OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 2, 2018 (Entering Week 7)
Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division I
Region 1 — 1. Canton McKinley (6-0) 15.6667, 2. Mentor (6-0) 15.517, 3. Solon (6-0) 13.2, 4. Euclid (5-1) 12.4722, 5. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-2) 11.4966, 6. Austintown-Fitch (4-2) 11.2222, 7. Lakewood St. Edward (3-2) 10.7778, 8. Massillon Jackson (4-2) 9.6333, 9. Shaker Hts. (5-1) 8.3667, 10. Cleveland Heights (4-2) 8.1833, 11. Medina (2-4) 7.5333, 12. Strongsville (3-3) 7.2833
Region 2 — 1. Reynoldsburg (6-0) 18.1667, 2. Dublin Coffman (6-0) 16.1333, 3. Delaware Hayes (5-1) 9.5, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (3-3) 8.7167, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (3-3) 8.55, 6. Westerville Central (3-3) 8.5, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-2) 8.3333, 8. Tol. Whitmer (4-2) 8.0119, 9. Upper Arlington (3-3) 6.8667, 10. Findlay (3-3) 6.5333, 11. Marysville (3-3) 6.1667, 12. Worthington Thomas Worthington (2-4) 5.55
Region 3 — 1. Pickerington Central (6-0) 17.2298, 2. Kettering Fairmont (5-1) 16.6, 3. Springfield (6-0) 16.3833, 4. Hilliard Davidson (5-1) 14.8667, 5. Clayton Northmont (5-1) 14.1837, 6. Hilliard Bradley (5-1) 13.9333, 7. Miamisburg (5-1) 12.2222, 8. Pickerington North (4-2) 11.7333, 9. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-2) 9.1556, 10. Hilliard Darby (4-2) 9.0333, 11. Lancaster (3-3) 5.75, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (3-3) 5.2333
Region 4 - 1. Cin. Colerain (6-0) 13.5667, 2. Mason (5-1) 12.9167, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-1) 11.2096, 4. Cin. Elder (4-2) 11.177, 5. Fairfield (5-1) 9.9667, 6. Milford (5-1) 9.3167, 7. Cin. Sycamore (4-2) 8.3333, 8. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-2) 7.9333, 9. Cin. Oak Hills (3-3) 7.7, 10. Cin. Western Hills (4-2) 7.5333, 11. Lebanon (3-3) 6.2667, 12. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-3) 4.2667
Division II
Region 5 — 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-0) 14.0153, 2. Maple Hts. (6-0) 12.1167, 3. Garfield Hts. (6-0) 11.6, 4. Boardman (4-2) 10.1167, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (5-1) 9.6167, 6. Painesville Riverside (5-1) 9.5333, 7. Warren G. Harding (4-2) 7.45, 8. Twinsburg (4-2) 7.0, 9. Akron Ellet (5-1) 6.0167, 10. Lyndhurst Brush (3-3) 5.7955, 11. Kent Roosevelt (2-4) 5.2167, 12. Madison (2-4) 3.9167
Region 6 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (6-0) 15.3021, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-0) 14.1167, 3. Avon Lake (6-0) 11.9833, 4. Avon (5-1) 11.8833, 5. Holland Springfield (5-1) 11.0667, 6. Amherst Steele (5-1) 10.3167, 7. Tol. St. John’s (4-2) 9.3667, 8. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (4-2) 9.2167, 9. Olmsted Falls (5-1) 9.15, 10. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-3) 7.2833, 11. Tol. Waite (4-2) 6.5, 12. Fremont Ross (3-3) 5.3561
Region 7 — 1. Massillon Washington (6-0) 15.6111, 2. Barberton (6-0) 14.9, 3. Wadsworth (6-0) 14.2167, 4. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-0) 12.0833, 5. Whitehall-Yearling (5-1) 11.7833, 6. Dover (4-2) 11.65, 7. Canal Winchester (5-1) 11.4, 8. Ashland (5-1) 10.7667, tie-9. North Canton Hoover (4-2) 10.35, tie-9. Medina Highland (5-1) 10.35, 11. Wooster (4-2) 10.25, 12. Cols. Northland (4-2) 9.8833
