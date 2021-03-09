2021 Girls Basketball State Tournament
TICKETING: In conjunction with policies set by the University of Dayton and Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health, the OHSAA will make at least 650 tickets available to the fans of each school for their team’s semifinal game in the state tournament. The Athletic Director of each school will distribute the purchase codes for the school’s ticket allotment. Purchase codes are only available through the Athletic Directors of the participating schools or the OHSAA. Ticket allotments for the championship games will also be 650 per school. Tickets for the Division IV and III state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets for the Division II and I state semifinals will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
LIVE COVERAGE: All 12 games of the state tournament will be covered by Spectrum. The semifinals and finals will be live streamed (free for Spectrum subscribers; $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum customers, at www.ohsaa.tv) and the finals will also be televised live on Spectrum News 1.
All games at University of Dayton Arena
Home Team Listed First
Division IV
Convoy Crestview (23-3) vs. No. 1 Fort Loramie (27-1), Thursday, 11 a.m.
Waterford (20-6) vs. No. 13 McDonald (23-2), Thursday, 2 p.m.
State Final - Saturday, 10:45 a.m.
Division III
No. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (25-2) vs. No. 14 Apple Creek Waynedale (25-1), Thursday, 5 p.m.
No. 9 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (21-3) vs. No. 1 Berlin Hiland (26-1), Thursday, 8 p.m.
State Final - Saturday, 2 p.m.
Division II
No. 11 Dayton Carroll (20-4) vs. No. 2 Napoleon (24-1), Friday, 11 a.m.
No. 4 McArthur Vinton County (25-1) vs. No. 7 Shaker Heights Laurel (20-4), Friday, 2 p.m.
State Final - Saturday, 5 p.m.
Division I
No. 12 Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-3) vs. No. 2 Newark (26-1), Friday, 5 p.m.
No. 1 Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (26-0) vs. No. 5 Toledo Notre Dame Academy (16-1), Friday, 8 p.m.
State Final - Saturday, 8:30 p.m.
2021 Ice Hockey State Tournament Pairings
All games at OhioHealth Ice Haus, Columbus
All games streamed live by NFHS Network
Home Team Listed First
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Toledo St. Francis de Sales, Saturday, noon
Upper Arlington vs. Lakewood St. Edward, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Championship Game – Sunday, 11 a.m.
2021 Boys Basketball Regional Tournament Pairings
Home Team Listed First
Division I
Region 1
No. 10 Lakewood St. Edward (15-4) vs. No. 8 Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-6) at Norwalk High School, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Lima Senior (19-4) vs. Toledo St. John's Jesuit (16-4) at Liberty-Benton High School, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Regional Final: at Norwalk High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Region 2
Medina (17-6) vs. North Canton Hoover (17-8) at Twinsburg High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
No. 1 Mentor (23-0) vs. No. 13 Massillon Jackson (23-3) at Twinsburg High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Twinsburg High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Region 3
No. 6 Gahanna Lincoln (21-2) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (20-5) at Ohio Dominican University, Thursday, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Westerville Central (20-2) vs. Hilliard Bradley (18-4) at Ohio Dominican University, Thursday, 8:30 p.m.
Regional Final: at Ohio Dominican University, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Region 4
No. 3 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (17-4) vs. No. 2 Cincinnati St. Xavier (19-2) at Cincinnati Princeton High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Cincinnati Elder (20-3) vs. No. 4 Centerville (22-3) at Cincinnati Princeton High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Cincinnati Princeton High School, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
State Semifinals
Region 2 vs. Region 4 at University of Dayton Arena, March 20, 5 p.m.
Region 1 vs. Region 3 at University of Dayton Arena, March 20, 8 p.m.
State Final - at University of Dayton Arena, March 21, 8:30 p.m.
Division II
Region 5
No. 4 Struthers (25-0) vs. No. 1 Akron St. Vincent St. Mary (21-2) at Barberton High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (10-9) vs. Youngstown Chaney (12-6) at Barberton High School, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
Regional Final: at Barberton High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Region 6
Toledo Central Catholic (7-11) vs. No. 9 Akron Buchtel (17-4) at Elida High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Shelby (20-3) vs. No. 2 Lima Shawnee (23-1) at Elida High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Region 7
Columbus St. Francis DeSales (16-7) vs. Chillicothe Unioto (18-5) at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
No. 8 Vincent Warren (19-3) vs. Byesville Meadowbrook (23-2) at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Region 8
Dayton Chaminade Julienne (13-5) vs. No. 7 Tipp City Tippecanoe (21-1) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.
No. 13 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (20-4) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-15) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Regional Final: at Vandalia Butler High School, Saturday, 1 p.m.
State Semifinals
Region 7 vs. Region 8 at University of Dayton Arena, March 20, 11 a.m.
Region 6 vs. Region 5 at University of Dayton Arena, March 20, 2 p.m.
State Final - at University of Dayton Arena, March 21, 5:15 p.m.
Division III
Region 9
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (17-4) vs. No. 5 Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (12-3) at Twinsburg High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Creston Norwayne (22-4) vs. New Middletown Springfield (18-4) at Twinsburg High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Twinsburg High School, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Region 10
No. 15 Johnstown-Monroe (21-5) vs. Collins Western Reserve (20-2) at Elida High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Ottawa-Glandorf (18-4) vs. Archbold (21-4) at Elida High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Elida High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 11
No. 1 Worthington Christian (25-1) vs. No. 9 Wheelersburg (22-1) at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Proctorville Fairland (19-4) vs. No. 7 Beverly Fort Frye (20-2) at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Region 12
No. 8 Cincinnati Taft (14-4) vs. Anna (21-5) at Vandalia Butler High School, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Springfield Shawnee (16-4) vs. Versailles (12-14) at Vandalia Butler High School, Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Vandalia Butler High School, Saturday, 4 p.m.
State Semifinals
Region 11 vs. Region 12 at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 5 p.m.
Region 10 vs. Region 9 at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 8 p.m.
State Final - at University of Dayton Arena, March 21, 2 p.m.
Division IV
Region 13
Lucas (19-7) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (12-4) at Akron Firestone High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
No. 10 Richmond Heights (15-4) vs. Bristolville Bristol (13-3) at Akron Firestone High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Akron Firestone High School, Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 14
Carey (20-5) vs. No. 4 Columbus Grove (22-2) at Van Wert High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
New Bremen (18-8) vs. No. 2 Antwerp (23-1) at Van Wert High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Van Wert High School, Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 15
No. 6 New Boston Glenwood (22-2) vs. Grandview Heights (9-9) at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
No. 12 Glouster Trimble (20-3) vs. Berlin Hiland (18-8) at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Regional Final: at Chillicothe Southeastern High School, Friday, 7 p.m.
Region 16
No. 7 Cedarville (23-1) vs. No. 1 New Madison Tri-Village (26-0) at Vandalia Butler High School, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
No. 9 Botkins (23-3) vs. Newark Catholic (11-12) at Vandalia Butler High School, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Regional Final: at Vandalia Butler High School, Friday, 7 p.m.
State Semifinals
Region 16 vs. Region 13 at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 11 a.m.
Region 14 vs. Region 15 at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 2 p.m.
State Final - at University of Dayton Arena, March 21, 10:45 a.m.
