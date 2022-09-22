OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 20, 2022 (Entering Week 6)
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division III
Region 10 — 1. Medina Buckeye (4-1) 8.75, 2. Tiffin Columbian (4-1) 8.35, 3. Clyde (4-1) 7.9333, 4. Lodi Cloverleaf (4-1) 6.95, 5. Bay Village Bay (3-2) 6.9, 6. Mansfield Senior (3-2) 6.85, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1) 6.45, 8. Tol. Scott (3-2) 6.4333, 9. Norton (3-2) 5.45, 10. Ontario (3-2) 5.2, 11. Defiance (3-2) 4.7, 12. Lexington (2-3) 4.55, 13. Oberlin Firelands (4-1) 4.3, 14. Cle. Lincoln West (3-1) 3.75, 15. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-2) 3.4861, 16. Sandusky (2-3) 3.0051, 17. Richfield Revere (2-3) 3.0, 18. Bowling Green (2-3) 2.5, 19. Parma Padua Franciscan (1-4) 2.3626, 20. Rocky River (1-4) 2.3
Region 12 — 1. Hamilton Badin (5-0) 11.75, 2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-0) 11.3566, 3. Mount Orab Western Brown (4-1) 10.55, 4. New Richmond (5-0) 9.4, 5. Bellbrook (4-1) 9.35, 6. Wapakoneta (4-1) 8.65, 7. Cin. Hughes (3-1) 7.1818, 8. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-2) 6.3351, 9. Celina (3-2) 6.1, 10. New Carlisle Tecumseh (3-2) 5.9, 11. Cin. Woodward (4-1) 5.4816, 12. Hillsboro (3-2) 5.45, 13. Elida (4-1) 5.2, 14. Monroe (3-2) 5.0, 15. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-2) 4.85, 16. Day. Carroll (3-2) 3.85, 17. Wilmington (2-3) 3.3111, 18. Vandalia Butler (2-3) 2.85, 19. Trotwood-Madison (1-4) 2.7172, 20. Goshen (1-4) 2.4
Division IV
Region 14 — 1. Cle. Glenville (5-0) 13.368, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (5-0) 10.4, 3. Van Wert (4-1) 9.85, 4. Sandusky Perkins (4-1) 9.6576, 5. Bellevue (4-1) 9.3, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (4-1) 8.85, 7. Elyria Cath. (4-1) 8.8414, 8. St. Marys Memorial (3-2) 6.65, 9. Shelby (4-1) 5.9, 10. Caledonia River Valley (3-2) 5.45, 11. Wauseon (3-2) 3.85, 12. Delaware Buckeye Valley (2-3) 3.1204, 13. Upper Sandusky (2-3) 3.1, 14. Galion (2-3) 3.0, 15. Napoleon (1-4) 2.95, 16. Rossford (2-3) 2.45, 17. East Cle. Shaw (2-3) 2.1, 18. Bryan (2-3) 1.9, 19. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (1-4) 1.6, 20. Kenton (1-4) 1.0
Division V
Region 18 — 1. Liberty Center (5-0) 10.9, 2. Coldwater (5-0) 9.0, 3. Bloomdale Elmwood (5-0) 8.95, 4. Pemberville Eastwood (5-0) 7.65, 5. Richwood North Union (4-1) 7.25, 6. Delta (4-1) 6.9, 7. Huron (4-1) 6.35, 8. Willard (4-1) 6.3, 9. Archbold (4-1) 6.2, 10. Marengo Highland (3-2) 6.05, 11. Milan Edison (3-2) 5.6, 12. Oak Harbor (4-1) 5.2596, 13. Genoa Area (2-3) 5.0, 14. Defiance Tinora (3-2) 4.75, 15. Fredericktown (3-2) 4.7, 16. Findlay Liberty-Benton (3-2) 4.5232, 17. Port Clinton (3-2) 4.25, 18. Tontogany Otsego (3-2) 3.25, 19. Bluffton (3-2) 3.05, 20. Northwood (2-3) 2.45
Division VI
Region 22 — 1. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0) 8.45, 2. Carey (5-0) 8.3, 3. Ashland Crestview (5-0) 7.85, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (5-0) 7.1, 5. West Salem Northwestern (4-1) 6.85, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1) 6.25, 7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (4-1) 6.05, 8. Columbus Grove (3-2) 5.7, 9. Castalia Margaretta (4-1) 5.6, 10. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-1) 5.3, 11. Attica Seneca East (3-2) 4.55, 12. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-1) 4.3, 13. Ashland Mapleton (3-2) 3.55, 14. Collins Western Reserve (2-3) 2.65, 15. Haviland Wayne Trace (2-3) 2.35, 16. Metamora Evergreen (2-3) 2.1, 17. Sullivan Black River (1-4) 2.0, 18. Bucyrus (1-4) 1.1, 19. Van Buren (1-4) 1.05, 19. Elmore Woodmore (1-4) 1.05
Division VII
Region 26 — 1. Antwerp (5-0) 6.95, 2. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-0) 6.9, 3. Defiance Ayersville (4-1) 6.8, 4. Gibsonburg (4-1) 6.1, 5. McComb (4-1) 5.8, 6. Arlington (5-0) 5.65, 7. Edgerton (4-1) 5.55, 8. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2) 5.0, 9. Pioneer North Central (3-2) 4.3212, 10. Convoy Crestview (3-2) 3.85, 11. Edon (3-2) 3.6, 12. Tiffin Calvert (3-2) 3.2, 13. Leipsic (3-2) 3.15, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) 2.8, 15. Lima Central Cath. (2-3) 2.65, 16. Delphos Jefferson (2-3) 2.6, 17. Sycamore Mohawk (2-3) 2.55, 18. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (3-2) 2.45, 18. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-2) 2.45, 20. Ada (1-4) 1.75
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.