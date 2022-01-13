After plenty of hard work in lobbying and petitioning to the state, more opportunities are headed down the pike for high school athletes in Ohio.
The OHSAA’s Board of Directors voted unanimously on Thursday to add girls wrestling and boys volleyball as emerging sports starting with the 2022-23 school year while moving boys and girls lacrosse to full-fledged recognized sports.
The ‘emerging sports’ label means that a sport will be incorporated into the OHSAA’s regulations, providing a state tournament through the OHSAA and “establishing perimeters to help facilitate the growth of the sport,” according to the OHSAA’s General Sports Regulations.
Girls wrestling will be administered in the same way as the OHSAA’s other 26 sports, allowing for a state championship starting next year and incorporating those athletes into the organization’s catastrophic injury insurance policy.
“This is a great success for all the girls across the state of Ohio,” said Tinora head coach Nick Siewert, who helped oversee the six-county area’s first girls-specific wrestling tournament in Dec. 30. “I am very proud that this decision has finally been made and I look forward to seeing the sport of girls wrestling continue to grow and expand.”
There has been a state girls wrestling tournament conducted the last two years by the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association while the Ohio High School Boys Volleyball Association has held a tournament since 1988. A grassroots effort in recent years has worked towards getting the sport sanctioned and that work has paid off.
"I am super excited for the girls that get the opportunity to compete for OHSAA state titles next year," said longtime Archbold coach Brian Becher, who also serves as OHSWCA treasurer. "Our coaches association has been tracking the exponential growth of girls wrestling for five years now. I'm expecting the announcement by the OHSAA will promote even more growth."
Becher noted from 2017-18 to 2018-19, wrestling rose from 205 girls to 245 girls competing statewide but from 2018-19 to 2019-20 after the coaches' association tournament was formed, the growth went from 245 to 474 girls, a 193-percent increase.
After a 14-percent rise the following year with the COVID-19 pandemic factored in, the 2021-22 year has seen 825 girls compete, a 53-percent increase from the year prior.
"The key to having growth at individual schools is offering a girls program that is separate from the boys program," said Becher. "Schools are going to need to make financial commitments for programs to be successful. Coaches that are specific to the girls team need to be hired, a girls schedule needs to be constructed and facility inadequacies need to be addressed through creative scheduling of present facilities or new construction."
The press release from the OHSAA on Thursday also noted that the organization is also working towards providing opportunities in Esports.
Per the release: “The OHSAA has been in conversation with Esports, as it has grown rapidly at both the high school and college level in the last several years. The OHSAA will look to partner with a group that specializes in Esports, similar to how the OHSAA partnered with Varsity Spirit for its sideline cheerleading competition that was held for the first time this past December.”