Region 8 - 1. Kings Mills Kings (5-1) 15.1167, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (5-1) 12.7833, tie-3. Chillicothe (5-1) 12.4667, tie-3. Morrow Little Miami (6-0) 12.4667, 5. Troy (5-1) 11.8167, 6. Cin. La Salle (4-2) 11.7828, tie-7. Dublin Scioto (4-2) 10.6667, tie-7. Trenton Edgewood (5-1) 10.6667, 9. Cin. Turpin (4-2) 8.45, 10. New Carlisle Tecumseh (4-2) 8.25, 11. Cin. Anderson (4-2) 8.05, 12. Harrison (3-3) 7.8333
Division III
Region 9 — 1. Canfield (6-0) 15.1833, 2. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-0) 12.8, 3. Akron East (5-1) 12.6667, 4. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-0) 11.8078, 5. Alliance Marlington (5-1) 11.7363, 6. Medina Buckeye (5-1) 11.3, 7. Ravenna (5-1) 11.0, 8. Aurora (4-2) 10.95, 9. Richfield Revere (4-2) 9.2667, 10. Beloit West Branch (5-1) 8.8308, 11. Millersburg West Holmes (5-1) 8.6667, 12. Tallmadge (3-3) 8.3667
Region 10 - 1. Tiffin Columbian (5-1) 13.3, 2. Bay Village Bay (6-0) 13.1667, 3. Sandusky (5-1) 11.5333, 4. Norwalk (5-1) 10.8662, 5. Defiance (4-2) 8.55, 6. Clyde (4-2) 7.8833, 7. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-2) 7.1667, 8. Cle. Glenville (4-2) 6.5253, 9. Rocky River (4-2) 6.2167, 10. Bowling Green (2-4) 5.7, 11. Tol. Scott (5-1) 5.6288, 12. Mansfield Senior (2-4) 4.3167
Region 11 — 1. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-1) 14.1333, 2. Bellbrook (6-0) 13.7167, 3. Granville (5-1) 12.9667, 4. Thornville Sheridan (6-0) 11.8167, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-2) 10.9667, 6. Jackson (4-2) 10.0, 7. Hillsboro (5-1) 9.6833, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-2) 9.25, 9. The Plains Athens (5-1) 8.9949, 10. New Richmond (5-1) 8.8, 11. Zanesville (4-2) 8.4833, 12. Cols. South (5-1) 7.5167
Region 12 - 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-0) 15.4, 2. Trotwood-Madison (4-2) 11.2333, 3. Vandalia Butler (4-2) 10.7833, 4. Wapakoneta (5-1) 10.3167, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-1) 10.25, 6. Hamilton Badin (4-2) 9.6667, 7. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-2) 9.0333, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-3) 8.0833, 9. Hamilton Ross (3-3) 7.2167, 10. Piqua (4-2) 6.823, 11. Celina (4-2) 6.0, 12. Day. Carroll (4-2) 5.5667
Division IV
Region 13 - 1. Perry (5-1) 12.8, 2. Steubenville (5-1) 12.6979, 3. Hubbard (6-0) 11.85, 4. Poland Seminary (5-1) 9.2, 5. Struthers (4-2) 8.1995, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 8.0167, 7. East Liverpool (3-3) 6.5333, 8. Carrollton (3-3) 6.1333, 9. Salem (3-3) 6.05, 10. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-3) 5.7602, 11. Girard (5-1) 5.45, 12. Wintersville Indian Creek (4-2) 5.303
Region 14 — 1. St. Marys Memorial (6-0) 13.5, 2. Bellville Clear Fork (6-0) 12.2167, 3. Huron (5-1) 11.1333, 4. Kenton (3-3) 9.45, 5. Van Wert (4-2) 9.1333, 6. Bryan (5-1) 8.8157, 7. Pepper Pike Orange (5-1) 8.65, 8. Sparta Highland (5-1) 7.9833, 9. Galion (4-2) 7.4667, 10. Napoleon (4-2) 7.05, 11. Milan Edison (3-2) 6.7111, 12. Lorain Clearview (5-1) 6.4
