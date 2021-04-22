The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved changes for the 2021 football postseason on Thursday, expanding the number of playoff qualifiers for each region from eight to 16 teams.
Per a release from the OHSAA, each of the 28 regions in Divisions I through VII will have 16 playoff qualifiers, with no first-round byes and higher-seeded teams hosting first and second-round playoff games before neutral sites from the regional semifinals on.
“Last fall we received overwhelmingly positive feedback when we allowed every team to enter the football playoffs due to the shortened season because of COVID-19,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute in a press release Thursday. “We know there are some who want to keep the football postseason to a smaller number of schools, but the postseason tournament gives such a positive experience for our student-athletes, the schools and their communities that we felt strongly about giving that opportunity to more schools to make the playoffs. And football remains the OHSAA sport in which not every team automatically qualifies for the postseason.”
The changes mark a departure from the May 2020 announcement from the OHSAA that the playoffs would go from eight to 12 teams in each region with the top four seeds receiving a first-round bye.
The state championship weekend will be held with one game on Thursday, Dec. 2 and two games each on the Friday/Saturday/Sunday stretch of Dec. 3-5.
Division I, II, III and IV teams will play their playoff games on Friday evenings while Division V, VI and VII schools will play Saturdays.
According to the release, the OHSAA also has explored the addition of a strength of schedule component to the Harbin computer ratings that determine the playoff rankings. That component could be added in 2022 but is not in place for the upcoming postseason.
The first round of the expanded playoffs will be held on Oct. 29-30.
The first Friday of the regular season will be Aug. 20 with two preseason scrimmages allowed between Aug. 6-14.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the postseason was opened to all football-playing schools that opted in following the reduced six-game regular-season schedule.
