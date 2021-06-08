2021 OHSAA Baseball State Tournament
All Games at Canal Park, Akron
Home Team Listed First
Live Video Streaming at NFHS Network: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH
Division III
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (21-8) vs. Barnesville (24-7), Thursday, 10 a.m.
Archbold (22-11) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-5), Thursday, 1 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Division II
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (27-5) vs. Hamilton Badin (27-5), Thursday, 4 p.m.
Akron Archbishop Hoban (21-9) vs. Vermilion (26-6), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Division IV
Lucasville Valley (20-11) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (23-8), Friday, 10 a.m.
Warren John F. Kennedy (19-6) vs. Fort Loramie (27-3), Friday, 1 p.m.
Division I
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (24-6) vs. Cincinnati Elder (24-8), Friday, 4 p.m.
New Albany (27-5) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (26-3), Friday, 7 p.m.