Region 15 — 1. St. Clairsville (6-0) 13.4333, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-1) 10.35, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-1) 8.7667, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (4-2) 7.9646, 5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 7.8535, 6. Proctorville Fairland (3-3) 7.5333, 7. New Lexington (4-2) 5.1167, 8. Newark Licking Valley (4-2) 5.0859, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-3) 4.95, 10. New Concord John Glenn (3-3) 4.45, 11. Warsaw River View (4-2) 4.3833, 12. Duncan Falls Philo (3-3) 4.25
Region 16 — 1. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 13.716, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (5-1) 12.5667, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-1) 11.5833, 4. Waverly (6-0) 11.1333, 5. London (6-0) 9.55, 6. Batavia (5-1) 8.5167, 7. Cin. Aiken (4-2) 7.3333, 8. Cin. Taft (4-1) 7.3, 9. Springfield Shawnee (4-2) 6.7, 10. Springfield Northwestern (4-2) 5.9833, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-2) 5.6167, 12. Germantown Valley View (3-3) 5.5667
Division V
Region 17 — 1. Leavittsburg LaBrae (6-0) 10.1833, 2. Akron Manchester (5-1) 10.05, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-0) 9.8759, 4. Orrville (5-1) 9.55, 5. Wickliffe (6-0) 8.8258, 6. Columbiana Crestview (3-2) 6.8556, 7. Canfield South Range (4-2) 6.8207, 8. Orwell Grand Valley (5-1) 6.6, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-1) 6.5, 10. Garrettsville Garfield (4-2) 6.1167, 11. Beachwood (4-2) 6.0667, 12. Warrensville Hts. (3-3) 5.4833
Region 18 — 1. Genoa Area (6-0) 11.7667, 2. Marion Pleasant (6-0) 10.9, 3. Liberty Center (6-0) 10.5934, 4. Anna (4-2) 8.6, 5. Casstown Miami East (4-2) 8.5167, 6. Richwood North Union (4-2) 7.2955, 7. Millbury Lake (4-2) 6.8, 8. Archbold (4-2) 6.7167, 9. Brookville (5-1) 6.65, 10. Oak Harbor (5-1) 6.3056, 11. West Milton Milton-Union (3-3) 6.1167, 12. Elyria Cath. (4-2) 5.8
Region 19 — 1. Johnstown-Monroe (5-1) 11.2172, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) 10.15, 3. Bellaire (6-0) 9.7167, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-0) 8.4697, 5. Martins Ferry (5-1) 7.9833, 6. Ironton (4-2) 7.2667, 7. Oak Hill (4-2) 5.8167, 8. Chesapeake (3-3) 5.8, 9. Byesville Meadowbrook (3-3) 5.05, 10. Richmond Edison (3-3) 4.2, 11. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-3) 3.7833, 12. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-4) 3.65
Region 20 — 1. Wheelersburg (5-1) 11.7333, 2. Portsmouth West (5-1) 10.2167, 3. Middletown Madison (6-0) 10.0167, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (5-1) 8.05, 5. Minford (5-1) 7.8833, 6. Cin. Madeira (4-2) 7.0, 7. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (4-2) 6.25, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-2) 5.7, 9. Cin. Mariemont (4-2) 5.4394, 10. West Jefferson (4-2) 5.2753, 11. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-2) 4.95, 12. Portsmouth (3-3) 3.8667
Division VI
Region 21 — 1. Mogadore (5-1) 12.5833, 2. Kirtland (6-0) 11.25, 3. Salineville Southern (6-0) 10.4667, 4. Creston Norwayne (5-1) 9.3167, 5. Rootstown (6-0) 9.2333, 6. Columbia Station Columbia (4-2) 8.5333, tie-7. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0) 8.5, tie-7. McDonald (6-0) 8.5, 9. Steubenville Cath. Central (5-1) 8.4667, 10. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-0) 7.5833, 11. New Middletown Springfield (5-1) 6.9, 12. Independence (4-2) 6.1833
