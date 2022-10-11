DIVISION III
Region 10 - 1. Tiffin Columbian (7-1) 20.9625, 2. Medina Buckeye (7-1) 16.475, 3. Mansfield Senior (6-2) 15.6625, 4. Lodi Cloverleaf (6-2) 14.8125, 5. Parma Hts. Holy Name (5-2) 14.1587, 6. Clyde (5-3) 13.9665, 7. Norton (6-2) 13.0625, 8. Rocky River Lutheran West (7-1) 11.4893, 9. Tol. Scott (6-2) 9.7768, 10. Oberlin Firelands (7-1) 9.5125, 11. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-4) 9.1641, 12. Rocky River (4-4) 8.95, 13. Defiance (5-3) 8.35, 14. Bay Village Bay (4-4) 7.9015, 15. Ontario (4-4) 6.775, 16. Copley (3-5) 4.5875, 17. Sandusky (3-5) 4.5227, 18. Lexington (2-6) 4.25, 19. Cle. Lincoln West (3-4) 3.4843, 20. Bowling Green (2-6) 2.8625.
Region 12 - 1. Hamilton Badin (8-0) 24.1625, 2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-1) 20.9716, 3. Mount Orab Western Brown (7-1) 20.0, 4. Bellbrook (7-1) 15.925, 5. Cin. Hughes (6-1) 15.3621, 6. Wapakoneta (7-1) 15.0375, 7. New Richmond (6-2) 12.025, 8. New Carlisle Tecumseh (5-3) 11.375, 9. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-4) 11.0193, 10. Monroe (6-2) 11.0, 11. Celina (6-2) 10.325, 12. Wilmington (5-3) 9.2841, 13. Trotwood-Madison (4-4) 7.4209, 14. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-4) 6.65, 15. Cin. Woodward (4-4) 6.3438, 16. Hillsboro (3-5) 5.625, 17. Vandalia Butler (3-5) 4.4602, 18. Day. Oakwood (2-6) 3.9821, 19. Elida (4-4) 3.775.
DIVISION IV
Region 14 - 1. Cle. Glenville (8-0) 22.8056, 2. Millersburg West Holmes (8-0) 20.6125, 3. Sandusky Perkins (7-1) 19.3865, 4. Elyria Cath. (7-1) 18.2828, 5. Van Wert (7-1) 17.05, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (7-1) 14.375, 7. St. Marys Memorial (6-2) 12.9375, 8. Bellevue (5-3) 12.6319, 9. Wauseon (6-2) 10.0, 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-3) 8.9497, 11. Galion (4-4) 8.7875, 12. Shelby (5-3) 8.1625, 13. Caledonia River Valley (5-3) 7.7625, 14. Upper Sandusky (4-4) 7.6875, 15. Napoleon (3-5) 5.6375, 16. Bryan (4-4) 4.5375, 17. Rossford (3-5) 2.9875, 18. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-6) 2.7125, 19. East Cle. Shaw (2-6) 2.3434,
DIVISION V
Region 18 - 1. Liberty Center (8-0) 20.275, 2. Coldwater (8-0) 14.5625, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (8-0) 13.8, 4. Marengo Highland (6-2) 13.0125, 4. Bloomdale Elmwood (7-1) 13.0125, 6. Archbold (7-1) 12.0625, 7. Oak Harbor (7-1) 11.8617, 8. Milan Edison (5-3) 11.85, 9. Huron (6-2) 11.5125, 10. Genoa Area (5-3) 10.8875, 11. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-2) 10.7207, 12. Richwood North Union (6-2) 9.6625, 13. Defiance Tinora (5-3) 8.8625, 14. Fredericktown (5-3) 8.825, 15. Delta (5-3) 8.4836, 16. Bluffton (5-3) 6.7125, 17. Port Clinton (5-3) 6.65, 18. Willard (4-4) 6.625, 19. Tontogany Otsego (5-3) 6.4125, 20. Northwood (4-4) 4.0875.
DIVISION VI
Region 22 - 1. Carey (8-0) 15.8, 2. Ashland Crestview (8-0) 14.9125, 3. West Salem Northwestern (6-2) 12.7375, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (8-0) 12.1125, 5. Columbus Grove (6-2) 11.2875, 6. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-1) 10.252, 7. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-2) 9.7125, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-2) 9.65, 9. Castalia Margaretta (6-2) 9.5152, 10. Attica Seneca East (6-2) 9.3375, 11. Ashland Mapleton (5-3) 7.125, 12. Collins Western Reserve (4-4) 5.775, 13. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-4) 4.8625, 14. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (4-4) 4.6625, 15. Sullivan Black River (4-4) 4.65, 16. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-5) 3.0875, 17. Van Buren (2-6) 2.625, 18. Bucyrus Wynford (2-6) 2.3375, 19. Metamora Evergreen (2-6) 2.2891, 20. Wellington (2-6) 2.1625.
DIVISION VII
Region 26 - 1. McComb (7-1) 12.575, 2. Antwerp (8-0) 12.4125, 3. Defiance Ayersville (6-2) 11.75, 4. Gibsonburg (7-1) 11.6578, 5. Waynesfield-Goshen (8-0) 11.5625, 6. Lima Central Cath. (5-3) 10.5375, 7. Arlington (7-1) 9.6125, 8. Edgerton (7-1) 7.8625, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (5-3) 7.175, 10. Pioneer North Central (6-2) 6.9878, 11. Tiffin Calvert (5-3) 6.5375, 12. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (6-2) 6.175, 13. Dola Hardin Northern (5-3) 5.45, 14. Delphos Jefferson (4-4) 5.4, 15. Edon (4-4) 4.9375, 16. Sycamore Mohawk (3-5) 4.9125, 17. Convoy Crestview (4-4) 4.7125, 18. Ada (2-6) 3.2, 19. Delphos St. John's (2-6) 3.1375, 20. Leipsic (3-5) 2.7.
