056, 5. Bellbrook (8-1) 19.6722, 6. Cin. Hughes (6-2) 16.0065, 7. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-4) 14.5544, 8. New Richmond (6-3) 12.1667, 9. New Carlisle Tecumseh (5-4) 12.0, 10. Monroe (6-3) 11.4556, 11. Trotwood-Madison (5-4) 11.1077, 12. Celina (6-3) 10.8444, 13. Wilmington (5-4) 9.8687, 14. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-4) 8.2111, 15. Cin. Woodward (5-4) 7.5175, 16. Hillsboro (3-6) 6.3944, 17. Franklin (3-6) 5.2111, 18. Vandalia Butler (3-6) 4.8232, 19. Day. Oakwood (2-7) 3.8571, 20. Day. Carroll (3-6) 3.5833.
DIVISION IV
Region 14 — 1. Cle. Glenville (8-0) 29.2708, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (9-0) 25.7333, 3. Sandusky Perkins (8-1) 25.576, 4. Elyria Cath. (8-1) 22.7323, 5. Van Wert (8-1) 20.9611, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (8-1) 18.6944, 7. Bellevue (6-3) 15.2121, 8. St. Marys Memorial (7-2) 14.5056, 9. Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-3) 12.1518, 10. Wauseon (6-3) 10.0889, 11. Galion (5-4) 9.9889, 12. Shelby (5-4) 8.3444, 13. Upper Sandusky (4-5) 8.1722, 14. Caledonia River Valley (5-4) 7.9944, 15. Bryan (5-4) 5.7944, 16. Napoleon (3-6) 5.3944, 17. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-6) 5.0, 18. Rossford (4-5) 3.7, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-7) 2.2083, 20. Fostoria (1-8) 0.7944
DIVISION V
Region 18 — 1. Liberty Center (9-0) 23.0556, 2. Coldwater (9-0) 18.5556, 3. Marengo Highland (7-2) 17.2444, 4. Bloomdale Elmwood (8-1) 16.6889, 5. Pemberville Eastwood (9-0) 15.6778, 6. Archbold (8-1) 15.2444, 7. Huron (7-2) 14.8444, 8. Oak Harbor (8-1) 14.798, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-2) 13.093, 10. Defiance Tinora (6-3) 12.5667, 11. Milan Edison (6-3) 12.4222, 12. Genoa Area (5-4) 11.8611, 13. Richwood North Union (7-2) 11.1444, 14. Fredericktown (6-3) 9.7778, 15. Delta (5-4) 8.6465, 16. Tontogany Otsego (6-3) 7.3444, 17. Port Clinton (5-4) 7.3389, 18. Bluffton (5-4) 7.1556, 19. Willard (4-5) 6.8167, 20. Northwood (4-5) 3.8939.
DIVISION VI
Region 22 — 1. Carey (9-0) 19.4833, 2. Ashland Crestview (9-0) 18.3278, 3. West Salem Northwestern (7-2) 15.8222, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (9-0) 15.2333, 5. Columbus Grove (7-2) 13.5389, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (7-1) 12.9881, 7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-2) 12.0611, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (7-2) 11.7056, 9. Castalia Margaretta (7-2) 11.0859, 10. Attica Seneca East (7-2) 10.5278, 11. Sullivan Black River (5-4) 8.6611, 12. Collins Western Reserve (5-4) 8.0056, 13. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-4) 7.9833, 14. Ashland Mapleton (6-3) 7.75, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (4-5) 6.1167, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-5) 5.1611, 17. Wellington (3-6) 3.0, 18. Bucyrus Wynford (2-7) 2.5833, 19. Van Buren (2-7) 2.5278, 20. Bucyrus (2-7) 2.2278.
DIVISION VII
Region 26 — 1. McComb (8-1) 15.3389, 2. Lima Central Cath. (6-3) 14.4097, 3. Antwerp (9-0) 14.3333, 4. Waynesfield-Goshen (9-0) 13.7056, 5. Defiance Ayersville (6-3) 12.6167, 6. Gibsonburg (8-1) 12.3788, 7. Arlington (8-1) 11.4389, 8. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (7-2) 8.8278, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (6-3) 8.8056, 10. Edgerton (7-2) 8.6444, 11. Delphos Jefferson (5-4) 8.2556, 12. Pioneer North Central (6-3) 7.4479, 13. Dola Hardin Northern (6-3) 7.3389, 14. Tiffin Calvert (5-4) 6.6667, 15. Edon (5-4) 6.2667, 16. Ada (3-6) 5.4778, 17. Convoy Crestview (4-5) 5.2333, 18. Delphos St. John’s (3-6) 4.9778, 19. Sycamore Mohawk (3-6) 4.7389, 20. Leipsic (3-6) 2.8833.
