The Ohio High School Athletic Association made its official announcement of cancellation for the 2020 spring sports season Tuesday after Gov. Mike DeWine’s closing of schools for the rest of the school year on Monday.
Following DeWine’s announcement Monday, the OHSAA and executive director Jerry Snodgrass informed school administrators Monday evening of the decision.
“I’ve heard from so many people who have said ‘You really need to understand what this means to our kids,’” said Snodgrass as part of quotes in a release from the OHSAA from an interview Monday. “I’m a parent. I was a coach. I grew up every day as a player and a coach wanting to play high school sports and get to the state tournament. So I do think I understand that. I also have to go with the fact that my number one concern that I have, over everything, is the health and safety of everyone involved. It’s not just our student-athletes. It’s the parents, coaches, umpires, officials, the scorekeepers.
“All those things enter into this. It’s a tough decision and it’s one that I and all the other Executive Directors of the other states never thought we would have to do. Never did I think this would be the case, but I’ve tried to be as prepared as I could every step of the way.”
With the spring season put to bed and uncertainty still the operative word going forward, the OHSAA’s focus has now turned towards preparing for a possibly-altered 2020 fall sports season.
“I’m concerned, let’s put it that way,” said Snodgrass in a teleconference with media members on Tuesday afternoon. “The forward planning that our staff has done ... speaks volumes for what our staff is doing to prepare for the what-if’s of the fall. If things are shut down during the summer, we have an awful lot of kids that won’t have had physical activity like they normally would. We need to be aware of the other main aspect of the health and safety of athletes, being physically prepared.”
Snodgrass noted that many of the uncertainties of planning come from state guidelines on public gathering and social distancing going forward, along with whether or not facilities will be open.
The OHSAA is considering many options, including delays on football and fall sports, as Snodgrass noted a conversation with a Division I college outside of Ohio considering an eight-game schedule because of a late start.
“It’s not so much the start of the season, it’s the end of it,” said Snodgrass. “We’re used to 16 games in soccer, maybe it’s going to be 10. I don’t want our regulations to handcuff us on what we’re able to do.”
Snodgrass also noted the open lines of communication between member schools and the OHSAA, trying to keep schools reassured.
“We want to assure them that no stone is going unturned,” said Snodgrass. “We’re looking at everything from how kids get physicals in the summer if doctors aren’t available, do artificial surfaces need to be disinfected, how pass-fail grading or the interruption of the school year will affect fall eligibility. Those things have been important as far as timelines go and by and large, I think schools have appreciated that.”
The possibility of schools playing games without spectators was brought up, though Snodgrass noted that regular season contests would be more of an impact on the affected schools than the OHSAA.
The massive impact on the organization’s financial side was also a major point, with the pandemic causing the cancellation of the state basketball tournaments and now the entire spring postseason for baseball, softball, track, tennis and lacrosse.
“There’s no question that the financial ramifications of this are serious,” said Snodgrass. “80 percent of our revenue is from ticket sales. We lost a good share of those, plus football this fall, attendance was down. Throw all those together, that’s another issue to solve.
“It’s not all about money, but we’re a business that has to operate.”
Of other note, Snodgrass did express opposition to granting an extra year of eligibility to affected athletes, saying that “it presents too many problems ... It’s not about not caring, I just don’t think it’s possible to do that.”
The executive director also noted an upcoming vote on a bylaw that would allow the OHSAA office to adjust bylaws on the books in an effect of the crisis, in relation to all athletes being eligible for the fall sports season.
“This office doesn’t have the authority to change bylaws on eligibility requirements, only our schools can change it,” added Snodgrass. “A number of our schools favor all students being eligible in the fall and obviously I need to listen to our members.”
Snodgrass began the teleconference by recognizing schools across Ohio for lighting up stadiums and facilities on Monday evening in honor of the class of 2020.
“That just highlights what high school sports mean to communities,” said Snodgrass. “That was just so powerful. All we read about is we’re in this together and it shows we’re in it together to bring it back for these kids.”
