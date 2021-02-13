The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the venues for two upcoming state tournaments. The ice hockey state tournament will be held March 13-14 at the OhioHealth Ice Haus in Columbus, which is attached to Nationwide Arena, while the wrestling state tournament will be split between three Central District high schools, Hilliard Darby (Division I), Marengo Highland (Division II) and Marion Harding (Division III), March 13-14.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Nationwide Arena is not able to host the ice hockey state tournament on the dates scheduled by the OHSAA, and the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University is not able to host the wrestling state tournament.
“We want to thank these three member schools for agreeing to host the wrestling state tournament along with everyone associated with the Ice Haus, Nationwide Arena and the Blue Jackets for their work to host the ice hockey state tournament,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “The most important thing we are doing is giving our student-athletes a chance to compete. Our member schools and other tournament sites are to be commended for doing everything they can to provide these opportunities during the pandemic.”
In the coming days, the OHSAA will announce sites for the regional and state basketball tournaments. As previously announced, the swimming and diving state tournament will remain at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton February 24-27, the bowling state tournaments will remain at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl February 26-27 and March 5-6 and the gymnastics state tournament will remain at Hilliard Bradley High School March 5-6.