Region 22 — 1. Attica Seneca East (5-1) 8.0, 2. Columbus Grove (4-2) 7.4333, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-2) 7.3833, 4. Loudonville (4-2) 6.9167, 5. Gibsonburg (5-1) 6.9, 6. Sherwood Fairview (4-2) 6.7833, 7. Northwood (5-1) 6.2667, 8. Carey (4-2) 6.0667, 9. Bucyrus Wynford (4-2) 5.8157, 10. Metamora Evergreen (4-2) 5.4, 11. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-3) 5.05, 12. Castalia Margaretta (3-3) 4.55
Region 23 — 1. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-0) 10.0833, 2. Galion Northmor (6-0) 8.0333, 3. Chillicothe Southeastern (5-1) 7.9667, 4. Grandview Hts. (5-1) 7.95, 5. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) 7.9111, 6. Shadyside (5-1) 7.65, 7. Frankfort Adena (4-1) 7.2556, 8. Howard East Knox (6-0) 6.1833, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-2) 6.0833, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (4-2) 5.7, 11. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-2) 5.0167, 12. Belpre (4-2) 4.994
Region 24 — 1. Coldwater (6-0) 13.65, 2. Mechanicsburg (6-0) 12.2667, 3. Lima Central Cath. (6-0) 11.6667, 4. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) 11.6333, 5. Troy Christian (5-1) 7.8333, 6. Cin. Deer Park (5-1) 7.7333, 7. Tipp City Bethel (4-2) 7.2, 8. Lima Perry (5-1) 7.1833, 9. Spencerville (4-2) 7.0167, 10. Cin. Country Day (6-0) 6.5993, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-2) 6.3, 12. Fort Recovery (3-3) 5.7333
Division VII
Region 25 — 1. Ashland Mapleton (5-1) 8.5333, 2. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-1) 6.8687, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-2) 6.2333, 4. Windham (5-1) 6.2167, 5. Ashtabula St. John School (5-1) 5.65, 6. East Canton (4-2) 5.5833, 7. Leetonia (3-3) 4.3, 8. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-3) 4.2, 9. Rittman (3-3) 4.0833, 10. Lisbon David Anderson (3-3) 4.0333, 11. Toronto (2-4) 3.35, 12. Wellsville (2-4) 3.0167
Region 26 — 1. Sycamore Mohawk (6-0) 13.2667, 2. McComb (6-0) 11.2833, 3. Edgerton (6-0) 9.8, 4. Tiffin Calvert (5-1) 8.75, 5. Pandora-Gilboa (6-0) 8.0167, 6. Greenwich South Central (5-1) 7.5333, 7. Leipsic (5-1) 7.45, 8. Arlington (5-1) 7.2667, 9. Norwalk St. Paul (5-1) 6.4833, 10. Hamler Patrick Henry (3-3) 5.8667, 11. Antwerp (4-2) 5.6333, 12. Fremont St. Joseph Central Cath. (3-3) 3.9833
Region 27 — 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-0) 9.5667, 2. Glouster Trimble (5-1) 7.9833, 3. Lucas (4-2) 7.35, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-1) 5.9, 5. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-1) 5.5773, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (4-1) 4.7647, 7. Waterford (4-2) 4.6293, 8. Racine Southern (5-1) 4.4796, 9. Caldwell (4-2) 3.7833, 10. Hannibal River (2-4) 2.5667, 11. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-3) 2.4643, 12. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1-5) 2.0985
Region 28 — 1. Fort Loramie (5-1) 10.8667, 2. Minster (5-1) 8.7167, 3. Convoy Crestview (5-1) 7.9833, 4. Ansonia (4-2) 6.75, 5. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (5-0) 6.607, 6. New Bremen (3-3) 5.1333, 7. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-2) 4.8167, 8. DeGraff Riverside (3-3) 4.3, 9. North Lewisburg Triad (5-1) 4.2626, 10. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (3-3) 3.5, 11. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-3) 3.3, 12. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-3) 3.15
